Aberdeen councillor calls asylum hotel protestors ‘bampots’ as police lift lid on ‘significant’ resource needed

An Aberdeen councillor branded protesters “bampots” as police lifted the lid on the “significant” resource required to keep the peace at heated asylum hotel demonstrations.

Labour councillor Gordon Graham hit out as senior police chiefs confirmed that a recent string of demonstrations required a “significant resource deployment”.

The issue was raised following a series of protests at the former Hilton Doubletree at Aberdeen Beach, at the Best Western hotel in Summerhill and at the Hampton by Hilton in Westhill.

On each occasion, demonstrators against migration policies have been met with counter-protestors, with police doing their best to defuse tensions.

At a council meeting today, Chief Inspector Darren Bruce stressed his teams were in “absolute control” of these situations.

Aberdeen anti-migrant protests cost ‘significant resources’

The issue came to light during the police’s annual report on the city, with community councils highlighting their fears on these protests.

Residents in the Summerhill area complained that they had hoped for more communication from police around these protests.

Divisional Commander for the north-east, Kate Stephen, responded to the concerns.

She told councillors that it was a “significant resource deployment wherever those demonstrations take place”.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce added that police “have taken, and will undertake, to have engagement with the community council”.

He continued: “I think it can be a difficult thing to see and watch when your particular community isn’t used to seeing demonstrations of that type.

“But again, it is just to give that reassurance that we did have the right resources in place and a robust approach with those who want to cause disorder was absolutely taken.

“Whilst we facilitated the peaceful right to protest that people who legitimately were there had.”

The force has confirmed to The Press and Journal that no arrests were made during the most recent protest in Westhill.

Hotel protestors are ‘bampots’, says councillor

Northfield and Mastrick North councillor Gordon Graham hit out at those demonstrating outside the hotel.

He said: “It was interesting, I seen some stuff on Facebook. I watched it and said ‘he’s a bampot, he’s a bampot, he’s a bampot’.

“Then I seen someone saying ‘I’m going along to protect Britain’… I said ‘why are you going there?'”

Mr Graham continued: “There was a range of people there that you knew were just there to cause trouble.”

Police had cordoned off an area between anti-migration protestors and counter protestors on the ground outside the Aberdeen hotel.

Chief cop: ‘We absolutely have control over Aberdeen protests’

Ch Insp Bruce steered the conversation back to the police handling of the demonstration.

He said: “It is a really difficult thing to see when you are not used to seeing that.

“But if I can bring in a bit of policing context, when you are watching those kind of videos, we are looking for the behaviour of the individuals.

“We want to create that safety divide so that people can exercise their right to demonstrate peacefully.

“That’s one of the things to watch for, is whether we got control, and we absolutely had control.”

