Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Miracle MND mum Lucy Lintott-Smith beats the odds again to see her son start school

Lucy Lintott-Smith knew her diagnosis might mean she wouldn’t live to witness the special moment her first child started school.

Lucy Lintott-Smith and her son LJ at the school gates
Lucy Lintott-Smith and her son LJ at the school gates. Picture by Jason Hedges
By Sally McDonald

It was the day she feared she might never see. On Wednesday, miracle mum Lucy Lintott-Smith hugged her precious son before waving him off to start his first day at school.

When Moray couple Lucy, 31, and husband Tommy, 29, announced they were having little LJ five years ago, Lucy knew her diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease (MND) might mean she wouldn’t live to witness the monumental moment most other mothers take for granted.

LJ gives Lucy a wave at the gates.
LJ gives Lucy a wave at the gates. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Today, wrapping her arms around her cherished little boy, the brave Elgin woman who had always longed to become a mother beamed: “It feels surreal. It was such an emotional moment and I thought I would have been in tears, but I was just so happy and proud of him.

“To go from being a shy little boy to dealing so easily with his first day at primary school and smashing it was incredible. LJ was so excited. He even made his own snack the night before.

“Seeing him in his school uniform, it feels like he is growing up so quickly!”

LJ's first day at school.
LJ’s first day at school. Picture by Jason Hedges

Tommy added: “LJ has taken school in his stride. After hugging his mum, he just walked through those school gates as easy as anything and was still smiling at home time.

“I am over the moon that Lucy got to experience this. Since LJ’s birth, her condition has remained stable and hopefully that will continue for as long as possible.”

Lucy Lintott-Smith defies the odds again

It’s not the first time Lucy has proved the experts wrong.

Against all odds, she delivered her son at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital in what was thought to be the world’s first natural conception and birth after diagnosis – aged 19 – with the “1,000-day disease”, so called because too few people survive beyond that point.

Two years later, Lucy, dubbed the MND Warrior, did it again, delivering a second healthy baby – this time a little girl. And last September, having landed the British Empire Medal for her efforts to help find a cure for MND and after reaching the remarkable 10-year-survival mark, she delivered their third child.

The couple, who wish their children to be known only by their initials, were thrilled by the arrival of little SS; a sister to daughter AR and LJ.

Proud parents Lucy and Tommy with their new baby girl.
Proud parents Lucy and Tommy with their baby girl SS.

Tommy said: “Lucy is a marvellous mother despite the MND. She has beaten all the odds.

“She is a busy mum-of-three who doesn’t miss a beat and keeps our domestic lives ticking over nicely. She manages the household and all its demands with her carers and keeps up with every other mother who is able.”

Tommy, who fell in love with and married Lucy post-diagnosis, added: “She has exceeded everyone’s expectations with the result that we have our cherished family. Someone said we would never have a 60-year relationship. But we have been together for seven years and every day is a gift.

“Lucy is an unstoppable force.”

‘I am so grateful’

The wheelchair-bound mum, who has raised more than £300,000 for MND research, said after her third pregnancy: “My understanding is that there are other women who have been pregnant and have MND, but they were already pregnant before diagnosis.

“As far as I am aware, I am the first woman to actively become pregnant after being diagnosed with MND and to go on to deliver a baby naturally. The fact I have done this three times is amazing and I am so grateful. Our family is complete now.”

Lucy, who married Tommy in 2022, previously said: “I always felt selfish wanting to be a mum because, at the moment, this is a terminal illness and I may not be around as my children get older.

“But then I remember that they are already getting a better start to life as they have parents who love them and love each other, as well as four amazing grandparents.”

MND Warrior

The couple thought hard about the slight risk of the disease affecting their children, but they believe it is one worth taking.

MND affects the brain and nerves and causes weakness that worsens over time. There are two types – familial and one-off or sporadic.

About one in 15 people with the disease will know of another close relative who also has it. So far, the faulty gene that causes the illness has not been triggered in any other family member.

Lucy being walked down the aisle by her father Robert Lintott, and Tommy’s father, Tony Smith. Photo: Andrew Cawley

Studies of people with sporadic MND suggest the overall risk for their children is only very slightly increased. Since the absolute lifetime risk of any individual developing MND is roughly 0.3%, a small rise in that figure still means the chance of developing the disease for anyone with a relation with sporadic MND is very low.

Lucy said: “Had my mum and dad known in advance there was a risk of me having MND, would it have been right not to have me? No. I would still have wanted my life. And knowing I have MND, I have lived it to the full.”

