Plans for Longside energy hub progress despite fears ‘generations of villagers will suffer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans for Longside energy hub progress despite fears ‘generations of villagers will suffer’

The Netherton Hub would be part of a £20 billion scheme to upgrade the north Scotland energy network.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Mearns councillor Laurie Carnie and the proposed Netherton Hub near Longside
Mearns councillor Laurie Carnie believed residents' views on the proposed Netherton Hub near Longside needed to be considered. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

Outline plans for an energy hub near Longside -almost four times larger than the Disneyland Paris theme park have been given the green light.

SSEN is behind the Netherton Hub project that would be part of a £20 billion scheme to upgrade the north Scotland network.

The 588-acre site would include a 400kV AC substation, two converter stations, a 30m tall transmission hall and operations base.

The site layout of the Netherton Hub. Image: SSEN

Plans for the latest energy development in Aberdeenshire went before councillors earlier today.

Why is the Longside energy hub needed?

Matthew Atkins of SSEN Transmission explained that the hub was a “critical part” of national plans to upgrade the grid so it is fit for modern requirements.

He said: “The location of the Netherton Hub allows us to connect multiple infrastructure elements close to the existing grid.

“By co-locating multiple projects on a single site, we are removing the need for additional infrastructure, reducing the extent of new overhead lines…”

He also revealed the firm expects the hub to bring with it contracts worth over £2.5 million for the proposed substation converter station buildings.

The Netherton Hub would be found just 850m from Longside. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Why are there so many energy developments planned in Aberdeenshire?

Planning chief Paul Macari explained why energy proposals are becoming so common in the region after members raised some concerns about the steady rise of them.

“These developments from SSEN are part of that wider nationalised programme to establish additional capacity within the grid,” the top official said.

He said this would “negate the need for battery energy storage as we move forward”.

One of the buildings at Netherton Hub would be a 400 kV substation - similar to this one in Peterhead. Image: SSEN
One of the buildings at Netherton Hub would be a 400 kV substation – similar to this one in Peterhead. Image: SSEN

Mr Macari added: “Offshore wind isn’t viable unless you’ve got something to do with your electricity when you produce it.

“If there’s no capacity in the grid, you then plug it into a battery energy storage system which stores it and then can be sold on.

“That’s part of the economics and actually why we’re seeing all of these developments coming forward.”

Fears over loss of farming land for Longside energy hub

However, Stonehaven councillor Dawn Black was worried that the increasing number of energy sites in the region was resulting in a massive loss of prime agricultural land.

The proposed site layout of Netherton Hub near Longside. Image: SLR Consulting

She stated: “I do have concerns of the cumulative effect that we’re having with the loss of land for grazing or crops that are grown for feeding livestock.

“We have a lot of applications coming forward for these things, which are taking up those fields.

“I am extremely concerned about the loss of yet more agricultural land within Aberdeenshire, given how big an industry it is in our location.”

‘We really have to listen to the people that live there’

Mearns councillor Laurie Carnie also feared the loss of vital farming land but said that residents’ concerns should be taken onboard too.

Prior to the meeting, 43 letters of objection were submitted to Aberdeenshire Council against the energy hub.

Those against the plan claimed the site’s “unacceptable” noise, traffic and pollution would impact the mental health and wellbeing of nearby residents.

Graphic showing the size of the Netherton Hub compared to Monaco, Aberdeen Airport and Disneyland Paris
The Netherton Hub is expected to be four times larger than the Disneyland Paris park. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Noting this opposition, Ms Carnie said: “That’s a lot and I think we really have to listen to the people that live there.

“They’re the people that have to potentially live with this and their families for generations to come.”

However, councillors ultimately decided that the national need for this development outweighed any concerns and agreed to grant planning permission in principle.

SSEN will now work on a detailed proposal for the Netherton Hub and submit an application for full planning permission at a later date.

Read more:

Conversation