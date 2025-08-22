Exclusive: New images reveal eye-catching designs for £50m Aberdeen Beach playpark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: New images reveal eye-catching designs for £50m Aberdeen Beach playpark

New pictures show how the futuristic new equipment would look.

By Isaac Buchan
Work is expected to be complete on the beach masterplan's focal point next year. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Work is expected to be complete on the beach masterplan's focal point next year. Image: Aberdeen City Council

New images offer a detailed look at how the £50 million playpark taking shape at Aberdeen Beach will look.

Work has been ramping up on the focal point of the council’s major seaside masterplan – with the kid-friendly attraction expected to be completed in 2026.

Councillors voted to permanently close a stretch of the Beach Boulevard earlier this month as the scheme moves forward.

This move allows for the new playpark to be built without “a dual carriageway going through the middle of it”.

And now council bosses have released new images of the playpark as excitement for the opening continues to build.

Images show how Aberdeen’s new beach playpark will look. Image: Aberdeen City Council

What will new Aberdeen beach playpark look like?

The £50 million park’s piece de resistance will be the “sky tower”, an eight-storey tall beacon providing views across the city and out over the North Sea.

It has been designed by the same boffins behind the world’s largest play structure, the Lilidorei Play Village at Alnwick Garden in Northumberland.

The Sky Tower is 23 metres tall. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Aberdeen’s Beach playpark is being built in Scotland, and will be assembled on site. Image: Aberdeen City Council
The playpark is apart of the £48 million seafront improvement masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council

The steel-clad structures are being manufactured in Scotland and will be assembled on site later this year. with the foundations already laid.

Council co-leader Ian Yuill said the project will “be a place where future generations can make memories of the beachfront” whilst also “strengthening the city’s tourism offer”.

His co-leading partner Christian Allard added that the £50 million playpark will create a “major draw for residents and visitors alike”.

The beach playpark is themed around outer space. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Work is expected to be completed in 2026. Image: Aberdeen City Council
New images show what the Aberdeen beach playpark will look like. Image: Aberdeen City Council

A competition to give local primary school kids the chance to name the main structure will be announced in the coming weeks.

What do you think about the design? Let us know in our comments section below

Conversation