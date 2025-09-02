Is Union Street Aberdeen’s foodie hub? Figures reveal latest Granite Mile changes

Aberdeen’s Union Street is continuing to shift from selling goods to serving food as more and more empty shops are turned into culinary spots.

Last year marked an unprecedented first for the historic high street as food and drink overtook retail as the most popular type of unit.

Since then the dominance of restaurants, pubs, cafes and takeaways has just continued to grow.

And it’s not just on Union Street.

Our latest survey of 11 city centre streets showed that 35.8% of filled premises are food and drink-related.

Meanwhile, shopping now makes up for under 30% of the occupied units across all high streets.

Our investigation reveals:

The exact totals for every street in Aberdeen city centre

Why some businesspeople chose Union Street for their food and drink ventures

And we reveal future plans to add even more dining options to the Granite Mile

What’s happening across the city?

Since we last counted in 2024, the proportion of food and drink units increased or stayed the same on all city centre streets but George Street.

The figure has remained the same on Gaelic Lane, Little Belmont Street and Upperkirkgate – where Upperkrust changed hands this year.

Only two streets were under 30% for the proportion of foodie units – those being George Street and Schoolhill.

Why is Union Street becoming more of a foodie hotspot?

As well as a rise in food and drink across the city, Union Street has experienced quite a turnaround.

Over the past year, the Granite Mile has continued to attract some new additions onto the scene.

Currently, 31% of its occupied units fall under the food and drink category.

There have been some losses though – including the Esslemont restaurant at the bottom of Union Street which closed its doors in February.

So why are people choosing to open on Union Street?

Bringing a taste of Brazil to the heart of Union Street, Jungle Berry is just one new business to call the Granite Mile home.

Otavio Ferreira, who is behind the superfruit cafe, reckons online shopping might be the cause of the changing face of the high street.

But he knows people will still head there to grab some tasty grub.

He added: “I used to work in Miller and Carter so I’ve seen the footfall on Union Street.

“Having that background really taught me that Union Street is a great place.”

So why are more and more food and drink traders tempted into these empty spaces?

Otavio tells me: “People like trying new things, especially in Aberdeen…

“I don’t think you can go wrong with food businesses, as long as you’ve got something new and something good to offer.

“There are not a lot of places on Union Street that do healthy food, and I think that is a big advantage that we’ve got over other businesses.”

‘More restaurants means healthy competition and gives people a reason to come to Union Street’

Earlier this year, Parveen Sood transformed the former Bank of Scotland branch at 201 Union Street, after “falling in love” with the building.

For him, Union Street was “the perfect spot” to open his first restaurant, GlenHouse.

“The vision is not only to open a restaurant but to serve the community back,” Parveen says.

And offering private dining inside former bank vaults, Parveen says that this is a concept Union Street was missing.

“An increase in restaurants means healthy competition and it gives people more reason to come to a city centre, especially on Union Street,” Parveen says.

“We would love to see some more retail which becomes a blend.”

What other food and drink places have opened up recently on Union Street?

Black Sheep Coffee opened its second Aberdeen branch on Union Street in July, moving into the former Caffe Nero.

And in the same month, fellow Aberdeen University graduates Lasco Liu and Jue Wang opened a new restaurant called Luna Chinese Bistro on Union Street.

Lasco previously told The P&J: “I wanted to do truly authentic Chinese cuisine, and bring all the different tastes of dishes that you get in China.”

Meanwhile, plans are in place for a new coffee shop at the top end of the Granite Mile, a burger venue is pencilled in for the former Jimmy Chung’s at 401, a “noodle library” has been approved near the Music Hall and another diner is earmarked for a spot across from the new Flint market.

