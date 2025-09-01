Union Street empty units divide revealed as ‘traders would be insane to open in construction zone’

New figures reveal how the number of empty units on Union Street is divided – with one expert warning that construction works are likely to put off any takers at the bottom end of the Granite Mile.

We got out on foot and tracked every ground-floor property along Union Street to see how different sections compare.

Our data revealed that the stretch between Bridge Street and Market Street, where work is under way, has seen a rise in vacant units.

We reveal:

One retail expert’s verdict on why the divide has emerged

How the two sections of the Granite Mile compared before the construction work started

And we speak to one shopkeeper based right next to the roadworks project on what he thinks about it.

Construction work to “revitalise” the Granite Mile began at the end of April last year, but the project itself has been blamed for the downturn.

The half of Union Street with construction is now fractionally more vacant than the other half, with 20.55% of its units sitting empty.

In total, that section now has 15 unoccupied units out of 73.

Before the start of the work last April, the Bridge Street to Market Street stretch was busier than the section above it.

‘That was a prime spot…’

Last month, Our Union Street experts told us they were finding it harder to attract takers for units near the construction work.

Around that time, Attic called it a day as they pulled down the shutters – blaming the revamp work for destroying trade.

We shared our latest findings with FG Burnett experts, who warned this situation is unlikely to change in the near future.

Richard Noble, a retail industry veteran in the city, says things will “inevitably” improve once the new Flint market is open.

But that could be some time yet, with current estimates suggesting that could be in summer 2027.

“Occupiers are looking for a place to open and trade in from day one,” he explains.

“And there is no way that side of the city would be an option.

“The stretch between Bridge Street and Market Street traditionally has the highest rents on Union Street.

“That was a prime spot.”

‘Traders would be insane to open in the construction zone’

Richard adds: “A national brand looking to do something in Aberdeen would previously have looked at that area – now they would say they can’t do that location.

“It looks grim. They can’t go back to head office and suggest that spot, they would be asked ‘are you insane?'”

And Richard thinks the demise of the former M&S flagship may also be driving away an older demographic – while conceding that many younger shoppers appear to much prefer the snazzy Union Square store.

He tells us he’s not heard of any prospects of a new use for the large building left behind.

Union Street empty units divide: ‘It’s made us better retailers’

Despite the bottom end of Union Street seeing a rise in vacant units, one shop owner reveals how the construction work has actually helped to “make them better retailers”.

Bob Smith runs Vinyl Records a unit right beside the roadworks.

He believes that once the work on Union Street is complete “people will be flocking here”.

He adds: “I wish it was happening much quicker… But that said, it’s worth the pain because it couldn’t have gone on the way it was before.

“Everybody was saying beforehand, what a state Union Street is, and that’s before they started any work.”

‘It’s harder with the roadworks but it’s made us think of new ways to bring people into store’

Despite the challenges he faces, Bob remains optimistic for the future of his end of Union Street.

Bob says: “I think it’s made us better retailers. It made us say, ‘what can we do, what can we give the public, that they can’t get anywhere else?'”

“We have to tighten our belts when this is all going on, because it is hard. But we’ve managed to keep the ship afloat.

“The longer we stay here and tough it out, the more people will remember where we are and what we do.”

