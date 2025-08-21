Plans for Longside energy hub progress despite fears ‘generations of villagers will suffer’

Outline plans for an energy hub near Longside -almost four times larger than the Disneyland Paris theme park have been given the green light.

SSEN is behind the Netherton Hub project that would be part of a £20 billion scheme to upgrade the north Scotland network.

The 588-acre site would include a 400kV AC substation, two converter stations, a 30m tall transmission hall and operations base.

Plans for the latest energy development in Aberdeenshire went before councillors earlier today.

Why is the Longside energy hub needed?

Matthew Atkins of SSEN Transmission explained that the hub was a “critical part” of national plans to upgrade the grid so it is fit for modern requirements.

He said: “The location of the Netherton Hub allows us to connect multiple infrastructure elements close to the existing grid.

“By co-locating multiple projects on a single site, we are removing the need for additional infrastructure, reducing the extent of new overhead lines…”

He also revealed the firm expects the hub to bring with it contracts worth over £2.5 million for the proposed substation converter station buildings.

Why are there so many energy developments planned in Aberdeenshire?

Planning chief Paul Macari explained why energy proposals are becoming so common in the region after members raised some concerns about the steady rise of them.

“These developments from SSEN are part of that wider nationalised programme to establish additional capacity within the grid,” the top official said.

He said this would “negate the need for battery energy storage as we move forward”.

Mr Macari added: “Offshore wind isn’t viable unless you’ve got something to do with your electricity when you produce it.

“If there’s no capacity in the grid, you then plug it into a battery energy storage system which stores it and then can be sold on.

“That’s part of the economics and actually why we’re seeing all of these developments coming forward.”

Fears over loss of farming land for Longside energy hub

However, Stonehaven councillor Dawn Black was worried that the increasing number of energy sites in the region was resulting in a massive loss of prime agricultural land.

She stated: “I do have concerns of the cumulative effect that we’re having with the loss of land for grazing or crops that are grown for feeding livestock.

“We have a lot of applications coming forward for these things, which are taking up those fields.

“I am extremely concerned about the loss of yet more agricultural land within Aberdeenshire, given how big an industry it is in our location.”

‘We really have to listen to the people that live there’

Mearns councillor Laurie Carnie also feared the loss of vital farming land but said that residents’ concerns should be taken onboard too.

Prior to the meeting, 43 letters of objection were submitted to Aberdeenshire Council against the energy hub.

Those against the plan claimed the site’s “unacceptable” noise, traffic and pollution would impact the mental health and wellbeing of nearby residents.

Noting this opposition, Ms Carnie said: “That’s a lot and I think we really have to listen to the people that live there.

“They’re the people that have to potentially live with this and their families for generations to come.”

However, councillors ultimately decided that the national need for this development outweighed any concerns and agreed to grant planning permission in principle.

SSEN will now work on a detailed proposal for the Netherton Hub and submit an application for full planning permission at a later date.

Read more: