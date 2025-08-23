Top Aberdeenshire Council official says Stonehaven town centre ‘would end up like Aberdeen’s Union Street’ if Tesco was built

Aberdeenshire Council’s planning head warned that Stonehaven’s centre “would become like Union Street” if a new Tesco was built outside the town.

The local authority’s head of planning and economy took aim at Aberdeen’s Granite Mile as a cautionary tale, as he implored councillors not to consign the coastal town’s healthy high street to a similar fate.

The council officially binned the plans for a new Tesco during a tense meeting, following both Paul Macari’s intervention and words of warning from an independent retail expert.

External analyst Keith Hargest pointed to Huntly as an example of a town centre which has tumbled into decline since supermarkets opened up on the edge of town.

Why was Union Street brought up in debate about Stonehaven Tesco?

The Aberdeenshire authority’s top planning chief, Mr Macari, was quick to trash the plans for a Tesco on the outskirts of the town as councillors were about to vote.

Mr Macari said: “What you are seeing in the city is exactly what is happening here.

“If you take a food retailer out of the town centre, you draw the trade. That is exactly what has happened to Union Street.”

Councillor George Carr, who was in favour of the Tesco, countered that Stonehaven – along with other shire towns – had profited from the malaise in Aberdeen city centre.

Mr Carr said: “The destruction of Aberdeen city centre has benefitted Aberdeenshire.

“Habits have changed in the north-east.”

Recent findings from FG Burnett showed that the Granite Mile’s vacancy rate stood at 23%.

Recent high-profile closures include Esslemonts, The Cleavin Barber and Attic.

What does the retail gun for hire think?

Mr Hargest, the retail expert hired to scrutinise the Tesco application and any potential knock-on impact, pointed to Huntly as another salutary lesson as he issued grave warnings against any out-of-town operation.

He said that the town centre there began declining soon after the Asda and Tesco supermarkets were approved.

The supermarket savant told the chamber: “What we see now is a substantial decline in the health of that town centre.

“Vacancies there are about 30%, which is more than double the national average.

“We were in a time of retail boom (when they were approved), that is no longer the case.

“Shortly after those two stores opened, the two supermarkets near the town centre closed, and the rest is history…”

Efforts are ongoing to breathe new life into both Huntly town centre and Union Street.

Councillors ultimately voted to reject the Stonehaven Tesco scheme citing fears for the town centre.

You can view the full meeting here.

Read more: