Exclusive: New images reveal eye-catching designs for £50m Aberdeen Beach playpark

New images offer a detailed look at how the £50 million playpark taking shape at Aberdeen Beach will look.

Work has been ramping up on the focal point of the council’s major seaside masterplan – with the kid-friendly attraction expected to be completed in 2026.

Councillors voted to permanently close a stretch of the Beach Boulevard earlier this month as the scheme moves forward.

This move allows for the new playpark to be built without “a dual carriageway going through the middle of it”.

And now council bosses have released new images of the playpark as excitement for the opening continues to build.

What will new Aberdeen beach playpark look like?

The £50 million park’s piece de resistance will be the “sky tower”, an eight-storey tall beacon providing views across the city and out over the North Sea.

It has been designed by the same boffins behind the world’s largest play structure, the Lilidorei Play Village at Alnwick Garden in Northumberland.

The steel-clad structures are being manufactured in Scotland and will be assembled on site later this year. with the foundations already laid.

Council co-leader Ian Yuill said the project will “be a place where future generations can make memories of the beachfront” whilst also “strengthening the city’s tourism offer”.

His co-leading partner Christian Allard added that the £50 million playpark will create a “major draw for residents and visitors alike”.

A competition to give local primary school kids the chance to name the main structure will be announced in the coming weeks.

