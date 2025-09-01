New owner of £760k Inverurie home ‘wants to turn part of battlefield into garden’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New owner of £760k Inverurie home ‘wants to turn part of battlefield into garden’

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council bosses are taking a stand against a Ballater shop receiving a bright blue makeover.

By Ben Hendry
The Wester Harlaw property at Inverurie, where part of a battlefield could be turned into a garden.
The Wester Harlaw property at Inverurie, where part of a battlefield could be turned into a garden. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Part of a historic battlefield outside Inverurie could be incorporated into the garden of an ultra-modern £760,000 home.

Meanwhile, plans to create a massive new entertainment complex in Aberdeen city centre seem to be progressing well after falling foul of heritage bosses before.

These and more feature in Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

But we start with a disagreement over exotic plans for a new Ballater restaurant.

Colourful revamp plan in doubt in Royal Deeside

A few weeks ago, The Press and Journal revealed how Ballater’s former George Strachan grocery shop could have a bright new future

The 100-year-old business, with a Royal Warrant proudly affixed to the front, closed a few years ago after the owner died.

The former George Strachan shop in Ballater. Image: Shepherd.

Applicant Harjot Rai is now keen to put the building to a new use.

Their proposed Turkish eatery would be spread over two floors, with 38 covers on the first floor and 42 on the second floor

And as part of the plans, the Golf Road building would be given a turquoise makeover.

This shows how the stone would be painted. Image: Robert Lamb Architectural Services

However, the suggestion has council heritage chiefs feeling a bit blue…

They say they will only give the scheme their blessing if the plans to paint the stonework are scrapped.

A report states: “2 Golf Road is an attractive and prominent building located on the central square in Ballater.

“The proposal to paint the stonework to the front of the building around the
windows would not be acceptable.”

While they were the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, King Charles and Queen Camilla had a look around the George Strachan Ltd of Deeside shop in Ballater.

Progress on new Aberdeen guesthouse

Meanwhile, plans to open a new guesthouse a stone’s throw from Aberdeen Railway Station are moving forward.

Planning Ahead previously featured the transformation of the old office building on Crown Terrace.

The Crown Terrace building. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The complex will be turned into a 12-room offering, just up from the city’s railway and bus stations.

And while the £150,000 overhaul was approved last year, some new proposals have since been tabled.

Bosses have now been granted permission to install solar panels on the roof, while creating a canopy over the door and a sign advertising the building as a hotel.

This shows how the canopy would look. Image: Richard Dingwall architects

Budz Bar plans moving forward as former foes embrace new design

In July, new plans for the reinvention of the old Budz Bar building on Aberdeen’s Union Street were sent to the council.

Project leaders are hoping to soon clear this final hurdle and achieve their major ambitions to bring the site back to life.

Budz Bar plans refused due to steel-clad facade as owners go back to drawing board.
Budz Bar plans were previously refused due to the design of a steel-clad facade – sending owners back to the drawing board. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The venue, called Glitch, would include mini golf across several floors, along with cocktail bars and a pizzeria.

Previous proposals were knocked back after historians raised complaints about an eye-catching makeover of the outside of the building.

Revised blueprints offer a more traditional vision for the building which stretches from the Granite Mile to Justice Mill Lane.

The huge building. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

William Brogden from the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland has now written to the council to support the “more thoughtful, if rather less adventurous” designs.

He added: “The applicants and their consultants’ decision to mimic a former shopfront (for which there is some evidence) makes sound sense from conservation point of view.”

Thomas Lindsay was one of the opponents of the former plans. 

These plans have since been dropped. Image: Tinto architecture

Before, he said lighting up the Justice Mill Lane end at night would be “garish, tacky and reminiscent of the Las Vegas Strip”.

Mr Lindsay has now written to the local authority to lend the refreshed proposals his backing.

He said: “The designs of both the Union Street and Justice Mill Lane shopfronts respect the heritage of the site.

“The restoration works to the upper floors of the dilapidated Justice Mill Lane building are much needed, will ensure the building survives and will greatly improve its appearance.

“Overall this is a great proposal and should be given consent.”

New plans for Budz Bar have been submitted after developers were knocked back in May. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Now, bosses have also submitted an application to replace all of the windows at the Justice Mill Lane end as they drive things forward.

 

Are Hazlehead heating plans ‘dystopian’?

Aberdeen City Council wants to use waste heat generated during cremations at Hazlehead to help keep a new school and swimming pool nearby warm.

Plans have been lodged for a new eco-friendly energy centre to be built on the site of the new £120 million Hazlehead Academy.

Artist impression of the new £120 million Hazlehead Academy
An artist impression of the new £120 million Hazlehead Academy. Image: Ryden

The new centre would supply the school through air source heat pumps and what’s termed as “waste heat” from the crematorium nearby.

This excess heat would also keep the creatures at Hazlehead Park’s Pets Corner warm, along with residents at a sheltered housing complex.

Hazlehead Crematorium in Aberdeen.

Council road and environmental health experts have thus far given the proposal their backing.

But one resident has written to the council to express some qualms.

Ashgrove Court resident Sheena Grant says: “This proposal is just too dystopian.”

Reverend leads fight against phone mast in Danestone

Reverend Anne Robertson from Danestone Congregational Church in Aberdeen has led objections against a 65ft phone mast in the Aberdeen community.

