Gallery: The 2025 Lonach Highland Games in full swing

The Lonach Highland Games returned to Strathdon, Aberdeenshire, on Saturday, 23 August 2025, drawing crowds eager to celebrate Scottish heritage and community.

Hundreds of spectators and participants gathered to enjoy a full day of traditional Highland competitions, including caber tossing, hammer throw, and tug-of-war, showcasing both strength and skill.

Music and dance were central to the festivities, with bagpipers, drummers, and Highland dancers performing throughout the day.

With a history spanning more than 175 years, the Lonach Highland Games continues to be a popular event.

P&J photographer Jason Hedges was there to capture all the action.