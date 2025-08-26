Council to demolish Torry Raac homes ‘as soon as possible’ amid aims to ‘rebuild Balnagask’

Plans to demolish hundreds of Raac-affected homes in Torry will begin “with immediate effect” as Aberdeen council chiefs vow to flatten Balnagask streets and rebuild the area.

While scores of council tenants have been relocated to new homes elsewhere in the city, some private homeowners have been left behind in the largely abandoned community.

Local authority chiefs held talks with these homeowners in June as they refused to budge over what they claimed were lowball offers for their properties.

As talks stalled, they were asked for their views on future options for the area.

These included selling up to the council, carrying out work themselves to make the buildings safe, replacing roofs or property swaps.

While these talks were under way, the council halted its demolition plans for local authority-owned blocks containing the “bubbly” concrete.

But now that is done, planning and preparation works for knocking down Raac-affected council homes will start up again.

A paper before members of the communities, housing and public protection committee this morning stated it was “considered prudent” to kick-start the work.

What will Torry Raac residents do now?

Out of 138 privately owned properties, just 25 responded to initial calls for feedback, so a follow-up letter was sent out in July.

As a result of this, several homeowners are in talks with officers to move to council houses as tenants going forward.

Those still there will have until January 2026 to sell their homes to the council under the current plans.

No-one opted for a roof replacement so that will not be taken forward as an option while only 10 residents were interested in a property swap.

Under this option, homeowners would sell their house to the council and buy a property from the local authority.

The council has since found 26 suitable homes that are available and residents will be able to bid for the ones they are interested in.

Future of Balnagask to be considered too

Council chiefs will now move forward with plans to redevelop the entire Balnagask site.

They will draw up plans to rebuild the area, replacing all 372 buildings that are expected to be knocked down.

Before any of this work starts, further engagement sessions with residents will be held to discuss concerns around the demolition process and what can be done to stop any interruption.

Proposed hours of operation on the site, noise and dust suppression, site security, and road access is expected to be addressed.

Torry residents hit out at council over demolition plans

The discussion came as Torry homeowners spoke out at the meeting to share their concerns about the current situation.

Ian Lippe explained that many people can’t afford the options that have been put before them, claiming some could be left bankrupt.

He told members that while the local authority’s offers look generous, residents believe they are “unviable”.

Meanwhile, fellow resident Paula Fraser slammed Aberdeen City Council’s handling of the situation.

She said: “They should hang their heads in shame of the distress, upheaval and lack of support.

“They may be content in knowing that 31 homeowners have moved, but the majority have only buckled under the pressure of living in an unsafe, unkept, unserviced community.

“They haven’t moved because they wanted to, they have been gaslighted and bullied out.”

Ms Fraser also raised concerns over attempted robberies, bins overflowing, lanes and stairwells covered in weeds and debris, saying the area was now “dangerous”.

What did councillors have to say about Torry Raac demolition?

Meeting convener SNP councillor Miranda Radley said the move towards masterplans showed the council’s intention to rebuild the area.

She added: “There may be a range of masterplans worked up, identifying opportunities on a fully cleared site but also planning in the event that some owners wish to remain in their properties and undertake their own remedial works.”

Ms Radley continued: “This will allow council officers to engage with developers and other housing operators on the opportunity which might be achieved to create a mixed tenure community, which is something that we aim to see through our local housing strategy.”

However, Labour councillor Simon Watson questioned how a demolition plan could be created while hundreds still live in Torry.

He said: “The large majority of affected homeowners cannot agree to these proposals, because it would leave them financially destitute.

“They cannot just move forward to have their houses flattened and to masterplanning wonderland in the future.”

He urged council chiefs to consider alternative proposals put forward by the Raac campaigners that could save the local authority cash.

However, this was shot down after councillors voted to move ahead with the existing Torry Raac demolition plan.

The administration won the vote 5-4.

