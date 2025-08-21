Jamieson and Carry turning Union Street into ‘high-end destination’ by showing off luxury Swiss watches worth tens of thousands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jamieson and Carry turning Union Street into ‘high-end destination’ by showing off luxury Swiss watches worth tens of thousands

The independent family-owned jewellery business is set to showcase the Patek Philippe 2025 Exhibition Collection in September.

Christopher and Philip Carry are delighted to be welcoming the 2025 Patek Philippe Exhibition Collection to Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson

Aberdeen’s Jamieson and Carry bosses say a swanky display of luxury Swiss watches will help show off the Union Street store as a “high end destination”.

The independent family-owned jewellery business is showcasing a rare opportunity to view some of the latest timepieces from Patek Philippe.

Patek Philippe is the last Genevan family-owned independent watch manufacturer, founded in 1839.

The exhibition comes as Jamieson and Carry marks 100 years on the Granite Mile.

Jamieson & Carry in Aberdeen.
What is the exhibition?

The exhibition will run from September 2 to 6, offering a rare chance to view some of Patek Philippe’s most innovative and meticulously crafted watches.

Jamieson and Carry say it is a “privilege” to be showcasing the collection in its Patek Philippe showroom, which opened last year amid a major revamp of the Union Street institution.

The Patek Philippe showroom at Jamieson and Carry is the largest in Scotland – and it’s Aberdeen’s only authorised retailer.

Patek Philippe watches at Jamieson & Carry in Aberdeen.
‘This is an amazing opportunity for Aberdeen’

At a launch event today, Philip and Christopher Carry said they were “delighted” to be welcoming the the 2025 Exhibition Collection to Aberdeen.

Christopher said: “There’ll be opportunities for the public to come in and be able to try on watches that we wouldn’t necessarily have on a day-to-day basis, and get a greater experience and feel for the brand.

“To be able to have watches that we wouldn’t have on a day-to-day basis and to showcase them in Aberdeen is amazing.”

Patek Philippe watches at Aberdeen’s Jamieson & Carry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Philip Carry added: “Patek Philippe is seen as the pinnacle of watchmaking.

“Although we have a good selection throughout the year, it will be a great opportunity to see the whole collection from Patek.

“We’re looking to continue to invest in Union Street and invest in the shop and really make our business a destination for high-end retailing in watches and jewellery.

“There is nowhere we would rather be. We’re delighted to be located at Union Street.”

You can find out more about the exhibition and see some of the watches that will be on display on the Jamieson and Carry website.

