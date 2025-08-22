Pitmedden resident says life is ‘pure hell’ as neighbourhood blanketed in dust from housing development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pitmedden resident says life is ‘pure hell’ as neighbourhood blanketed in dust from housing development

Carole Ross has been plagued by work ongoing just yards from her house.

The housing development just over Carole Ross' back wall.
The construction site just over Carole Ross' back wall. Image: Carole Ross.
By Ross Hempseed

A Pitmedden resident has spoken out after her house was blanketed in dust from a building site just yards from her home.

Carole Ross lives on Cowieson Crescent in Pitmedden, which is expanding due to a new housing development.

The development by Kirkwood Homes has now broken ground, causing headaches for nearby residents.

Ms Ross moved into her home last year and was informed work would be ongoing for the foreseeable future.

However, she was unaware of the extent to which it would impact her and other people’s lives.

In particular, the sheer amount of dust that is kicked up from the site.

Carole's washing hung out earlier in the day is covered in dust.
Dust has blanketed Carole’s washing she had hung out earlier that day. Image: Carole Ross.

It all started on August 20, when work triggered clouds of dust to be dispersed over the surrounding area.

Ms Ross had hung her washing out to dry that day and was frustrated to find it covered in dust.

She told The Press and Journal she needed to re-wash her clothes twice to get the dust out.

The amount of dust was ‘unbelievable’

Not only her clothes but in an ill-timed move, she had just had her house repainted recently, which was then coated in grimy dust.

She said: “It was unbelievable, the amount of dust. They started up the huge machinery and they are digging up mountains of dirt and earth.

“It was hell. Pure hell.”

Ms Ross went on to contact the housing developer Kirkwood Homes and the contractor Nicol of Skene for answers.

She says that kicking up a fuss on social media must have done the trick as the next day, a tractor appeared on site, spraying the ground to prevent dust from spreading.

Garden furniture coated in dust.
The dust has coated her back garden. Image: Carole Ross.

She said: “Lo and behold, they’ve turned up with a tractor with a water sprayer on the back and they are going round dampening the site. This is what they should have done before.

“If nobody had kicked up a fuss they would have continued. They obviously didn’t think it was a problem for the residents.”

Carole's back garden with building machinery beyond.
Carole’s back garden with several bits of machinery close by. Image: Carole Ross.

Councillor Derek Ritchie confirmed that he has been “besieged” by complaints from residents who say they are being “robbed of summer in their gardens”.

Those include:

  • Large industrial vehicles mounting the pavement
  • Clothes being “destroyed” on washing lines
  • Vehicles being blanketed with sand (potentially causing damage to windscreens and paintwork)
  • Garden furniture and children’s outdoor toys covered in dust

He said: “I’m deeply concerned about some of the correspondence I have received.

“I have a meeting with developers early next week where I will relay the concerns of the many, many locals who have contacted me.

“Developers must be responsible and respectful of the local residents.”

Kirkwood Homes says residents were informed of the works

A spokesperson for Kirkwood Homes said: “Works are being carried out in accordance with all planning and technical consents.

“Pre-start off-site roadworks were at Ingleside on August 8, and all relevant pre-commencement planning conditions have been complied with.

“Since starting on-site our contractor has been implementing dust suppression measures in accordance with the agreed construction management plan.”

Another issue for residents stems from the use of the narrow residential roads to access the site.

The tractor used to dampen the dust with water. Behind is a huge mound of loose earth.
The tractor used to dampen the dust with water. Behind is a huge mound of loose earth. Image: Carole Ross.

Kirkwood Homes spokesperson added: “Access to the site is being taken over adopted public roads and is in accordance with all relevant consents relating to the development.

“We will strive to manage the timing of deliveries and plant access to minimise disruption to adjacent residents as much as we can.”

Conversation