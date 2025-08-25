Exclusive: Uber to have say in Aberdeen taxi talks as firm pushes to increase fleet in city

Uber could soon be given a seat at the table as Aberdeen City Council plots a shake-up of the way the taxi industry is represented in talks.

A licensing report reveals that the ride-hailing giant could have its own representation alongside the city’s taxi bigwigs during crunch meetings.

Uber say they are fully backing the changes, with it being an “important step forward” to meeting “huge demand” in Aberdeen.

Private hire firm bosses previously said it was “unreasonable” that Uber were represented solely by their competitor during behind-closed-doors council talks.

But local taxi trade chiefs have warned this must not lead to the group “losing sight of drivers”.

What are the changes?

An assembly called the Taxi and Private Hire Car Consultation Group steers the council through its decision-making on all issues relating to the industry.

This could include the controversial Street Knowledge Test, which Uber says has stymied its progress in Aberdeen – and called for to be scrapped.

According to the new documents, the San Franciscan firm could soon have a platform to formally plead for such changes.

The current group has only one representative for all licensed taxi booking offices during these meetings with the council.

This figurehead is Rainbow City Taxis boss Russell McLeod – who has previously said that Uber must “play by the same rules” as everyone else if they want a piece of the Aberdeen market.

However, under the new proposal, individual representation would be given to all of the big-name players in the Granite City Taxi game.

The group would now be made up of:

Rainbow City Taxis

Aberdeen Taxis

Chariots Private Hire

ComCab

Leadryde

Aberdeen International Airport

Uber

What does this mean for Uber in Aberdeen?

Back in May, Uber’s head of cities Matthew Freckelton questioned why he was being represented at important council talks by one of his business competitors.

An Uber spokesperson told us of their hopes licensing chiefs will rubber-stamp the proposed rejig on Wednesday.

They said: “We’re keen to work collaboratively with the council and other stakeholders to improve the private hire sector in Aberdeen.

“We know there’s huge demand from local people for safe, affordable and easy options to get them where they need to go, and we believe this report is an important step toward achieving that.”

Taxi bosses less enthusiastic about changes

However, not every member of the group is as welcoming of the changes.

A joint statement from taxi firm bosses say that although they will support whatever decision is made, no one should “lose sight that the trade is about drivers”.

They added: “Our view is that the consultation group was never intended to be about anyone directly representing their own business, but now it seems we are there to directly represent our businesses.

“The consultation group was created to act on behalf of drivers, which it has always done.

“Drivers need to be represented and booking offices cannot and should not be able to dictate licensing policy, which could be detrimental to drivers.”

You can view the full proposed changes here.

Read more: