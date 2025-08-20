Exclusive: Senior staff go as Albyn School confirms shake-up to leadership team in leaked letter

Three senior members of Albyn School’s leadership team have gone as part of a major shake-up.

The private school, on Queen’s Road, issued a letter seen by the Press and Journal, to parents announcing a number of departures.

The letter, signed off by Head of School David Starbuck, confirms changes in senior leadership.

It says the steps have been taken to ensure “Albyn is aligned for the future” and help it meet financial pressures.

Mr Starbuck writes: “A smaller team will allow us to work closely together, while keeping leadership costs proportionate.

“In doing so, we can focus our resources where they matter most – on teaching, on pupil support, and on minimising pressure on school fees.”

The restructuring has resulted in the departure of the three of the school’s long-standing senior staff.

These are co-curricular life leader John Blunsdon, senior teacher and exams officer Carly Blair and head of development Frances Loughrey.

Other staff have moved roles.

Albyn School makes cuts to senior leadership team

Nathan Davies, who served as head of lower school, will remain until October in an interim support role.

Mr Starbuck accepts their “absence will be felt”.

He further stated: “One important change is that we no longer have a separate Head of Lower School.

“As Head of School, I now hold overall responsibility, with senior colleagues taking clear leadership roles in both wellbeing and learning across all stages.

“This reflects and strengthens our one-school approach, ensuring consistency and continuity for every pupil as they move through Albyn.”

Several new staff have also joined the school, while a number of current staff have been given additional roles.

Mr Starbuck added: “With these changes and successes, Albyn moves forward into the new session aligned, focused, and confident about the future.”

A spokesperson for Albyn School said: “We can confirm that school leadership has undergone a restructure.

“That has been completed.

“The school is not intending to make redundancies in the coming weeks.”