Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

James Hutton Institute warns of Countesswells parking chaos as car park plans rejected again

A spokesman for The James Hutton Institute said the firm was "disappointed" that a recent appeal was again refused.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The James Hutton Institute's temporary car park. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson
James Hutton Institute bosses have warned Countesswells residents to expect parking chaos after their plans to make a temporary car park permanent were dashed for a second time.

The research organisation formed the overflow parking area just off Macaulay Drive almost two years ago.

It was needed at the time while construction work was taking place to create a new access route to the centre from Countesswells Road.

The project also included plans to increase spaces on the campus site to 96, with an expected upsurge in visitors in the years ahead.

However, residents branded the new car park an “eyesore” as they fought for it to be removed.

Now they have had their way, James Hutton higher-ups warn they could face parking problems in the future as visitors to the complex spill onto surrounding streets.

Why did the James Hutton Institute want the car park to stay?

Bosses said it could be used by dog walkers, First Class Nursery staff and visitors to the Scout Hut if made permanent.

They also claimed it could act as an overflow parking area while events are taking place at the Just Transition Hub – and would prevent on-street parking in the neighbourhood.

But, Aberdeen City Council’s roads team argued the site would be used as a standalone car park and would not be connected to a particular venue.

The red outline shows the James Hutton Institute temporary car park site. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

Reference was also made to the local authority’s planning policy which encourages “sustainable travel” over private vehicles.

They claimed the facility would stop people from using public transport, walking or cycling, and could see an increase in cars instead.

Community Council hit out at car park plan

Craigiebuckler and Seafield community council hit out at the plan too over fears the “eyesore” site would increase traffic, noise and pollution on Macauley Drive.

The group was also worried the glare of lights from vehicles could impact on residents and wildlife living nearby.

The James Hutton Institute argued the temporary car park was needed to stop vehicles clogging up Macaulay Drive. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

Members said the extra car park was “not necessary” and pleaded for the ground to be returned to its former condition.

The initial application to make the facility permanent was refused by local authority planners in May.

However, developers recently put the matter before the council’s Local Review Body in a bid to overturn the decision…

What did councillors have to say?

Meeting convener councillor Ciaran McRae noted the Institute’s “extensive” parking upgrade at its other car park and argued the temporary spaces shouldn’t be needed.

“If they believed at the time that they required more, then they should have potentially made that car park slightly larger than what was proposed,” he stated.

The James Hutton Institute. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

The appeal was rejected unanimously.

James Hutton Institute ‘disappointed’ with decision

A spokesman for The James Hutton Institute said the firm made a “significant” investment to form the new access road to help alleviate traffic congestion on Macaulay Drive.

Temporary surface covering leads to the car park. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

He added: “With the upcoming public opening of the Hutton Hub, we anticipate increased visitor numbers.

“The additional parking space was intended to reduce the likelihood of on-street parking in surrounding residential areas.

“We’re disappointed that permission for this important addition has been denied, thus reducing appropriate parking facilities for the Hutton as well as the local community.”

