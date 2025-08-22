Exclusive: Council chiefs ‘looking into Pittodrie land value’ as Cormack offer could break stadium stalemate

Council officials are already looking into the value of the land at Pittodrie amid fresh hopes for a breakthrough on a new beach stadium for the Dons.

On Thursday, Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack wrote for the P&J, offering up Pittodrie and its surrounding land to the local authority as he pushed for progress on talks over a new ground.

Mr Cormack wants “a new stadium for a new era”, arguing the multi-million-pound project would revitalise the city.

He hopes the council would offer up a 99-year-lease on land at the beach earmarked for the development – and kick-start work on the game-changing new venue overlooking the sea.

Council co-leader Christian Allard has now revealed that officers are already looking into this prospect – as the long stalemate could finally be broken.

Mr Allard also stressed that he is willing to help the club receive government funding for a new home at the beach.

The last meeting between the club and council was held in June, and fresh talks could take place in the coming weeks.

Christian Allard says work under way after Pittodrie proposal

Speaking to The P&J following Dave Cormack’s column, the SNP councillor pointed towards the “mountain of work” the local authority has undertaken over the years on other plans put forward by the side.

He recalled projects such as the Cormack Park facilities, and the shelved Kingsford Stadium plans.

The Dons had been all set to move out to the city’s outskirts to build a hard-fought stadium next to their new training ground.

“Our officers did a mountain of work on that when the stadium was planned for that site,” Mr Allard said.

“We did a lot of work on that, a lot of us needed persuasion. But that was a done deal.

“Now they seem to have changed their mind, and we’re in discussions with them regularly.”

That change came at the council’s behest however.

It was the Conservative and Labour councillors running the city in 2021 who urged Aberdeen FC to remain near the city centre, fearful of the economic impact of the club’s withdrawal to near-enough Aberdeenshire.

Christian Allard on Pittodrie land offer

In his P&J column, Mr Cormack offered up Pittodrie and the surrounding land owned by the club – which the council could then develop and reap any potential rewards from.

The Dons chairman says this could provide substantial income to the council, with the club paying for the upkeep of the hoped-for replacement stadium.

And the council’s co-leader told us that top officials are already weighing up the options for it.

Mr Allard said: “It’s up to the club to see how they want to progress from there.

“Regarding timing and how things are going, its’s very much in the hands of the football club.”

What could happen to Pittodrie land in the future?

Previous plans to demolish the ground and build 350 homes stretch back almost 15 years.

Mr Allard says he respects it’s a “difficult decision” for the club to offload the land.

He explained: “Some of our land for housing was prime 10 or 15 years ago. It’s not so prime now.

“The population is not increasing as it used to. That could be a possibility.

“Things are changing. They are always changing and it’s a difficult decision for Aberdeen FC and I do respect that.”

Could Scottish or UK government help pay for new Aberdeen FC beach stadium?

Mr Cormack yet again stressed that he was willing to reach into his pocket and “pay his fair share” of a new stadium earlier this week, hitting out at a “frustrating myth” that he expected the council to fund it.

Mr Allard welcomed the remark.

He told us: “I’m one of the fans and I know a lot of fans said we want a new stadium for sure, but we don’t want the council to pay for it… I totally agree.

“Can we help them to get any money from government? Of course we would do that, we do that with any of our partners wanting to do something in Aberdeen.

“We will facilitate Scottish or UK government help with external funding.”

‘The ball is in the club’s court’

Making his Dons credentials known, Mr Allard also said that the ball was now in Mr Cormack’s court.

The Torry councillor explained: “As a fan – and I am the only Dons fan of the four group leaders – I might have different views on where we should have the club’s new stadium, or whether they should have a new ground or refurbish the one they have.

“But the decision has to be for Aberdeen FC to tell us how they want to do it, and they’re still working on it, and working with officers on it.

“Our officers are working very closely with Aberdeen FC to see any opportunities that we can have for their new stadium.”

What comes next for Aberdeen FC beach stadium?

When quizzed on what the next steps are following the Dons chairman’s offer of Pittodrie’s land, the council co-leader said he was awaiting more information on how much the land could be worth.

“It (answers on the value of the land) needs to come from the club at the next meeting,” he said.

“I think the next meeting will be interesting after the column Dave Cormack decided to put in the P&J.

“So let’s take it from there, and see where we are.”

