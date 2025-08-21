Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Woman taken to hospital after incident at St Combs beach Police were in attendance on the Aberdeenshire coast. By Ross Hempseed August 21 2025, 3:52 pm August 21 2025, 3:52 pm Share Woman taken to hospital after incident at St Combs beach Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6833177/st-combs-beach-incident-aberdeenshire/ Copy Link 0 comment Police at the scene. Image: Jasperimage. A woman has been taken to hospital following an incident at a beach on the Aberdeenshire coast. The incident occurred at around 10am on Thursday August 21 at St Combs beach just a few miles down the coast from Fraserburgh. Police along with three coastguard rescue teams were dispatched to the scene. A coastguard spokesperson confirmed a helicopter was able to land on St Comb’s Beach and airlifted the female casualty from the beach to Aberdeen Airport. Officers on scene. Image: Jasperimage. There, she was transferred into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service. A police spokesperson said: “Around 10am on Thursday August 21 police received a report of concern for a woman in the St Combs area. “She was taken to hospital for treatment.”
Conversation