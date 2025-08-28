New ‘noodle library’ approved on Union Street as council dismisses neighbours’ rodent fears

Plans for a Union Street “noodle library” have been approved, a new funeral home is in the works for Portlethen and a school extension in Bridge of Don is in the pipeline to tackle overcrowded classrooms.

These and more feature in the latest Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the most interesting proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

We start with football pitches being paved over in the north-east…

Council blows full time on Peterhead football pitches

A beloved sports pitch and changing area in Peterhead are poised to be bulldozed.

The Clerkhill Sports Pavilion on Kinmundy Road, colloquially known as DP Pitches, was built back in 2012, and has been used as a local training pitch for Sunday league and youth football ever since.

But with plans for the new Peterhead Academy ramping up, the council is now planning to do away with the tar pitch for the new school.

Papers reveal that it will cost £75,000 to flatten the cage and changing room.

These plans come as work ramps up on the new Peterhead Academy, which has been earmarked for the land.

The new school’s opening is pencilled in for August 2028, despite numerous delays including contractors pulling out and the original proposals being shrunk down.

Burnt down Bridge of Don workshop plans

In Bridge of Don, plans are in place for a blaze-hit workshop to rise from the ashes…

Back in February, Norscot Truck and Van’s workshop burned down – with firefighters battling for three hours to get it under control.

Pictures taken at the scene showed damage to the roof and shutters of the premises.

Crews from Central, North Anderson Drive, Dyce, Altens, Stonehaven, Peterhead, Inverurie, Ellon and Kintore were all called upon to get the inferno under control.

What caused Norscot fire?

The cause of the fire “remains unknown” to investigators, as the “unsafe building with the potential to collapse” made it impossible to carry out inspections.

Now seven months on, bosses at the lorry firm are looking to finally replace the old workshop.

Papers reveal how they will spend £1 million on a two-storey workshop, along with new offices as well.

‘Heavy metal hotel’ in the pipeline at Aberdeen Harbour

Up next, a popular quayside bar in Aberdeen is hoping to expand its offering by transforming the flats upstairs.

Music venue Krakatoa has been serving pints since 1965, and has been the Granite City’s home for distorted guitars and pounding drums ever since.

And now bar bosses are looking up as they plot ways to boost their income.

Papers show they plan to convert the flats above the bar into a cafe overlooking the port, and hotel rooms.

They would also spruce up the frontage of the building.

What are Krakatoa hotel plans?

Drawings detail how the current apartment on the first floor would become a cafe to serve breakfast for the new rooms above.

The cafe would have space for 44 diners.

Bosses are planning 10 rooms throughout the top floors of the Trinity Quay venue.

Pubs across the city are moving into the bead and breakfast market, with McNasty’s opening up 12 rooms above the bar in June.

Krakatoa’s proposals come after the success that the Tall Ships brought to quayside businesses.

Douglas Hotel boss Mary Martin said that her venues were “chock-a-block” with visitors, with “thousands of new customers”.

If approved, work on the new hotel could be complete by the time the Tall Ships could return in 2029.

In last week’s Planning Ahead, we covered another huge harbour regeneration project – with £1 million plans to convert the nearby Cromarty House into flats.

Could undertaker open new Portlethen premises?

Down to Portlethen now, where a nursery is being brought back to life… by an undertaker.

Mark Shaw Funeral Services is looking to repurpose the former Great Western Early Years day care on Muirend Road.

The Aberdeen-based undertakers already have funeral homes on George Street and Kincorth, but are eyeing up an expansion to the south.

Drawings submitted to the council show how the building would be changed to include family spaces, viewing rooms and a coffin display.

Owner Mark Shaw previously gave The P&J a candid look into his 20 years as an undertaker – along with how his business operates.

Mastrick corner shop could be brought back to life

A new corner shop in Mastrick is on the cards.

Jaffar Ali Nalla Mohamed is planning to refit the store at the retail space on Greenfern Place.

Papers submitted to the council show that it will cost around £5,000 to convert the inside of the store.

