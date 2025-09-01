New owner of £760k Inverurie home ‘wants to turn part of battlefield into garden’

Part of a historic battlefield outside Inverurie could be incorporated into the garden of an ultra-modern £760,000 home.

Meanwhile, plans to create a massive new entertainment complex in Aberdeen city centre seem to be progressing well after falling foul of heritage bosses before.

These and more feature in Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

But we start with a disagreement over exotic plans for a new Ballater restaurant.

Colourful revamp plan in doubt in Royal Deeside

A few weeks ago, The Press and Journal revealed how Ballater’s former George Strachan grocery shop could have a bright new future…

The 100-year-old business, with a Royal Warrant proudly affixed to the front, closed a few years ago after the owner died.

Applicant Harjot Rai is now keen to put the building to a new use.

Their proposed Turkish eatery would be spread over two floors, with 38 covers on the first floor and 42 on the second floor

And as part of the plans, the Golf Road building would be given a turquoise makeover.

However, the suggestion has council heritage chiefs feeling a bit blue…

They say they will only give the scheme their blessing if the plans to paint the stonework are scrapped.

A report states: “2 Golf Road is an attractive and prominent building located on the central square in Ballater.

“The proposal to paint the stonework to the front of the building around the

windows would not be acceptable.”

Progress on new Aberdeen guesthouse

Meanwhile, plans to open a new guesthouse a stone’s throw from Aberdeen Railway Station are moving forward.

Planning Ahead previously featured the transformation of the old office building on Crown Terrace.

The complex will be turned into a 12-room offering, just up from the city’s railway and bus stations.

And while the £150,000 overhaul was approved last year, some new proposals have since been tabled.

Bosses have now been granted permission to install solar panels on the roof, while creating a canopy over the door and a sign advertising the building as a hotel.

Budz Bar plans moving forward as former foes embrace new design

In July, new plans for the reinvention of the old Budz Bar building on Aberdeen’s Union Street were sent to the council.

Project leaders are hoping to soon clear this final hurdle and achieve their major ambitions to bring the site back to life.

The venue, called Glitch, would include mini golf across several floors, along with cocktail bars and a pizzeria.

Previous proposals were knocked back after historians raised complaints about an eye-catching makeover of the outside of the building.

Revised blueprints offer a more traditional vision for the building which stretches from the Granite Mile to Justice Mill Lane.

William Brogden from the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland has now written to the council to support the “more thoughtful, if rather less adventurous” designs.

He added: “The applicants and their consultants’ decision to mimic a former shopfront (for which there is some evidence) makes sound sense from conservation point of view.”

Thomas Lindsay was one of the opponents of the former plans.

Before, he said lighting up the Justice Mill Lane end at night would be “garish, tacky and reminiscent of the Las Vegas Strip”.

Mr Lindsay has now written to the local authority to lend the refreshed proposals his backing.

He said: “The designs of both the Union Street and Justice Mill Lane shopfronts respect the heritage of the site.

“The restoration works to the upper floors of the dilapidated Justice Mill Lane building are much needed, will ensure the building survives and will greatly improve its appearance.

“Overall this is a great proposal and should be given consent.”

Now, bosses have also submitted an application to replace all of the windows at the Justice Mill Lane end as they drive things forward.

Are Hazlehead heating plans ‘dystopian’?

Aberdeen City Council wants to use waste heat generated during cremations at Hazlehead to help keep a new school and swimming pool nearby warm.

Plans have been lodged for a new eco-friendly energy centre to be built on the site of the new £120 million Hazlehead Academy.

The new centre would supply the school through air source heat pumps and what’s termed as “waste heat” from the crematorium nearby.

This excess heat would also keep the creatures at Hazlehead Park’s Pets Corner warm, along with residents at a sheltered housing complex.

Council road and environmental health experts have thus far given the proposal their backing.

But one resident has written to the council to express some qualms.

Ashgrove Court resident Sheena Grant says: “This proposal is just too dystopian.”

Reverend leads fight against phone mast in Danestone

Reverend Anne Robertson from Danestone Congregational Church in Aberdeen has led objections against a 65ft phone mast in the Aberdeen community.

Writing on behalf of church members, she said the mast planned for Fairview Street would be too close to homes.

Her objection states: “It will tower above everything in the community at nearly twice the height of the large hall in the local community centre.”

She also raised fears over “the unconfirmed damage caused by mobile telephone high frequency radio waves to young children”.

