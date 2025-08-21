Jamieson and Carry turning Union Street into ‘high-end destination’ by showing off luxury Swiss watches worth tens of thousands

Aberdeen’s Jamieson and Carry bosses say a swanky display of luxury Swiss watches will help show off the Union Street store as a “high end destination”.

The independent family-owned jewellery business is showcasing a rare opportunity to view some of the latest timepieces from Patek Philippe.

Patek Philippe is the last Genevan family-owned independent watch manufacturer, founded in 1839.

The exhibition comes as Jamieson and Carry marks 100 years on the Granite Mile.

What is the exhibition?

The exhibition will run from September 2 to 6, offering a rare chance to view some of Patek Philippe’s most innovative and meticulously crafted watches.

Jamieson and Carry say it is a “privilege” to be showcasing the collection in its Patek Philippe showroom, which opened last year amid a major revamp of the Union Street institution.

The Patek Philippe showroom at Jamieson and Carry is the largest in Scotland – and it’s Aberdeen’s only authorised retailer.

‘This is an amazing opportunity for Aberdeen’

At a launch event today, Philip and Christopher Carry said they were “delighted” to be welcoming the the 2025 Exhibition Collection to Aberdeen.

Christopher said: “There’ll be opportunities for the public to come in and be able to try on watches that we wouldn’t necessarily have on a day-to-day basis, and get a greater experience and feel for the brand.

“To be able to have watches that we wouldn’t have on a day-to-day basis and to showcase them in Aberdeen is amazing.”

Philip Carry added: “Patek Philippe is seen as the pinnacle of watchmaking.

“Although we have a good selection throughout the year, it will be a great opportunity to see the whole collection from Patek.

“We’re looking to continue to invest in Union Street and invest in the shop and really make our business a destination for high-end retailing in watches and jewellery.

“There is nowhere we would rather be. We’re delighted to be located at Union Street.”

You can find out more about the exhibition and see some of the watches that will be on display on the Jamieson and Carry website.

