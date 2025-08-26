Worried ghillie among dozens of locals fighting plans for ‘ugly’ battery storage system near Inverurie

A ghillie is worried new battery storage plans near Inverurie will ruin trout fishing at a loch.

GSC Wardhill Ltd wants to build the development almost the size of two football pitches on land at Fairfield.

Plans include around 22 battery storage containers just shy of 3m high and a 180,000 litre water storage tank.

The proposed site is located just off the A920, between Newseat and Wartle.

Since the application was submitted to Aberdeenshire Council, 51 letters of objection have been lodged.

Rural residents have lashed out over the impact the project will have on nature, as well as risks to their homes…

Ghillie fears battery storage will disturb the peace ‘in many ways’

Carl Malpass, a ghillie on the River Deveron, says when conditions aren’t suitable for fishing he instead takes guests to the stocked loch at Westerton of Folla.

He goes on to describe the area as a “beautiful and quiet place”, where guests can enjoy the “natural tranquility” of trout fishing.

However, the proposed energy development would be diagonally across from this spot and the ghillie is worried that it would disturb the peace “in many ways”.

In his objection he stated: “There will be the noise of the fans in the summertime, the wonderful array of wildlife will have been disturbed and likely lost to the area when they are forced to relocate to more hospitable environments.

“And the view will be altered – one of our biggest joys is showing off the natural beauty of our Scottish countryside to our visitors from all around the world.

“If this proposal goes ahead the impact of arriving at the amazing view overlooking Westerton Loch and Bennachie will be ruined by an industrial site being a blot in the landscape.”

‘Owls will not want to live next to such a noisy place’

The spot is near a Site of Scientific Interest – particularly for the study of moths and butterflies.

But Sarah and Douglas Boulton say the field is a “regular haunt of foxes, otters, badgers, pine marten, deer, geese, partridges, curlew and much more”.

They are worried that emissions, light and noise pollution from the development will disturb the wildlife, and potentially have an effect on their wellbeing.

Trees will need to be felled in the area too, which has caused some concerns.

Meanwhile, Noah Dahlhaus believes the site, which he says is home to many endangered animals, is the “only one of it’s kind”.

He argues: “The builder mentioned they will put up bird nest boxes and hedges, but owls will not want to live next to such a noisy place.

“Also, close by there is already a 500MW site, so why litter our countryside with another of these noisy, ugly things?

“Surely there are allocated industrial places to put these things. We came to live here for the peace and quiet and beautiful countryside, not to live in an industrial area filled with chemical hazards and massive pylons.”

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Fire risks should ‘ring alarm bells for everyone’

Some residents are anxious about the fire risks associated with battery storage systems.

According to Kacy Coutts, this risk alone should “ring alarm bells for everyone”.

Meanwhile, Jenny Beaumont wondered if water will still be available to douse any potential blazes in winter, when temperatures are below freezing.

She adds: “There has already been one battery fire at a local BESS which is very frightening for those living locally. Where will the water for cooling the batteries in case of overheating come from?

“The toxic gas given off during a fire is also extremely concerning for unwilling neighbours of the scheme.”

And others mentioned fears that the BESS could affect water quality, or even contaminate their private water supplies.

John Skene argues that connecting the substation will cross supplies.

He says: “The water required for the tank and the pond will negatively impact an already over stretched private and mains supplies as will the water required for any possible future fire.”

How will they mitigate any fire and water contamination risks?

GSC Wardhill Ltd has proposed a drainage strategy.

The site plan includes a pond, that will “intercept and control” any surface water from the proposed development. This will contain any contaminants in the “event of catastrophic failure” of the battery storage units.

If there is a fire, the alarm system will automatically close the valve, containing the water.

But, they say in the “highly unlikely” event of a fire at the battery storage site, there has to be a sufficient supply of water to manually fight the fire.

A 180,000l water storage tank will be built near the containers, and the hydrant is planned to last for at least two hours.

But the report does say a more detailed strategy will be provided following any planning permission.

You can view the plans here.

Read more: