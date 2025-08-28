Campaigners lash out at plans for ‘wretched’ energy park near Knockburn Loch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Campaigners lash out at plans for ‘wretched’ energy park near Knockburn Loch

Galileo Empower is hoping to install 14 wind turbines, a battery storage system and solar panels around the popular Knockburn Loch.

Save Kerloch members Nicky Loosley, David Loosley, Bert McIntosh, David Mayes and Maggie Mayes at Knockburn Loch. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Save Kerloch members Nicky Loosley, David Loosley, Bert McIntosh, David Mayes and Maggie Mayes at Knockburn Loch. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter

Locals fear plans for a new energy park could “obliterate” the peace and tranquility of Knockburn Loch – a popular spot for kayaking, paddleboarding and wild swimming.

Galileo Empower is working on plans to build 14 wind turbines, a solar farm and battery storage system four miles from Banchory.

The firm says the proposed Glenskinnan Renewable Energy Park could power the equivalent of 81,680 homes with clean electricity per year.

The red outline shows the site of the proposed Glenskinnan Renewable Energy Park. Image: Galileo Empower

But nearby residents, who first heard of the development when a leaflet was posted through their letterboxes, are worried about the impact it will have on their community.

They have since launched the Save Kerloch campaign group, with members arguing that the turbines would be “too big, too intrusive and too disruptive” to the surrounding area.

The Press and Journal visited the Deeside community, and campaigners laid bare their concerns.

Read on to find out:

  • Fears that the development will put people off enjoying Knockburn Loch
  • Worries about fire risk, water contamination and mental health impact
  • Why developers say the energy park is needed

‘Obliterating a peaceful amenity appreciated by many people’

Group member Maggie Mayes pointed out that turbines could be as tall as 220 metres – which is the tallest onshore turbines in the UK.

She went on to say the proposed turbines are two thirds the size of the Eiffel Tower, which stands at 330 metres.

Graphic showing the scale of the proposed Glenskinnan Renewable Energy Park. Image: Save Kerloch

“You don’t have to go to Paris to understand how much the Eiffel Tower stands out in the landscape, and they will be elevated here too – it’s ridiculous,” she said with exasperation.

Campaigners fear the size and location of the energy park could put people off from enjoying the tranquil Knockburn Loch.

Fellow group member Nicky Loosley explained that people visit the peaceful loch for kayaking and natural swimming in its clean water.

But she believes this could change if the energy park gets the go-ahead.

Knockburn Loch is popular with sports fans of all ages. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

“Are you going to want to do that next to a humming battery farm and whirring wind turbines,” she asks. “Or will you think ‘Actually, I’ll go to Stonehaven and go in the sea instead’.

“You can’t say somewhere is an area of natural beauty when you’ve allowed it to be hemmed in by turbines, a solar farm, an electricity substation and battery storage.

“What you are doing is completely obliterating a peaceful amenity appreciated by many people.”

Energy plant could have knock-on effect on Banchory Beast Race

And they are worried the development could have a knock-on effect on the annual Banchory Beast Race which is held at Knockburn Loch.

Teams take on the 10k obstacle course to race across picturesque Deeside terrain to raise thousands of pounds for various charities.

Participants making it to the top of the Clay Clag Climb during the Banchory Beast Race at Knockburn Loch

Bert McIntosh’s family owns the facility and believes the event could be at risk if the energy development gets the go-ahead.

He said: “It’s one of the best lochs there is because the water is clean, it passes SEPA tests no problem.

“A lot of places, such as Glasgow, had to cancel events last year because of the algae in the water.”

Nicky added: “The quality of the water is going to be threatened by all the earth works and excavations around the loch.”

Campaigners want to protect ‘special areas of conservation’

The group shared concerns about the proposed energy park being too close to the Dee Valley Special Landscape area and the River Dee conservation area.

They fear construction work could lead to the River Dee and the Water of Feugh becoming contaminated.

The Glenskinnan Renewable Energy Park could be built around Knockburn Loch. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Maggie explained: “Both are special areas of conservation because of the endangered species in them – Atlantic salmon, freshwater pearl mussels and European eel, not to mention otters.

“There are burns running down Kerloch, which feed into the Feugh, which feed into the Dee.

“During construction you are going to get all kinds of muck going into the streams.”

The campaigned added with a frustrated sigh: “It’s too sensitive an area to have any risk at all.”

Energy farm could stop people ‘enjoying the hills’ and impact mental health

Another big concern the group has is the potential negative impact the development could have on the mental health of residents living nearby.

Nicky revealed many people living around Kerloch value the environment, and that was why they have chosen to call the quiet area home.

Save Kerloch’s impression of the view of the Glenskinnan Renewable Energy Park as seen from Banchory. Image: Save Kerloch

Husband David agreed, saying that the energy park could massively impact not just local residents, but visitors too.

A swimmer can be seen enjoying Knockburn Loch. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

“People are not going to want to be in an environment where you’ve got wretched windfarms and turbines right next to you, or three to five years of construction,” he argued.

“The whole of this area is used by a lot of different members of the community for walking dogs, rambling and even the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

“It’s going to constrain people, reduce their desire to go out on these hills and impact their mental health.”

He added: “People go out and walk to get their heads refreshed – you’re not going to do that if you are looking and listening to a wind turbine.”

‘If one of these things combusts… what is going to happen?’

If the Glenskinnan Renewable Energy Park proposal gets the green light, campaigners are concerned about a potential fire risk that comes from the battery storage system.

“At the moment, the fire service has no way of controlling a fire and these things do combust,” Mr Loosley said. “The only thing they can do is basically let it burn out.

“We’ve got a beautiful hill over there, if one of these things combusts and the fire service say they can’t do anything – if the weather is like we’ve had at the moment and we have a drought – what is going to happen?”

A typical battery energy storage system. Image: Sustainability Unlimited

The worried campaigner added: “It’s toxic and there’s thermal runaway as well – that’s a massive issue as well.”

What do you think about the proposed energy farm? Let us know in our comments section below

£185m energy park needed to meet demand, says firm

However, Galileo Empower argues that the energy park is “pivotal” to help meet national net-zero targets, and to deliver clean and sustainable electricity.

And, they have promised to continue to engage with local residents as the plans progress.

Head of UK operations, Claire Dowse, said the £185 million investment offers opportunities for local businesses in construction, landscaping, hospitality and more.

“With the demand for electricity set to double by 2050, and a Scottish Government target of installed capacity of 20GW of onshore wind by 2030, there is a clear requirement for technology such as this,” she said.

The Glenskinnan Renewable Energy Park would be built around Knockburn Loch. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

“Our project has been through a detailed identification process and is located outside international or statutory designations for landscape, nature, and heritage conservation, with appropriate separation from settlements.

“We believe the project will deliver significant environmental, economic, and social benefits, including up to £20 million over 40 years for a community wealth fund.

“Drawing on our team’s expertise in shared ownership elsewhere in Scotland, we are also working with community groups to enable community investment in the project, creating a sustainable income stream.”

Ms Dowse also revealed Galileo Empower is exploring opportunities to partner with local schools in order to open renewable energy career paths for young people.

The firm is expected to lodge plans for full planning application next year.

