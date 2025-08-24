Gallery: Best photos from Run Banchory 2025

Thousands turned out as Run Banchory took place in King George V Park on Sunday 24th of August.

The main attractions included the popular 10k multi-terrain race, the half marathon through the scenic Scolty and Blackhall forest areas, and a newly introduced 5k race. Participants enjoyed a mix of woodland trails, riverside paths, and parkland routes throughout the day.

A new addition for 2025 was the team option for the 10k event. Runners could choose to compete solo or form a team, with the fastest four times from each team contributing to a group ranking. This team element added a new layer of competition and camaraderie among participants.

The 5k race followed a flatter course, guiding runners along Blackhall Road before looping down to the River Dee, offering picturesque views before returning to the park for the finish.

Younger runners also had their moment, with a 1k run held for primary school pupils from P1 to P7.

Press and Journal photographer Kami Thomson captured the highlights of the day below: