Stonehaven Tesco plans REJECTED by council after pleas from Co-op and Ury Estate

Plans for a new Tesco supermarket in Stonehaven have been thrown out after retail rivals issued impassioned pleas to councillors.

The much-discussed proposal has been more than a year in the making, and came down to a crunch vote at Aberdeenshire Council’s HQ this afternoon.

Opponents included the Co-op, which has three branches in the town, and Ury Estate – which wants to build a new supermarket on land nearby.

But locals pleaded for the local authority to give it the go-ahead – claiming the town desperately needs another shopping option.

What happened at Stonehaven Tesco meeting?

The issue came to a head at a crunch Aberdeenshire Council meeting today.

Ben Train from Tesco said that, if approved, the firm would aim to have the new Stonehaven branch “opened by Christmas 2026”.

He also argued it would create 100 new jobs for the town.

Mr Train added: “There is a gap in the market which we are trying to fill.”

Chairman of Stonehaven Community Council, David Lawman, attended the talks to speak on behalf of locals.

Mr Lawman said there was “clear anger and disbelief” when officials recommended the Tesco plan be rejected amid fears for the town centre.

He told councillors: “We are all shopping out of town, it’s clear there is demand for it.

“People feel ‘why can’t Stonehaven get a supermarket?’ Every other town has.”

What did Co-op say about Stonehaven Tesco plan?

Graeme Laing, director of North Planning and Development, spoke on behalf of the Co-op as he urged members to refuse the Stonehaven Tesco plan.

Mr Laing said approving the rival supermarket would be “irresponsible” as it would “drive trade away from the town centre”.

He also alluded to the “significant” impact anticipated at the David Street Co-op, after independent experts warned it could close should the Tesco go ahead.

Ury Estate pleads for council to knock back Tesco proposal

The main sticking point for council officials was that permission for an as-yet unbuilt supermarket has already been granted a short distance away at the Ury Estate.

They worried about the cumulative impact of both shops on businesses in the historic heart of the Mearns town.

And bosses from the Ury Estate appealed for Aberdeenshire Council to refuse the Tesco application – arguing they had already ploughed a lot of work into already-approved plans for a supermarket at their site nearby.

Jonathon Milne said the developers were now “looking for another operator” after talks with Morrisons collapsed last year.

“There has been a lot of effort put into that site,” he told the committee.

Do you think Stonehaven needs the Tesco? Let us know in our comments section below

How did they vote?

Ultimately, the plans came down to a vote – with Ellon councillor Isobel Davidson calling for them to be refused while Stonehaven’s Dawn Black said pleaded for the scheme to be approved.

Ms Black said: “Stonehaven is a destination, it’s the tourist jewel in the crown of Aberdeenshire. I don’t believe footfall in the town would change.”

Committee chairman Alan Thomson backed her, adding: “Change is inevitable.

“The public ask for choice, they are looking for local choice where they can obtain their main shop…

“I think the town centre will be OK, it will survive. It will diversify.”

Members ultimately voted 7-6 against the plans.

Read more: