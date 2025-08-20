Exclusive: Senior staff go as Albyn School confirms shake-up to leadership team in leaked letter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Senior staff go as Albyn School confirms shake-up to leadership team in leaked letter

The Aberdeen private school has announced several staff have departed.

By Ross Hempseed
The main entrance to Albyn school.
Albyn School, Aberdeen. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

Three senior members of Albyn School’s leadership team have gone as part of a major shake-up.

The private school, on Queen’s Road, issued a letter seen by the Press and Journal, to parents announcing a number of departures.

The letter, signed off by Head of School David Starbuck, confirms changes in senior leadership.

It says the steps have been taken to ensure “Albyn is aligned for the future” and help it meet financial pressures.

Mr Starbuck writes: “A smaller team will allow us to work closely together, while keeping leadership costs proportionate.

“In doing so, we can focus our resources where they matter most – on teaching, on pupil support, and on minimising pressure on school fees.”

The restructuring has resulted in the departure of the three of the school’s long-standing senior staff.

These are co-curricular life leader John Blunsdon, senior teacher and exams officer Carly Blair and head of development Frances Loughrey.

Other staff have moved roles.

Albyn School makes cuts to senior leadership team

Nathan Davies, who served as head of lower school, will remain until October in an interim support role.

Mr Starbuck accepts their “absence will be felt”.

He further stated: “One important change is that we no longer have a separate Head of Lower School.

“As Head of School, I now hold overall responsibility, with senior colleagues taking clear leadership roles in both wellbeing and learning across all stages.

Albyn School head David Starbuck. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

“This reflects and strengthens our one-school approach, ensuring consistency and continuity for every pupil as they move through Albyn.”

Several new staff have also joined the school, while a number of current staff have been given additional roles.

Mr Starbuck added: “With these changes and successes, Albyn moves forward into the new session aligned, focused, and confident about the future.”

A spokesperson for Albyn School said: “We can confirm that school leadership has undergone a restructure.

“That has been completed.

“The school is not intending to make redundancies in the coming weeks.”

