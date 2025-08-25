Exclusive: Uber to have say in Aberdeen taxi talks as firm pushes to increase fleet in city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Uber to have say in Aberdeen taxi talks as firm pushes to increase fleet in city

This comes after a ride-hailing firm boss slammed the council's previous system...

The council's taxi committee could soon be in for a major shake-up.
By Isaac Buchan

Uber could soon be given a seat at the table as Aberdeen City Council plots a shake-up of the way the taxi industry is represented in talks.

A licensing report reveals that the ride-hailing giant could have its own representation alongside the city’s taxi bigwigs during crunch meetings.

Uber say they are fully backing the changes, with it being an “important step forward” to meeting “huge demand” in Aberdeen.

Private hire firm bosses previously said it was “unreasonable” that Uber were represented solely by their competitor during behind-closed-doors council talks.

But local taxi trade chiefs have warned this must not lead to the group “losing sight of drivers”.

What are the changes?

An assembly called the Taxi and Private Hire Car Consultation Group steers the council through its decision-making on all issues relating to the industry.

This could include the controversial Street Knowledge Test, which Uber says has stymied its progress in Aberdeen – and called for to be scrapped.

According to the new documents, the San Franciscan firm could soon have a platform to formally plead for such changes.

The current group has only one representative for all licensed taxi booking offices during these meetings with the council.

This figurehead is Rainbow City Taxis boss Russell McLeod – who has previously said that Uber must “play by the same rules” as everyone else if they want a piece of the Aberdeen market.

Russell McLeod of Rainbow City Taxis in Aberdeen.
However, under the new proposal, individual representation would be given to all of the big-name players in the Granite City Taxi game.

The group would now be made up of:

  • Rainbow City Taxis
  • Aberdeen Taxis
  • Chariots Private Hire
  • ComCab
  • Leadryde
  • Aberdeen International Airport
  • Uber

What does this mean for Uber in Aberdeen?

Back in May, Uber’s head of cities Matthew Freckelton questioned why he was being represented at important council talks by one of his business competitors.

Uber's Head of Cities Matthew Freckelton previously called for the changes in May.
An Uber spokesperson told us of their hopes licensing chiefs will rubber-stamp the proposed rejig on Wednesday.

They said: “We’re keen to work collaboratively with the council and other stakeholders to improve the private hire sector in Aberdeen.

“We know there’s huge demand from local people for safe, affordable and easy options to get them where they need to go, and we believe this report is an important step toward achieving that.”

Taxi bosses less enthusiastic about changes

However, not every member of the group is as welcoming of the changes.

A joint statement from taxi firm bosses say that although they will support whatever decision is made, no one should “lose sight that the trade is about drivers”.

Taxis line up outside Aberdeen Airport.

They added: “Our view is that the consultation group was never intended to be about anyone directly representing their own business, but now it seems we are there to directly represent our businesses.

“The consultation group was created to act on behalf of drivers, which it has always done.

“Drivers need to be represented and booking offices cannot and should not be able to dictate licensing policy, which could be detrimental to drivers.”

You can view the full proposed changes here.

