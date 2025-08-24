Council refuses Cafe Oregano’s plea to ‘keep business alive’ by selling takeaways as ‘Holburn Street has too many’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Council refuses Cafe Oregano’s plea to ‘keep business alive’ by selling takeaways as ‘Holburn Street has too many’

The Holburn Street cafe warned that its future could depend upon serving up hot dishes for punters to take away...

By Sophie Farquharson
Mahmum Sirazudallah outside the Holburn Street cafe.
Mahmum Sirazudallah outside the Holburn Street cafe.

A cafe boss who claimed the future of his Aberdeen venue depended upon serving up hot food and takeaways has had his hopes shattered by the council.

Lifeline plans to dish out hot food at Cafe Oregano have been refused over concerns there are too many takeaways in this part of the city.

Mahumd Sirazudallah and his wife Mimi Nahid previously told The Press and Journal it was their “dream come true” when they opened the venue at the start of 2024.

But they recently applied for planning permission to upgrade the cafe as Mr Sirazudallah claimed he was struggling to remain afloat while serving a limited menu.

He hoped to keep his business going by installing extra cooking equipment and selling hot dishes to take away – like Thai and Korean cuisine.

However, the proposals erupted in a battle with neighbours.

Cafe Oregano on Holburn Street. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Why is Cafe Oregano in trouble on Holburn Street?

In a previous interview, the owner told us he can only offer cold or microwaved food – which he reckons customers “don’t like”.

He said: “We have a pub next door which is loud, but no one complains… I’m not looking to open a late-night bar where people will be rowdy in the street.

“This would be a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere.”

The owner was eager to see his plans approved. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

But one resident living upstairs argued the noise produced by the proposed ventilation systems would impact their “ability to enjoy their home”.

And they argued the smell wafting into their bedroom would “affect their daily quality of life”.

In a letter of objection, Laura Duff added: “These odours inevitably rise, preventing us from opening windows for fresh air.”

What happened at the planning meeting?

The situation came to a head at a council planning meeting.

Mr Sirazudallah had to miss the talks as he was called abroad for “an urgent family matter”.

In his absence, members heard that a ventilation system would be put in place to “filter cooking odours before they are discharged”.

Inside Cafe Oregano. Image: DC Thomson.

Council environmental health bosses said the proposed measures would be effective.

Martin Calder, from Calder Design spoke on behalf of Mr Sirazudallah.

He said: “We have met all the requirements in terms of environmental health, the client is more than happy to do all the mitigation that would have to be done.

“We are doing our level best to resolve this matter.”

How did they vote?

The plans ultimately came down to a vote – with Lib Dem Martin Greig and the SNP’s Neil Copland voting for the plans to be approved.

Marie Boulton and Ciaran McRae said the scheme should be refused.

Mr Copland said: “It’s a commercial area in the city and I don’t see a problem with it.

“We have a local business that wants to expand and is taking the necessary steps to facilitate that.”

However, Mr McRae and Mrs Boulton were “not comfortable” with approving the plans.

Councillor McRae called for the Cafe Oregano takeaway plans to be refused. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr McRae said: “I am not comfortable with the potential of deliveries and over provision of takeaways in this area, as well as hot food element and the extraction and odours and potential noise.

“We are moving for refusal this is due to the development contributing to the over provision of hot food takeaways in the surrounding area to the detriment of the amenity of the residents.”

This is the third time Mahmud Sirazudallah has applied for planning permission. Image: DC Thomson.

Do you think the plans should have been refused? Let us know in our comments section below

 

Mrs Boulton added: “The right thing to do is to refuse this application because of the smells, the noise and the delivery mechanisms that will be used, i.e couriers coming to pick up food to deliver.

“Nobody wants to see business being dissuaded from developing.

“However, I think we have to have the right balance and I think in this case it has tipped over the wrong way.”

Read more: 

Conversation