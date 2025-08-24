Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Gallery: The 2025 Lonach Highland Games in full swing The Lonach Highland Games returned to Strathdon, featuring traditional competitions, music, dance, and a celebration of Scottish heritage and community spirit. Lonach Highland Games 2025. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson By Katherine Ferries and Jason Hedges August 24 2025, 11:09 am August 24 2025, 11:09 am Share Gallery: The 2025 Lonach Highland Games in full swing Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6832668/lonach-highland-games-return-to-strathdon-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment The Lonach Highland Games returned to Strathdon, Aberdeenshire, on Saturday, 23 August 2025, drawing crowds eager to celebrate Scottish heritage and community. Hundreds of spectators and participants gathered to enjoy a full day of traditional Highland competitions, including caber tossing, hammer throw, and tug-of-war, showcasing both strength and skill. Music and dance were central to the festivities, with bagpipers, drummers, and Highland dancers performing throughout the day. With a history spanning more than 175 years, the Lonach Highland Games continues to be a popular event. P&J photographer Jason Hedges was there to capture all the action. The Highlanders. The Highlanders. Lonach Highland Games Highlanders. The Highlanders. The Highlanders. The Highlanders. The Highlanders. The Royal Guard inspected the Highlanders for best dressed. The Highlanders are inspected by the Royal Guard for best dressed. The Highlanders are inspected by the Royal Guard. Kids running race. Kids running race. Kids race. Lonach Highland Games 2025. Lonach Highland Games 2025 heavy event. Lonach Highland Games 2025 heavy event. Lonach Highland Games 2025. Family day out for all. Crowds enjoy the day. Highland dancers. Highland dancers. Crowds clap and cheer. Highland dancers. Highland dancing. Highland dancing. Highland dancers. Were you at the Lonach Highland Games 2025? Hammer throw. Hammer throw. Heavy event. Crowds watch the games. Long jump. Long jump. Long jump. Lonach Highland Games 2025 long jump.