Why was mast plan approved?

However, council officials have given the proposal for the 5G mast the go-ahead.

A report confirms: “At 20m high, the proposed mast would introduce a new structure of significant scale into the streetscape.

“However … the proposed siting, scale, and design of the mast would not cause sufficient harm to the visual character and amenity of the area.”

And they stressed national aims to “expand and improve digital infrastructure”.

Planning officials also highlighted global research indicating such masts are “unlikely” to have any impact on children’s health.

New Westhill shop APPROVED

Plans for a new grocery shop at Strawberry Field Road in Westhill have been rubber-stamped by Aberdeenshire Council.

Council papers confirm that the store just off the A944 at Elrick would be a Greens.

The firm has been on a spree of openings across Scotland, including shops in Aberdeen, Peterhead, Ellon and Braemar.

The council had given the go-ahead for a store and six new homes on the site back in 2020.

But convenience store chiefs later abandoned the housing part of the plans.

Inverurie battlefield site could be turned into garden under new plan

The Battle of Harlaw raged between rival clans on the outskirts of Inverurie in 1411.

It was one of several skirmishes as groups clashed over the Earldom of Ross, and it claimed hundreds of lives.

The battlefield hit the headlines a few years ago when developers were given permission for a new house there.

And now, separate homeowners Mark and Carol Rattray are seeking permission to convert part of the historic land as they aim to expand their garden.

They live at Wester Harlaw, in a large property which hit the market for £760,000 in 2023.

The ultra-modern, energy-efficient family home was transformed from a farmhouse into a six-bedroom property about a decade ago.

Could Inverurie battlefield soon become garden?

Papers have now been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council seek permission to take on some of the surrounding battlefield land as part of the garden at the Inverurie abode.

The couple want to add a new “entertainment wing” at the property, along with a kitchen patio, which would require a bigger garden.

Papers explain that the field is under the same ownership, but permission would be needed for the change due to its historic significance.

Council archaeologists have been consulted but say the matter should be addressed by Historic Environment Scotland.

The national heritage group have raised no issues with the proposal to turn part of the battlefield into the Inverurie garden.

New plans to expand Mearns farm shop business get the go-ahead

Finally, we have some good news for an Aberdeenshire farming family as popular plans to boost their business have been approved.

Jan and Ailsa van Rooyen run a farm shop, with a coffee truck outside, just off the A92 at Inverbervie.

Earlier this year they lodged proposals to turn a steading into an event space that can be rented out for special occasions like “barn-style weddings”.

They described the steading as a “an old derelict building – which is sadly currently a dilapidated eyesore frankly”.

And the scheme was soon backed by scores of supporters after the pair revealed their fears over gaining planning permission.

Within days, 160 fans had written to Aberdeenshire Council in a stunning show of people power.

How do you feel about this week’s plans? Let us know in our comments section below

What did they say?

Sandra Davison from Laurencekirk said: “We really, really need places like this in the Mearns area.

“And we really, really need to renovate buildings rather than allow them to become dangerous then fall down.”

Marlize Meyer got in touch all the way from Portugal.

She said: “I have been very privileged to know of and spend time at Sillyflatt since the late 70’s.

“To see the farm still thriving, changing according to current needs of the community and offering a reason for visitors to to visit the area is truly remarkable in these economically stressed times.”

Aberdeen yoga teacher Shona Johnstone said she is “always looking for public venues to host workshops”.

Nicola Murphy from Stonehaven praised the plan as an “opportunity for arts-related events such as poetry and writing workshops or performances”.

Beekeeper Matteo Nencini, from Brawliemuir Farm at Johnshaven, hopes to use the space to “make honey” or hold a “beeswax workshop”.

‘I am already thinking of 40th birthday party there’

Andrew Meiklejohn from Inverbervie said he would have got married there if possible…

He added: “My wife and I got married in a building similar to what is being proposed. If it had been built when we were getting married, we would have booked it.

“Unfortunately there was nothing in the local area so went to Aboyne where there was a similar building.

“I look forward to this passing planning as, with our 40th birthdays coming, it it looks like somewhere I could book a function.”

You can see this week’s plans here:

Council rules out colourful makeover in Ballater

Crown Terrace hotel plans progress

Justice Mill Lane windows

Are cremation heating plans “too dystopian”?

Danestone mast

Westhill shop approved

Inverurie battlefield garden plan

Popular Inverbervie farm shop plan approved