Mr Mohamed is the sole director of J66 Company Ltd, and also runs the Premier corner shop on Hilton Road.

Fraserburgh house could be demolished for modern replacement

Plans are being put in place to demolish and rebuild a home with views across the North Sea.

Mr P Scott is aiming to bulldoze his original 1960s home at 73 Main Street in Fraserburgh, and replace it with a “more suitable family home”.

Designers say that the new house will feature “high-efficiency glazing” with an “energy-efficient heating system”.

These homes built 60 years ago often face the brunt of being on the seafront, with a new design more likely to withstand the strong North Sea gales.

Aberdeen noodle library approved

A vacant Granite Mile unit will soon become home to the Aberdeen’s first ever “noodle library”.

Businessman Maaz Vohra has been given the green light to transform 164 Union Street and bring a taste of East Asia to the city centre with this novel concept.

Blueprints show the Noodle Library in Aberdeen will have a similar design to stores found in Seoul – combing a convenience store with a restaurant.

It will have three seating zones, which could fit up to 30 people stopping by for a quick pot of the juicy delight.

What will be on offer at Aberdeen noodle library?

It essentially works the same way as a regular library – but with instant noodles instead of books.

Customers are able to pick a pack from shelves of different flavours, cook it themselves and enjoy the quick and tasty meal then and there.

The Noodle Library will offer between 25 and 35 different types of instant noodles when up and running.

Mr Vohra says that the diverse offering will include varieties from Japan and China, as well as from Korea.

There would also be ready-to-eat snacks such as crisps, biscuits and packaged dumplings, and a range of typical South Asian beverages like bubble tea.

Was everyone happy with Aberdeen noodle library plans?

But whilst news of another empty unit on the Granite Mile being filled was welcomed by many, others weren’t so keen…

Aristeidis Manou and Simon Robertson live in separate flats on Diamond Lane behind Union Street, and they objected to the plans.

They argued that there were 34 commercial bins on their pavement, and that another food venue would only add to the bedlam.

Mr Manou said: “The amount of waste bins that can found currently on our pavements is 34 while the whole road/pavement length is 65m.

“The current situation is causing health and safety hazards, environmental hazards (mice roaming on the road), odours from the concentrated waste and overall devaluation of the area.

“An additional food and drink businesses will only increase number of the bins/waste in the area this the above concerns.”

Mr Robertson lodged a similar complaint, though he expanded his rodent-based concerns to include mention of “rats” too.

What did the council say?

But in the end, planners gave the noodle library their seal of approval – citing the fact that it will bring a long-term empty unit back to life, and that the empty store was a good fit for a cafe.

Officials said the bins would be stored in a “small, enclosed external courtyard area” to the rear of the unit.

They added: “No new, permanently sited street bins would be installed, thus the existing issues referred to on Diamond Lane would not be exacerbated.”

Bridge of Don school needs more space

Back in Bridge of Don, a much-needed school expansion is on the cards.

Forehill Primary School will soon be building two extra classrooms to cope with the increasing number of pupils living in the area.

Drawings show how a Portakabin would be installed to the west of the school in the playground.

The capacity at the school is 267, with the current pupil roll sitting at 245.

Council planners say that the long term solution is to build a new school at Grandhome once the numbers are there, but for now, a temporary fix is needed.

Reports on this new school should be going in front of councillors next month.

What does the community council say about this?

Bridge of Don Community Council gave a stern statement on the situation, saying that the need for this temporary accommodation highlights the wider issues in the suburb.

Planning officer for the group, George Saunders, said that a “more permanent means” of addressing the problem was needed, and that “nothing has been done so far” to fix the current issues.

The latest school roll figures are based on 2023 figures.

The modular classroom will only be on site until September 2028 at the latest, according to council planners.

Building papers show the new accommodation would cost more than £300,000.

You can read the plans in full here:

Peterhead football pitches

Bridge of Don blaze-hit workshop

Krakatoa hotel

Undertaker launches Portlethen plans

Mastrick shop

Fraserburgh home demolition

Noodle Library approved

Bridge of Don School