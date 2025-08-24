Council refuses Cafe Oregano’s plea to ‘keep business alive’ by selling takeaways as ‘Holburn Street has too many’

A cafe boss who claimed the future of his Aberdeen venue depended upon serving up hot food and takeaways has had his hopes shattered by the council.

Lifeline plans to dish out hot food at Cafe Oregano have been refused over concerns there are too many takeaways in this part of the city.

Mahumd Sirazudallah and his wife Mimi Nahid previously told The Press and Journal it was their “dream come true” when they opened the venue at the start of 2024.

But they recently applied for planning permission to upgrade the cafe as Mr Sirazudallah claimed he was struggling to remain afloat while serving a limited menu.

He hoped to keep his business going by installing extra cooking equipment and selling hot dishes to take away – like Thai and Korean cuisine.

However, the proposals erupted in a battle with neighbours.

Why is Cafe Oregano in trouble on Holburn Street?

In a previous interview, the owner told us he can only offer cold or microwaved food – which he reckons customers “don’t like”.

He said: “We have a pub next door which is loud, but no one complains… I’m not looking to open a late-night bar where people will be rowdy in the street.

“This would be a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere.”

But one resident living upstairs argued the noise produced by the proposed ventilation systems would impact their “ability to enjoy their home”.

And they argued the smell wafting into their bedroom would “affect their daily quality of life”.

In a letter of objection, Laura Duff added: “These odours inevitably rise, preventing us from opening windows for fresh air.”

What happened at the planning meeting?

The situation came to a head at a council planning meeting.

Mr Sirazudallah had to miss the talks as he was called abroad for “an urgent family matter”.

In his absence, members heard that a ventilation system would be put in place to “filter cooking odours before they are discharged”.

Council environmental health bosses said the proposed measures would be effective.

Martin Calder, from Calder Design spoke on behalf of Mr Sirazudallah.

He said: “We have met all the requirements in terms of environmental health, the client is more than happy to do all the mitigation that would have to be done.

“We are doing our level best to resolve this matter.”

How did they vote?

The plans ultimately came down to a vote – with Lib Dem Martin Greig and the SNP’s Neil Copland voting for the plans to be approved.

Marie Boulton and Ciaran McRae said the scheme should be refused.

Mr Copland said: “It’s a commercial area in the city and I don’t see a problem with it.

“We have a local business that wants to expand and is taking the necessary steps to facilitate that.”

However, Mr McRae and Mrs Boulton were “not comfortable” with approving the plans.

Mr McRae said: “I am not comfortable with the potential of deliveries and over provision of takeaways in this area, as well as hot food element and the extraction and odours and potential noise.

“We are moving for refusal this is due to the development contributing to the over provision of hot food takeaways in the surrounding area to the detriment of the amenity of the residents.”

Mrs Boulton added: “The right thing to do is to refuse this application because of the smells, the noise and the delivery mechanisms that will be used, i.e couriers coming to pick up food to deliver.

“Nobody wants to see business being dissuaded from developing.

“However, I think we have to have the right balance and I think in this case it has tipped over the wrong way.”