Writing on behalf of church members, she said the mast planned for Fairview Street would be too close to homes.

Reverend Anne Robertson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Her objection states: “It will tower above everything in the community at nearly twice the height of the large hall in the local community centre.”

She also raised fears over “the unconfirmed damage caused by mobile telephone high frequency radio waves to young children”.

Why was mast plan approved?

However, council officials have given the proposal for the 5G mast the go-ahead.

A report confirms: “At 20m high, the proposed mast would introduce a new structure of significant scale into the streetscape.

“However … the proposed siting, scale, and design of the mast would not cause sufficient harm to the visual character and amenity of the area.”

The Bridge of Don site. Image: Google Earth
The spot earmarked for the mast. Image: Google Maps

And they stressed national aims to “expand and improve digital infrastructure”.

Planning officials also highlighted global research indicating such masts are “unlikely” to have any impact on children’s health.

New Westhill shop APPROVED

Plans for a new grocery shop at Strawberry Field Road in Westhill have been rubber-stamped by Aberdeenshire Council.

Council papers confirm that the store just off the A944 at Elrick would be a Greens.

Greens convenience store in Ellon. Image: Nicola McNeil
The Greens convenience store in Ellon. Image: Nicola McNeil

The firm has been on a spree of openings across Scotland, including shops in Aberdeen, Peterhead, Ellon and Braemar.

The council had given the go-ahead for a store and six new homes on the site back in 2020.

But convenience store chiefs later abandoned the housing part of the plans.

The location just off Broadstraik Road. Image: Google Earth

Inverurie battlefield site could be turned into garden under new plan

The Battle of Harlaw raged between rival clans on the outskirts of Inverurie in 1411.

It was one of several skirmishes as groups clashed over the Earldom of Ross, and it claimed hundreds of lives.

The site of the historic Battle of Harlaw. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

The battlefield hit the headlines a few years ago when developers were given permission for a new house there.

And now, separate homeowners Mark and Carol Rattray are seeking permission to convert part of the historic land as they aim to expand their garden.

They live at Wester Harlaw, in a large property which hit the market for £760,000 in 2023.

Wester Harlaw property from the back.
The Wester Harlaw property from the back. Image: Savills.

The ultra-modern, energy-efficient family home was transformed from a farmhouse into a six-bedroom property about a decade ago.

Could Inverurie battlefield soon become garden?

Papers have now been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council seek permission to take on some of the surrounding battlefield land as part of the garden at the Inverurie abode.

The couple want to add a new “entertainment wing” at the property, along with a kitchen patio, which would require a bigger garden.

The property also comes with a 7.5acre field located behind it.
The property also comes with a 7.5acre field located behind it. Image: Savills.

Papers explain that the field is under the same ownership, but permission would be needed for the change due to its historic significance.

Council archaeologists have been consulted but say the matter should be addressed by Historic Environment Scotland.

The national heritage group have raised no issues with the proposal to turn part of the battlefield into the Inverurie garden.

New plans to expand Mearns farm shop business get the go-ahead

Finally, we have some good news for an Aberdeenshire farming family as popular plans to boost their business have been approved.

Jan and Ailsa van Rooyen run a farm shop, with a coffee truck outside, just off the A92 at Inverbervie.

Earlier this year they lodged proposals to turn a steading into an event space that can be rented out for special occasions like “barn-style weddings”.

The location just off the Aberdeenshire coast. Image: Google Maps

They described the steading as a “an old derelict building – which is sadly currently a dilapidated eyesore frankly”.

And the scheme was soon backed by scores of supporters after the pair revealed their fears over gaining planning permission.

Within days, 160 fans had written to Aberdeenshire Council in a stunning show of people power.

The Sillyflatt Farm steading. Image: Kerry Smith architects

What did they say?

Sandra Davison from Laurencekirk said: “We really, really need places like this in the Mearns area.

“And we really, really need to renovate buildings rather than allow them to become dangerous then fall down.”

Sillyflatt Farm. Image: Google Maps

Marlize Meyer got in touch all the way from Portugal.

She said: “I have been very privileged to know of and spend time at Sillyflatt since the late 70’s.

“To see the farm still thriving, changing according to current needs of the community and offering a reason for visitors to to visit the area is truly remarkable in these economically stressed times.”

How the new extension at the steading would look. Image: Kerry Smith Architects

Aberdeen yoga teacher Shona Johnstone said she is “always looking for public venues to host workshops”.

Nicola Murphy from Stonehaven praised the plan as an “opportunity for arts-related events such as poetry and writing workshops or performances”.

The plans could bring a buzz to the area, according to one beekeeper… Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Beekeeper Matteo Nencini, from Brawliemuir Farm at Johnshaven, hopes to use the space to “make honey” or hold a “beeswax workshop”.

‘I am already thinking of 40th birthday party there’

Andrew Meiklejohn from Inverbervie said he would have got married there if possible…

He added: “My wife and I got married in a building similar to what is being proposed. If it had been built when we were getting married, we would have booked it.

“Unfortunately there was nothing in the local area so went to Aboyne where there was a similar building.

“I look forward to this passing planning as, with our 40th birthdays coming, it it looks like somewhere I could book a function.”

