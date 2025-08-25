Huge Cromarty House building at Aberdeen harbour poised for £1 million transformation

The Cromarty House office block at Aberdeen Harbour is poised for a million-pound rebirth as a block of flats, while a Turriff nursing home could be used to house seasonal Christmas tree workers.

One of Aberdeen’s oldest pubs could be getting a makeover

The Prince of Wales has been a staple for generations of Aberdonians looking to quench their thirst with a pint of ale, poured from a traditional tap.

Dating back to the 1850s, the granite pub tucked away on a quaint cobbled street just off St Nicholas Square is steeped in history.

It’s considered one of Scotland’s true heritage pubs, boasting the longest bar counter in the north-east and a varied selection of Scottish and English ales.

Bosses now want to give their frontage a makeover and boost the character of their traditional venue with new illuminated signs and window vinyls.

Under the plans, their long-standing logo would be redesigned and replaced with a more colourful version of the heraldic badge of the Prince of Wales.

There would also be new lanterns, lit-up menu cases and a projecting sign.

Dyce warehouses to be knocked down

Meanwhile, two huge warehouses in Dyce could soon be demolished.

Ashley Base on Pitmedden Road has about a dozen of industrial offices, most of which are currently unoccupied.

Owners Raiths Farm Properties now want to knock down Ashley House and the adjacent Norfolk House.

The latter is currently home to global corporation Stork Technical Services, which has offices all across the world – including the USA, Germany and the Netherlands.

Ashley House was recently advertised by property agents Savills. The warehouse and two floors of offices were available to let for £110,000 per year.

Documents say the demolition of the two buildings will cost £175,000.

New plans to turn flooded cottage near Balmoral into Airbnb

King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently enjoying their annual summer stay in Royal Deeside, with their appearance at the upcoming Braemar Gathering a highlight for both the couple and their fans.

A few weeks ago, Planning Ahead checked in on their next door neighbour’s proposals for his estate.

Millionaire Alastair Storey bought the Abergeldie Estate a few years ago for £23 million.

While work continues on creating his own mansion at the foot of Lochnagar, he is plotting a spree of improvements to several derelict cottages littering the land.

Mr Storey wants to turn his expansive slice of Aberdeenshire into a mecca for adventure tourism, with plenty of places to stay…

What are the latest plans for Abergeldie?

The entrepreneur has now lodged new plans to build holiday accommodation on the banks of the River Dee.

A previous proposal to demolish the Drymills steading and replace it with a holiday home was withdrawn at the start of this year amid flooding fears.

Having returned to the drawing board, his team have now filed updated plans to replace the building said to be more than 100 years old.

Extra flood studies have now also been carried out…

The new papers state: “It is proposed to replace the building with a new dwelling at a slightly raised floor level to negate all future flooding risk.

“The proposed restoration works and replacement building will enhance the character

of the local area.”

Could closed nursing home finally have a fresh future?

Artur Wandycz, who is a director at AK Christmas tree contractors in Turriff, wants to transform a closed care home into a new house fit for up to 22 seasonal workers.

Renaissance shut down Glenesk House in 2015, saying it was no longer financially viable.

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain: “The applicant is to use the HMO to house his many seasonal workers who work for a variety of clients throughout the north-east for his two tree-growing businesses Green Team Christmas Trees Ltd and Festive Fir Ltd.

“These businesses carry out a variety of works for the customer including planting, pruning, fencing, labelling and harvesting of the trees.

“The works undertaken by the applicants employees are based around four cycles throughout the year. Each of these cycles take a variety of months.”

Architect James Ironside explains that these workers all staying at the former nursing home “will be working on about 10 different sites”.

He adds: “The formation of the HMO will allow him to have his workers all housed in one place which will reduce the amount of travelling when picking up and dropping off.”

What do the neighbours think?

However, people living in Glenesk say this development would double the population of the peaceful community.

Victoria McCaskill says that when the care home has been used for this purpose in the past “the seasonal workers were loudly and drunkenly walking along the track”.

The resident adds: “A large influx of single people, from a range of unknown backgrounds, staying in an HMO in such a small and isolated community would raise safety concerns.

“I would no longer feel safe walking my dog along the track and in the woods beneath Glenesk House alone – or allowing my son to cycle along the track.

“These safety worries would stem from a large increase in traffic using the private access track and concern about the nature of the individuals being housed in the HMO.”

Keith Mackie has also sent a letter of objection.

He states: “Glenesk has already accommodated workers at different times in the

past, with many walking to Turriff and causing near accidents on the road.

“Public safety must be a priority for them and motorists.”

But that’s not tree boss’s only plan for the site…

Meanwhile, Mr Wandycz wants to turn the grander, older part of Glenesk House into a family home.

Blueprints show how there would be a sauna, fitness suite and gym on the lower ground floor – along with a kitchen and dining area.

There would be a large family room/living room on the ground floor, and six bedrooms spread across the property at Wood of Glenesk.

Seafood firm in rapid expansion plea as jobs ‘at risk’

Joseph Robertson is one of the “founding members” of Aberdeen’s fishing industry, dating back to the 1870s.

Its website hails it as the “oldest family-owned fish processing firm in the UK”.

The firm now wants permission to erect a new extension at its seafood factory on Sinclair Road in Torry.

Papers sent to Aberdeen City Council explain how time could be of the essence…

The extension would be part of a Marine Scotland grant scheme, which “has a time constraint”.

Documents explain that, without this cash boost, the project might never get off the ground – “putting jobs at risk and future benefits to the local economy”.

The extra space would allow more lorries to be loaded at any one time, stopping these large vehicles from having to queue on the kerbside.

Papers add: “It would be of great benefit to the company’s immediate strategic growth plans if consideration to this application could be dealt with quickly.”

Million-pound vision for abandoned Cromarty House in Aberdeen given the go-ahead

And lastly, we venture across the water to the other side of the port.

One of the most prominent buildings along Aberdeen’s north harbour will soon undergo a major transformation.

Bluestone Homes Holdings has been given permission to turn the Cromarty House offices into modern flats – three years after purchasing the Regent Quay property.

It comes amid ongoing efforts to breathe new life into the city centre by bringing more people to live in the area.

The portside was recently chock-a-block with visitors, some of whom had travelled for miles to see the colourful Tall Ships extravaganza.

And as council leaders work to bring the festival back to the city shores by the turn of the decade, developers want to plough one million into reviving Cromarty House.

What happened to Cromarty House?

The building – totalling 23,539sq ft – has been empty for nearly three years.

It was once home to offshore firm DNV, who had occupied the space for more than 25 years before moving to Aberdeen International Business Park in Dyce in 2022.

The five-storey complex was then put on the market, with auctioneers Acuitus saying it “offered an opportunity to redevelop or repurpose”.

And within weeks, it was sold for a “bargain” guide price between £225,000-£250,000 – with the new owners quickly drafting up a plan to turn the empty building into flats.

The council’s planning team has now given them the go-ahead, saying “the proposed change of use would see a long-vacant building brought back into a suitable use.”

What’s included in the revamp plans for Cromarty House in Aberdeen?

The ground floor currently has a large board room, reception, open plan office, canteen and three smaller offices.

Initially, developers had planned to convert these into seven one-bedroom flats, and one with two bedrooms.

But they later changed their mind and decided to keep the ground floor as an office space.

This essentially slashed the number of properties in the Cromarty House building at Aberdeen’s port from 40 to 28.

The four upper floors will each have a pair of two-bedroom flats and five with one room.

And there will be space for 20 bicycles to be stored in the basement, as well as as four parking bays – three of which will be for disabled use and one with an EV charger.

