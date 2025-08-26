Aberdeen councillor calls asylum hotel protestors ‘bampots’ as police lift lid on ‘significant’ resource needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen councillor calls asylum hotel protestors ‘bampots’ as police lift lid on ‘significant’ resource needed

Labour councillor Gordon Graham slammed the recent anti-migration demonstration at a hotel in Summerhill.

By Isaac Buchan
Police ahead of a protest at Aberdeen's former Patio hotel. Image: DC Thomson
An Aberdeen councillor branded protesters “bampots” as police lifted the lid on the “significant” resource required to keep the peace at heated asylum hotel demonstrations.

Labour councillor Gordon Graham hit out as senior police chiefs confirmed that a recent string of demonstrations required a “significant resource deployment”.

The issue was raised following a series of protests at the former Hilton Doubletree at Aberdeen Beach, at the Best Western hotel in Summerhill and at the Hampton by Hilton in Westhill.

Labour councillor Gordon Graham made the remark during a meeting on Tuesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
On each occasion, demonstrators against migration policies have been met with counter-protestors, with police doing their best to defuse tensions.

At a council meeting today, Chief Inspector Darren Bruce stressed his teams were in “absolute control” of these situations.

Aberdeen anti-migrant protests cost ‘significant resources’

The issue came to light during the police’s annual report on the city, with community councils highlighting their fears on these protests.

Residents in the Summerhill area complained that they had hoped for more communication from police around these protests.

Divisional Commander for the north-east, Kate Stephen, responded to the concerns.

She told councillors that it was a “significant resource deployment wherever those demonstrations take place”.

North-East Divisional Commander Kate Stephen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce added that police “have taken, and will undertake, to have engagement with the community council”.

He continued: “I think it can be a difficult thing to see and watch when your particular community isn’t used to seeing demonstrations of that type.

“But again, it is just to give that reassurance that we did have the right resources in place and a robust approach with those who want to cause disorder was absolutely taken.

“Whilst we facilitated the peaceful right to protest that people who legitimately were there had.”

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce . Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The force has confirmed to The Press and Journal that no arrests were made during the most recent protest in Westhill.

Hotel protestors are ‘bampots’, says councillor

Northfield and Mastrick North councillor Gordon Graham hit out at those demonstrating outside the hotel.

He said: “It was interesting, I seen some stuff on Facebook. I watched it and said ‘he’s a bampot, he’s a bampot, he’s a bampot’.

“Then I seen someone saying ‘I’m going along to protect Britain’… I said ‘why are you going there?'”

Gordon Graham said there was a “range of people” looking to cause trouble at the protest. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Mr Graham continued: “There was a range of people there that you knew were just there to cause trouble.”

Police had cordoned off an area between anti-migration protestors and counter protestors on the ground outside the Aberdeen hotel.

Chief cop: ‘We absolutely have control over Aberdeen protests’

Ch Insp Bruce steered the conversation back to the police handling of the demonstration.

Protestors have gathered at migrant hotels across the city, like here in Westhill. Image: DC Thomson

He said: “It is a really difficult thing to see when you are not used to seeing that.

“But if I can bring in a bit of policing context, when you are watching those kind of videos, we are looking for the behaviour of the individuals.

“We want to create that safety divide so that people can exercise their right to demonstrate peacefully.

“That’s one of the things to watch for, is whether we got control, and we absolutely had control.”

You can view the full meeting here.

