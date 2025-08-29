What are Aberdeen high street changes as vacancy hits two-year low?

Aberdeen’s high street vacancy has fallen to a two-year low.

The average rate across 11 Granite City streets has dropped to 18.5%, according to our latest on-foot census this August.

But our census also takes in Aberdeen’s ever-changing shopping centres – where the vacancy rate has risen slightly.

At its lowest in the past two years, just over one in ten units were empty on average across the centres.

Eight months later, that has risen to 15.5%.

Yet that is still a fall from the vacancy rate in August 2023 when nearly one in five units were empty.

But there is more to the health of our high street than the share of empty properties.

Our survey of 640 high street and shopping centre units revealed:

More units filled on the high street than shuttered, including one empty for more than a decade

How food and drink has continued to grow in Aberdeen

Union Square is not only shopping centre with recent success filling units

The picture across 11 Aberdeen high streets

We first started tracking the high streets in June 2023. Since then we have kept a finger on the pulse of the retail scene at the heart of Aberdeen city centre.

So how have the high streets changed?

Two other small streets we track have vacancy rates above 20%. A total of four of 12 units on Back Wynd are empty, and two of eight on Little Belmont Street.

The only other street above 20% was Union Street.

While that has come down in recent months, it reached a peak of 22.4% in May this year. That was the highest rate we have recorded for the Granite Mile since we started tracking.

But units being filled on George Street, Belmont Street, Chapel Street and Thistle Street saw improvements in their standings.

With just one unit empty, Thistle Street has remained at a record low vacancy rate of 3.3%.

And even that unit is expected to be filled in coming days with Sobr due to open in October.

Rose Street also only has one empty property, which belonged to Bryce Hearing Services previously.

It was fully occupied when we added it to the street we track in October 2024.

What about food and drink units?

Restaurants, pubs and bars continue to make the high streets their own.

Food and drink now accounts for 35.8% of the occupied high street properties. The proportion of shopping units has fallen below 30%.

In November last year, shopping still accounted for 31.4% of the streets.

But it is not the only category that has been falling in the time we have tracked the streets.

When compared to August two years ago, health and wellbeing premises and banking-related units have also fallen.

Food and drink is the only category to have notably increased though. Hair and beauty, entertainment and gambling rose marginally.

But the opening of Luna Chinese Bistro, Jungle Berry and even Black Sheep Coffee this year helped boost food and drink’s position.

And so far this year, more doors have opened than shut on the high streets.

Up to August we recorded at least 52 unit changes.

More than two thirds (67.3%) of those changes saw a unit filled.

In some cases an occupied unit may change hands and name, but often this means a vacant unit is filled.

Some of the changes indicate positive signs for our longest-term vacant units.

The opening of Chapel Street Studio brought a unit empty for more than decade back into use.

It was last occupied by Marie Curie Cancer Care in 2014. It was the sixth longest-term vacant unit on Aberdeen’s high streets.

What does the future hold?

FG Burnett has also been keeping track of Aberdeen city centre, with retail expert Richard Noble himself documenting six-monthly changes to Union Street.

Their latest survey was taken at the beginning of August when the Granite Mile was 23% empty.

While that has dropped during the month, one in five units are still empty on the popular shopping street.

Richard offered us his views on the changing face of the high street.

He told us: “If people think Union Street is all of a sudden going to change to what it was like 20 years ago… Well, it’s not going to happen.”

However, colleague Lisa Cowie confirms that the council’s empty shops grant scheme has made a big difference.

She points to the success of recent start-up Thistle Tavern, which is packing in gamers.

“It’s absolutely a factor in reducing the empty units,” Lisa says.

Richard adds: “And landlords want their empty units filled, they have no desire to leave them like that.

“We are in the business of doing deals to see people occupying these spaces.”

But he stresses that the reinvention of the high street is something that goes far deeper than simply opening up new shops.

“It’s how people live their lives that has changed dramatically,” he concludes.

“Culture has changed and that has had a knock-on effect on the high street.”

Restaurants and cafes rule the high street

More than a fifth of the occupied Aberdeen high street units are restaurants or cafes (21.77%).

The category soars above the rest with 81 distinct filled units.

Meanwhile, the second biggest subcategory has less than a third of that number. A total of 25 units are sorted as ‘other’ where they do not clearly fall under our available definitions.

Food and drink makes a resurgence in third place with pubs or bars occupying 24 units (6.45%).

The shopping category is broken down into various retailers from florists to clothes shops.

The biggest shopping category was for “other shops” at 5.91%.

When we first started tracking the streets, we looked into claims that the high streets are overcome with vape shops or charity shops.

Those subcategories still make up a small part of the high streets.

However, the numbers have changed over the past two years.

Of the three subcategories, barbers were the only category which made up for slightly more than 3% of the overall tracked retail premises.

The proportion of hairdressers on Aberdeen’s high streets is still higher than barbers.

Union Square keeps solid lead

What is happening with the shopping centres?

Union Square’s vacancy rate has not risen past 10% since June 2023.

Just 6% of the centre was empty during our last census.

While it is not a record low for Union Square, not one of the other shopping centres has matched its occupancy over the past two years.

However, the Trinity Centre has made some good strides in filling spaces.

When we started tracking, more than a third of the centre was empty (37%). That put it as the least occupied centre at the time.

As of August, just 14.3% was empty and the centre was surpassed only by Union Square.

However, the centre making up part of Bon Accord, formerly known as St Nicholas, has seen a rise in empty units.

The rest of Bon Accord also rose in recent months, but it remains slightly lower than when we started tracking.

Looking at the changes so far this year, the Trinity Centre was the only one where we recorded more units were filled than closed.

That included the likes of Bliss Beds, Lovisa and Resting Brew Face.

FatFace opened in Bon Accord, but this year the centre saw Game, Hobbs and Phase Eight close.

In Union Square, five units closed and four new options opened their doors.

Phase Eight is due to reopen in the centre, but Quiz will join retailers who shut their location.

The make-up of Aberdeen shopping centres

Despite three of Union Square’s new units being food and drink, shopping remains the name of the game.

On average almost two thirds of the centres are made of shopping units (64.8%).

But Union Square has the lowest proportion of the category at 58.8%.

The centre is also first for food and drink units with over a third (35%).

St Nicholas takes the lead with the highest proportion of shopping. More than four in five occupied units are retail-focused.

The centre also has no food and drink units.

Across all centres, a quarter of units fall under the category. That marks a slight increase from 23.8% two years ago.

Meanwhile, in August 2023 shopping was at 65.6% and only marginally fell.

