Gallery: Best photos from Run Banchory 2025

Run Banchory 2025 featured a half-marathon multi-terrain race, 10K and 5K runs, and fun races for younger participants including the 1K race for 9–11 year olds and the 1K race for 8 and under

Run Banchory 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Run Banchory 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie, Katherine Ferries & Kami Thomson

Thousands turned out as Run Banchory took place in King George V Park on Sunday 24th of August.

The main attractions included the popular 10k multi-terrain race, the half marathon through the scenic Scolty and Blackhall forest areas, and a newly introduced 5k race. Participants enjoyed a mix of woodland trails, riverside paths, and parkland routes throughout the day.

A new addition for 2025 was the team option for the 10k event. Runners could choose to compete solo or form a team, with the fastest four times from each team contributing to a group ranking. This team element added a new layer of competition and camaraderie among participants.

The 5k race followed a flatter course, guiding runners along Blackhall Road before looping down to the River Dee, offering picturesque views before returning to the park for the finish.

Younger runners also had their moment, with a 1k run held for primary school pupils from P1 to P7.

Press and Journal photographer Kami Thomson captured the highlights of the day below:

Runners aged 9–11 warm up ahead of the 1k race.
Piper Ciara Anderson leads out the 9–11 year olds for the 1k race.
The 1k runners, aged 9–11,
Young athletes, aged 9–11, sprint in the 1k race.
The 1k runners, aged 9–11,
The 1k runners, aged 9–11, take off on their race.
Runners aged 8 years old and under warm up ahead of the 1k race.
Piper Ciara Anderson leads out the 8 yrs old and under for the 1k race.
The 1k runners, aged 8 and under, take off on their race.
Young runners, aged 8 and under, take off in the 1k race.
The crowd showing support.
1k race for 8 yrs old and under.
The under-8 1k race
Finishing the 1k, age group 8 years old and under.
Crowds watching as the kids approach.
High five.
Finishing the 1k.
Families watch on.
Half-marathon multi-terrain race.
Half-marathon multi-terrain race.
Run Banchory 2025.
Runners tackle the challenging 10k multi-terrain course.
Run Banchory 2025.
Runners 10k multi-terrain course.
5k run.
Runners 10k multi-terrain course.
Runners 10k multi-terrain course.
10k multi-terrain race.
5k runner.
Competitors push through the 5k course.
Excitement as participants take on the 5k challenge.
Runners 10k multi-terrain course.
Runners tackle the challenging 10k multi-terrain course.
Excitement as participants take on the 5k challenge.
Competitors push through the half-marathon across varied terrain.
Athletes take on the 10k, navigating the multi-terrain route.
Competitors on the 5k course.
10k multi-terrain race.
Half-marathon multi-terrain race.
Excitement as participants take on the half-marathon multi-terrain race.
Runners tackle the challenging half-marathon multi-terrain course.
Run Banchory 2025.
5k Run Banchory 2025.
Half-marathon race at Run Banchory 2025.
Run Banchory 2025.
Determined runners push through the challenging half-marathon route.
Smiles all around as runners take on the course.
5K Run Banchory 2025.
5K Run Banchory 2025.
Excitement as participants take on the 10k challenge.
Run Banchory 2025.

