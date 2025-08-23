Top Aberdeenshire Council official says Stonehaven town centre ‘would end up like Aberdeen’s Union Street’ if Tesco was built

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top Aberdeenshire Council official says Stonehaven town centre ‘would end up like Aberdeen’s Union Street’ if Tesco was built

His sentiment was backed up by a 20-year-veteran supermarket expert, as the plans to build a new store just outside the town were eventually scuppered.

By Isaac Buchan
Aberdeenshire's head of planning Paul Macari wanted to bin the plans. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Council’s planning head warned that Stonehaven’s centre “would become like Union Street” if a new Tesco was built outside the town.

The local authority’s head of  planning and economy took aim at Aberdeen’s Granite Mile as a cautionary tale, as he implored councillors not to consign the coastal town’s healthy high street to a similar fate.

The council officially binned the plans for a new Tesco during a tense meeting, following both Paul Macari’s intervention and words of warning from an independent retail expert.

External analyst Keith Hargest pointed to Huntly as an example of a town centre which has tumbled into decline since supermarkets opened up on the edge of town.

The longstanding battle between Co-op and Tesco finally came to a head on Thursday. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson

Why was Union Street brought up in debate about Stonehaven Tesco?

The Aberdeenshire authority’s top planning chief, Mr Macari, was quick to trash the plans for a Tesco on the outskirts of the town as councillors were about to vote.

Mr Macari said: “What you are seeing in the city is exactly what is happening here.

“If you take a food retailer out of the town centre, you draw the trade. That is exactly what has happened to Union Street.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of planning and economy Paul Macari. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Councillor George Carr, who was in favour of the Tesco, countered that Stonehaven – along with other shire towns – had profited from the malaise in Aberdeen city centre.

Mr Carr said: “The destruction of Aberdeen city centre has benefitted Aberdeenshire.

“Habits have changed in the north-east.”

Recent findings from FG Burnett showed that the Granite Mile’s vacancy rate stood at 23%.

Recent high-profile closures include Esslemonts, The Cleavin Barber and Attic.

What does the retail gun for hire think?

Mr Hargest, the retail expert hired to scrutinise the Tesco application and any potential knock-on impact, pointed to Huntly as another salutary lesson as he issued grave warnings against any out-of-town operation.

He said that the town centre there began declining soon after the Asda and Tesco supermarkets were approved.

The council’s outside retail expert, Keith Hargest. Image: Aberdeenshire Council webcast

The supermarket savant told the chamber: “What we see now is a substantial decline in the health of that town centre.

“Vacancies there are about 30%, which is more than double the national average.

“We were in a time of retail boom (when they were approved), that is no longer the case.

“Shortly after those two stores opened, the two supermarkets near the town centre closed, and the rest is history…”

Mr Hargest says the Huntly Asda was the start of its town centre downfall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Efforts are ongoing to breathe new life into both Huntly town centre and Union Street.

Councillors ultimately voted to reject the Stonehaven Tesco scheme citing fears for the town centre.

You can view the full meeting here.

