Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Gallery: LEGO fans click to P&J Live for National Brick Events National Brick Events made a return to Aberdeen on Saturday, 23 August 2025, taking over P&J Live for its biggest show in Aberdeen. National Brick Events, at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson By Katherine Ferries August 23 2025, 5:47 pm August 23 2025, 5:47 pm Share Gallery: LEGO fans click to P&J Live for National Brick Events Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6832365/lego-pj-live-for-national-brick-events-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment National Brick Events returned to Aberdeen on Saturday, 23 August 2025, taking over P&J Live for its bigger and better show. Fans of all ages explored the National Brick Event, where they had the opportunity to see rare LEGO sets, admire incredible displays, and participate in hands-on activities. Collectors hunted down rare and retired sets from top traders, while families enjoyed building together in the interactive play zones. P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture the event. Mittra Ramadas with Commander Cody a member of the Imperial Scottish Garrison. Zachary and Julia Pylypchuk. Paulina and Abi Buraczynski with members of the Imperial Scottish Garrison. Fraser Stuart with Commander Cody a member of the Imperial Scottish Garrison. Cameron Ruxton on the LEGO chair. National Brick Events, at P&J Live. National Brick Events. Cameron Hawkins in the LEGO yellow submarine LEGO fans got to buy rare LEGO sets. National Brick Events, at P&J Live. Jax Grieve with a Mandakorian display. National Brick Events, at P&J Live. Members of the Imperial Scottish Garrison. National Brick Events. Incredible displays. LEGO got to buy rare LEGO sets. National Brick Events. Mark and Summer Cowan building with bricks. A helicopter on the Gary and son Zak’s display of LEGO models. LEGO landrover. Admiring LEGO sets. Trying to decide what to buy. Admiring LEGO sets. A LEGO Indiana Jones. Rare LEGO sets. Admiring LEGO sets. Ailie Spencer in the LEGO yellow submarine Gary and his son Zak with their display of LEGO models. Mhairi and Ailie Spencer in the LEGO yellow submarine Incredible LEGO displays.
Conversation