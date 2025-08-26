Worried ghillie among dozens of locals fighting plans for ‘ugly’ battery storage system near Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Worried ghillie among dozens of locals fighting plans for ‘ugly’ battery storage system near Inverurie

Locals are worried the battery storage will cause a fire risk to nearby homes, contaminate their private water supplies and force away the owls that live in the area.

By Lauren Taylor
The new battery storage is planned for a field with a view over Bennachie. Image: GSC Wardhill Ltd / Locogen
The new battery storage is planned for a field with a view over Bennachie. Image: GSC Wardhill Ltd / Locogen

A ghillie is worried new battery storage plans near Inverurie will ruin trout fishing at a loch.

GSC Wardhill Ltd wants to build the development almost the size of two football pitches on land at Fairfield.

Plans include around 22 battery storage containers just shy of 3m high and a 180,000 litre water storage tank.

The proposed site is located just off the A920, between Newseat and Wartle.

The image shows the spot planned for the energy development plan, near the A920. Image: GSC Wardhill Ltd / Locogen

Since the application was submitted to Aberdeenshire Council, 51 letters of objection have been lodged.

Rural residents have lashed out over the impact the project will have on nature, as well as risks to their homes…

Ghillie fears battery storage will disturb the peace ‘in many ways’

Carl Malpass, a ghillie on the River Deveron, says when conditions aren’t suitable for fishing he instead takes guests to the stocked loch at Westerton of Folla.

He goes on to describe the area as a “beautiful and quiet place”, where guests can enjoy the “natural tranquility” of trout fishing.

However, the proposed energy development would be diagonally across from this spot and the ghillie is worried that it would disturb the peace “in many ways”.

There are concerns the battery storage will impact the view. Image: GSC Wardhill Ltd / Locogen

In his objection he stated: “There will be the noise of the fans in the summertime, the wonderful array of wildlife will have been disturbed and likely lost to the area when they are forced to relocate to more hospitable environments.

“And the view will be altered – one of our biggest joys is showing off the natural beauty of our Scottish countryside to our visitors from all around the world.

“If this proposal goes ahead the impact of arriving at the amazing view overlooking Westerton Loch and Bennachie will be ruined by an industrial site being a blot in the landscape.”

‘Owls will not want to live next to such a noisy place’

The spot is near a Site of Scientific Interest – particularly for the study of moths and butterflies.

But Sarah and Douglas Boulton say the field is a “regular haunt of foxes, otters, badgers, pine marten, deer, geese, partridges, curlew and much more”.

Curlews are considered an endangered species. Image:  FLPA/Shutterstock

They are worried that emissions, light and noise pollution from the development will disturb the wildlife, and potentially have an effect on their wellbeing.

Trees will need to be felled in the area too, which has caused some concerns.

Meanwhile, Noah Dahlhaus believes the site, which he says is home to many endangered animals, is the “only one of it’s kind”.

There’s concerns that owls will also be forced from their homes. Image: James Manning/PA Wire

He argues: “The builder mentioned they will put up bird nest boxes and hedges, but owls will not want to live next to such a noisy place.

“Also, close by there is already a 500MW site, so why litter our countryside with another of these noisy, ugly things?

“Surely there are allocated industrial places to put these things. We came to live here for the peace and quiet and beautiful countryside, not to live in an industrial area filled with chemical hazards and massive pylons.”

Fire risks should ‘ring alarm bells for everyone’

Some residents are anxious about the fire risks associated with battery storage systems.

According to Kacy Coutts, this risk alone should “ring alarm bells for everyone”.

Meanwhile, Jenny Beaumont wondered if water will still be available to douse any potential blazes in winter, when temperatures are below freezing.

A battery storage facility similar to this could soon built just off the A920. Image: Anesco

She adds: “There has already been one battery fire at a local BESS which is very frightening for those living locally. Where will the water for cooling the batteries in case of overheating come from?

“The toxic gas given off during a fire is also extremely concerning for unwilling neighbours of the scheme.”

And others mentioned fears that the BESS could affect water quality, or even contaminate their private water supplies.

John Skene argues that connecting the substation will cross supplies.

He says: “The water required for the tank and the pond will negatively impact an already over stretched private and mains supplies as will the water required for any possible future fire.”

How will they mitigate any fire and water contamination risks?

GSC Wardhill Ltd has proposed a drainage strategy.

The site plan includes a pond, that will “intercept and control” any surface water from the proposed development. This will contain any contaminants in the “event of catastrophic failure” of the battery storage units.

If there is a fire, the alarm system will automatically close the valve, containing the water.

But, they say in the “highly unlikely” event of a fire at the battery storage site, there has to be a sufficient supply of water to manually fight the fire.

A 180,000l water storage tank will be built near the containers, and the hydrant is planned to last for at least two hours.

But the report does say a more detailed strategy will be provided following any planning permission.

You can view the plans here. 

Conversation