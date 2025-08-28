Campaigners lash out at plans for ‘wretched’ energy park near Knockburn Loch

Locals fear plans for a new energy park could “obliterate” the peace and tranquility of Knockburn Loch – a popular spot for kayaking, paddleboarding and wild swimming.

Galileo Empower is working on plans to build 14 wind turbines, a solar farm and battery storage system four miles from Banchory.

The firm says the proposed Glenskinnan Renewable Energy Park could power the equivalent of 81,680 homes with clean electricity per year.

But nearby residents, who first heard of the development when a leaflet was posted through their letterboxes, are worried about the impact it will have on their community.

They have since launched the Save Kerloch campaign group, with members arguing that the turbines would be “too big, too intrusive and too disruptive” to the surrounding area.

The Press and Journal visited the Deeside community, and campaigners laid bare their concerns.

Read on to find out:

Fears that the development will put people off enjoying Knockburn Loch

Worries about fire risk, water contamination and mental health impact

Why developers say the energy park is needed

‘Obliterating a peaceful amenity appreciated by many people’

Group member Maggie Mayes pointed out that turbines could be as tall as 220 metres – which is the tallest onshore turbines in the UK.

She went on to say the proposed turbines are two thirds the size of the Eiffel Tower, which stands at 330 metres.

“You don’t have to go to Paris to understand how much the Eiffel Tower stands out in the landscape, and they will be elevated here too – it’s ridiculous,” she said with exasperation.

Campaigners fear the size and location of the energy park could put people off from enjoying the tranquil Knockburn Loch.

Fellow group member Nicky Loosley explained that people visit the peaceful loch for kayaking and natural swimming in its clean water.

But she believes this could change if the energy park gets the go-ahead.

“Are you going to want to do that next to a humming battery farm and whirring wind turbines,” she asks. “Or will you think ‘Actually, I’ll go to Stonehaven and go in the sea instead’.

“You can’t say somewhere is an area of natural beauty when you’ve allowed it to be hemmed in by turbines, a solar farm, an electricity substation and battery storage.

“What you are doing is completely obliterating a peaceful amenity appreciated by many people.”

Energy plant could have knock-on effect on Banchory Beast Race

And they are worried the development could have a knock-on effect on the annual Banchory Beast Race which is held at Knockburn Loch.

Teams take on the 10k obstacle course to race across picturesque Deeside terrain to raise thousands of pounds for various charities.

Bert McIntosh’s family owns the facility and believes the event could be at risk if the energy development gets the go-ahead.

He said: “It’s one of the best lochs there is because the water is clean, it passes SEPA tests no problem.

“A lot of places, such as Glasgow, had to cancel events last year because of the algae in the water.”

Nicky added: “The quality of the water is going to be threatened by all the earth works and excavations around the loch.”

Campaigners want to protect ‘special areas of conservation’

The group shared concerns about the proposed energy park being too close to the Dee Valley Special Landscape area and the River Dee conservation area.

They fear construction work could lead to the River Dee and the Water of Feugh becoming contaminated.

Maggie explained: “Both are special areas of conservation because of the endangered species in them – Atlantic salmon, freshwater pearl mussels and European eel, not to mention otters.

“There are burns running down Kerloch, which feed into the Feugh, which feed into the Dee.

“During construction you are going to get all kinds of muck going into the streams.”

The campaigned added with a frustrated sigh: “It’s too sensitive an area to have any risk at all.”

Energy farm could stop people ‘enjoying the hills’ and impact mental health

Another big concern the group has is the potential negative impact the development could have on the mental health of residents living nearby.

Nicky revealed many people living around Kerloch value the environment, and that was why they have chosen to call the quiet area home.

Husband David agreed, saying that the energy park could massively impact not just local residents, but visitors too.

“People are not going to want to be in an environment where you’ve got wretched windfarms and turbines right next to you, or three to five years of construction,” he argued.

“The whole of this area is used by a lot of different members of the community for walking dogs, rambling and even the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

“It’s going to constrain people, reduce their desire to go out on these hills and impact their mental health.”

He added: “People go out and walk to get their heads refreshed – you’re not going to do that if you are looking and listening to a wind turbine.”

‘If one of these things combusts… what is going to happen?’

If the Glenskinnan Renewable Energy Park proposal gets the green light, campaigners are concerned about a potential fire risk that comes from the battery storage system.

“At the moment, the fire service has no way of controlling a fire and these things do combust,” Mr Loosley said. “The only thing they can do is basically let it burn out.

“We’ve got a beautiful hill over there, if one of these things combusts and the fire service say they can’t do anything – if the weather is like we’ve had at the moment and we have a drought – what is going to happen?”

The worried campaigner added: “It’s toxic and there’s thermal runaway as well – that’s a massive issue as well.”

What do you think about the proposed energy farm? Let us know in our comments section below

£185m energy park needed to meet demand, says firm

However, Galileo Empower argues that the energy park is “pivotal” to help meet national net-zero targets, and to deliver clean and sustainable electricity.

And, they have promised to continue to engage with local residents as the plans progress.

Head of UK operations, Claire Dowse, said the £185 million investment offers opportunities for local businesses in construction, landscaping, hospitality and more.

“With the demand for electricity set to double by 2050, and a Scottish Government target of installed capacity of 20GW of onshore wind by 2030, there is a clear requirement for technology such as this,” she said.

“Our project has been through a detailed identification process and is located outside international or statutory designations for landscape, nature, and heritage conservation, with appropriate separation from settlements.

“We believe the project will deliver significant environmental, economic, and social benefits, including up to £20 million over 40 years for a community wealth fund.

“Drawing on our team’s expertise in shared ownership elsewhere in Scotland, we are also working with community groups to enable community investment in the project, creating a sustainable income stream.”

Ms Dowse also revealed Galileo Empower is exploring opportunities to partner with local schools in order to open renewable energy career paths for young people.

The firm is expected to lodge plans for full planning application next year.

Read more: