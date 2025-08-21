Woman taken to hospital after incident at St Combs beach

A woman has been taken to hospital following an incident at a beach on the Aberdeenshire coast.

The incident occurred at around 10am on Thursday August 21 at St Combs beach just a few miles down the coast from Fraserburgh.

Police along with three coastguard rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

A coastguard spokesperson confirmed a helicopter was able to land on St Comb’s Beach and airlifted the female casualty from the beach to Aberdeen Airport.

There, she was transferred into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

​A police spokesperson said: “Around 10am on Thursday August 21 police received a report of concern for a woman in the St Combs area.

“She was taken to hospital for treatment.”