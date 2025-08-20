Charity could step in to help Aberdeen children after school counselling service ‘snatched away’

A national charity could help to rescue Aberdeen’s school counselling service after the existing provider suddenly went bust, leaving hundreds of pupils without the vital sessions.

The young people, some of them particularly vulnerable, were not given any notice before Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA) shut down with immediate effect on July 24, while they were on their summer holidays.

It meant they had no time to prepare for losing the support or to say goodbye to their trusted counsellors with whom they had built trust and understanding.

The Press and Journal has learned that the national charity Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH) is in talks to take over some of MHA’s contracted responsibilities.

The chief executive of SAMH, Billy Watson, said that he was deeply saddened at MHA’s demise, and his thoughts were with everyone affected.

“At SAMH, we support many people with mental health problems in the North East of Scotland,” Mr Watson said, “and we have been involved in a series of early discussions with a number of key stakeholders, including Aberdeen City Council, to see what might be helpful and possible in this difficult situation.”

Aberdeen City Council plans to announce an MHA post-collapse recovery plan within the coming days, after holding talks with potential alternative providers.

A local authority spokeswoman confirmed: “We have been liaising with a number of partners to see how best to address the situation and are on track to share details before the end of this week.”

Concerns over impact of suddenly stopping children’s counselling

Previously, Aberdeen Counselling and Information Services (ACIS) Youth, one of six now-defunct projects run by MHA, offered around 13,000 appointments annually.

ACIS Youth counsellors worked in every Aberdeen secondary school.

They also had coverage across all primaries.

Children and young people up to 18 had access to weekly one-to-one talking therapy, with as many as 12 free sessions offered.

Being told you’ve suddenly had that safe place to talk with someone you trust with your most personal thoughts and feelings snatched away is frightening – Former MHA school counsellor

An ex-MHA school counsellor, who asked not to be named, said she felt “very sad” about her former employer’s handling of the financially unstable charity’s closure.

“I have great concern for the young people, who through no fault of their own, lost a vital service without any warning and were expected to find out about it in a statement posted on Facebook – not from their counsellors,” the woman said.

“Being told you’ve suddenly had that safe place to talk with someone you trust with your most personal thoughts and feelings snatched away is frightening.

“It may have made them feel scared and alone, after working so hard to build a relationship of trust with the counsellors whom they would look forward to seeing at their next counselling session.”

Missing pension payments and alleged ‘inappropriate’ spending

The governance and financial management of MHA are currently under investigation by the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR).

We previously reported that a watchdog official had confirmed the regulator was made aware of “a number of concerns” that included allegations of “inappropriate” spending.

After assessing the information complainers had shared with them, officials escalated the matter by opening an ongoing inquiry.

Earlier, we reported that up to four months of pension deductions and employer contributions were missing from former MHA workers’ retirement schemes, contradicting information on their payslips.

Read more: