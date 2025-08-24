Gallery: The 2025 Lonach Highland Games in full swing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: The 2025 Lonach Highland Games in full swing

The Lonach Highland Games returned to Strathdon, featuring traditional competitions, music, dance, and a celebration of Scottish heritage and community spirit.

Lonach Highland Games 2025. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Lonach Highland Games 2025. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries and Jason Hedges

The Lonach Highland Games returned to Strathdon, Aberdeenshire, on Saturday, 23 August 2025, drawing crowds eager to celebrate Scottish heritage and community.

Hundreds of spectators and participants gathered to enjoy a full day of traditional Highland competitions, including caber tossing, hammer throw, and tug-of-war, showcasing both strength and skill.

Music and dance were central to the festivities, with bagpipers, drummers, and Highland dancers performing throughout the day.

With a history spanning more than 175 years, the Lonach Highland Games continues to be a popular event.

P&J photographer Jason Hedges was there to capture all the action.

The Highlanders.
The Highlanders.
Lonach Highland Games Highlanders.
The Highlanders.
The Highlanders.
The Highlanders.
The Highlanders.
The Royal Guard inspected the Highlanders for best dressed.
The Highlanders are inspected by the Royal Guard for best dressed.
The Highlanders are inspected by the Royal Guard.
Kids running race.
Kids running race.
Kids race.
Lonach Highland Games 2025.
Lonach Highland Games 2025 heavy event.
Lonach Highland Games 2025 heavy event.
Lonach Highland Games 2025.
Family day out for all.
Crowds enjoy the day.
Highland dancers.
Highland dancers.
Crowds clap and cheer.
Highland dancers.
Highland dancing.
Highland dancing.
Highland dancers.
Were you at the Lonach Highland Games 2025?
Hammer throw.
Hammer throw.
Heavy event.
Crowds watch the games.
Long jump.
Long jump.
Long jump.
Lonach Highland Games 2025 long jump.

Conversation