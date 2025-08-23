Gallery: LEGO fans click to P&J Live for National Brick Events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: LEGO fans click to P&J Live for National Brick Events

National Brick Events made a return to Aberdeen on Saturday, 23 August 2025, taking over P&J Live for its biggest show in Aberdeen.

National Brick Events, at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries

National Brick Events returned to Aberdeen on Saturday, 23 August 2025, taking over P&J Live for its bigger and better show.

Fans of all ages explored the National Brick Event, where they had the opportunity to see rare LEGO sets, admire incredible displays, and participate in hands-on activities.

Collectors hunted down rare and retired sets from top traders, while families enjoyed building together in the interactive play zones.

P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture the event.

Mittra Ramadas with Commander Cody a member of the Imperial Scottish Garrison.
Zachary and Julia Pylypchuk.
Paulina and Abi Buraczynski with members of the Imperial Scottish Garrison.
Fraser Stuart with Commander Cody a member of the Imperial Scottish Garrison.
Cameron Ruxton on the LEGO chair.
National Brick Events, at P&J Live.
National Brick Events.
Cameron Hawkins in the LEGO yellow submarine
LEGO fans got to buy rare LEGO sets.
National Brick Events, at P&J Live.
Jax Grieve with a Mandakorian display.
National Brick Events, at P&J Live.
Members of the Imperial Scottish Garrison.
National Brick Events.
Incredible displays.
LEGO got to buy rare LEGO sets.
National Brick Events.
Mark and Summer Cowan building with bricks.
A helicopter on the Gary and son Zak’s display of LEGO models.
LEGO landrover.
Admiring LEGO sets.
Trying to decide what to buy.
Admiring LEGO sets.
A LEGO Indiana Jones.
Rare LEGO sets.
Admiring LEGO sets.
Ailie Spencer in the LEGO yellow submarine
Gary and his son Zak with their display of LEGO models.
Mhairi and Ailie Spencer in the LEGO yellow submarine
Incredible LEGO displays.

