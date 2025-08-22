Pitmedden resident says life is ‘pure hell’ as neighbourhood blanketed in dust from housing development

A Pitmedden resident has spoken out after her house was blanketed in dust from a building site just yards from her home.

Carole Ross lives on Cowieson Crescent in Pitmedden, which is expanding due to a new housing development.

The development by Kirkwood Homes has now broken ground, causing headaches for nearby residents.

Ms Ross moved into her home last year and was informed work would be ongoing for the foreseeable future.

However, she was unaware of the extent to which it would impact her and other people’s lives.

In particular, the sheer amount of dust that is kicked up from the site.

It all started on August 20, when work triggered clouds of dust to be dispersed over the surrounding area.

Ms Ross had hung her washing out to dry that day and was frustrated to find it covered in dust.

She told The Press and Journal she needed to re-wash her clothes twice to get the dust out.

The amount of dust was ‘unbelievable’

Not only her clothes but in an ill-timed move, she had just had her house repainted recently, which was then coated in grimy dust.

She said: “It was unbelievable, the amount of dust. They started up the huge machinery and they are digging up mountains of dirt and earth.

“It was hell. Pure hell.”

Ms Ross went on to contact the housing developer Kirkwood Homes and the contractor Nicol of Skene for answers.

She says that kicking up a fuss on social media must have done the trick as the next day, a tractor appeared on site, spraying the ground to prevent dust from spreading.

She said: “Lo and behold, they’ve turned up with a tractor with a water sprayer on the back and they are going round dampening the site. This is what they should have done before.

“If nobody had kicked up a fuss they would have continued. They obviously didn’t think it was a problem for the residents.”

Councillor Derek Ritchie confirmed that he has been “besieged” by complaints from residents who say they are being “robbed of summer in their gardens”.

Those include:

Large industrial vehicles mounting the pavement

Clothes being “destroyed” on washing lines

Vehicles being blanketed with sand (potentially causing damage to windscreens and paintwork)

Garden furniture and children’s outdoor toys covered in dust

He said: “I’m deeply concerned about some of the correspondence I have received.

“I have a meeting with developers early next week where I will relay the concerns of the many, many locals who have contacted me.

“Developers must be responsible and respectful of the local residents.”

Kirkwood Homes says residents were informed of the works

A spokesperson for Kirkwood Homes said: “Works are being carried out in accordance with all planning and technical consents.

“Pre-start off-site roadworks were at Ingleside on August 8, and all relevant pre-commencement planning conditions have been complied with.

“Since starting on-site our contractor has been implementing dust suppression measures in accordance with the agreed construction management plan.”

Another issue for residents stems from the use of the narrow residential roads to access the site.

Kirkwood Homes spokesperson added: “Access to the site is being taken over adopted public roads and is in accordance with all relevant consents relating to the development.

“We will strive to manage the timing of deliveries and plant access to minimise disruption to adjacent residents as much as we can.”