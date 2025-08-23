Gallery: LEGO fans click to P&J Live for National Brick Events

National Brick Events returned to Aberdeen on Saturday, 23 August 2025, taking over P&J Live for its bigger and better show.

Fans of all ages explored the National Brick Event, where they had the opportunity to see rare LEGO sets, admire incredible displays, and participate in hands-on activities.

Collectors hunted down rare and retired sets from top traders, while families enjoyed building together in the interactive play zones.

P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture the event.