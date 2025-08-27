Exclusive: Student halls in Old Aberdeen could be used to house asylum seekers

Student halls in Old Aberdeen could be used to house asylum seekers as early as next month, The P&J can reveal.

The Home Office is being accused of “running roughshod” over planning laws and shirking consultation on the plans for the Don Street student accommodation.

And Aberdeen City Council chiefs are being urged to fight the use of the complex, which is marketed by private provider University Living, for asylum housing.

We understand that city officials could consider a legal challenge, given 130 Don Street is still earmarked for student accommodation only.

As a distinct type of temporary housing, student accommodation plans can be considered without all of the thought for local services that general housing is assessed against.

The Home Office is yet to confirm whether or not there would be any financial contribution to the city to provide key services, to help with potential demand on schools and health provision that would not have been foreseen by city planners.

It comes as the Home Office faces heaped pressure and mounting protest outside asylum hotels in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and across the country.

The Court of Appeal will this week rule on the High Court’s decision to force a hotel in Epping to evict asylum seekers they have been housing by early September.

It was ruled that accommodating the families awaiting asylum decisions would account for a change of use for the business, under English planning law.

English local authorities are thought to be keenly following the landmark legal case in Essex, investigating the prospect of mounting similar legal challenges themselves.

North of the border, Scottish councils don’t believe they could halt the use of hotels in the same way.

But Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart believes using student accommodation would be different.

He tells us: “I am deeply troubled about these plans for multiple reasons.

“They run roughshod over our planning laws and the consultation that needs to be undertaken.

“I am concerned about the suitability of the location and it is of paramount importance that this is looked into and addressed with all stakeholders before anyone moves in.”

We understand other student accommodation units across Aberdeen are being sized up as well, as the UK Government scrambles to end the use of hotels by 2029.

At the weekend, ministers announced a new fast-track asylum appeals process, as the backlog of cases, which currently take around a year to conclude, tops 51,000.

It came as protesters and counter-protesters gathered in Westhill in the latest demonstration against asylum hotels, after similar shows of feeling in Aberdeen and Peterhead in recent weeks.

Police chiefs are bracing for more than a month more of the unrest, revealing the “significant” burden on their resources that policing the demonstrations is having.

University Living lists 130 Don Street as “the ideal private student accommodations” and “well-facilitated student housing in Aberdeen city that promises a great living experience”.

The company, yet to respond to request for comment, has marked Don Street as completely sold out on its website. Signage branding it as student flats has been removed.

Prices over 51 weeks range from £4,233 for a room with a shared bathroom, to £6,375 for an ensuite.

University Living also operates another 21 student accommodation addresses across Aberdeen, including Farmers Hall Lodge in Rosemount.

Mr Stewart, an SNP MSP, is urging Aberdeen City Council higher-ups to fight any plans to use student halls for asylum housing.

In a letter to chief executive Angela Scott, seen by The P&J, he reveals concerned residents thought earlier plans to use Don Street in this way had been shelved.

Mr Stewart writes: “I am proud of the role our city is playing in supporting asylum seekers and refugees.

“However, there must always be recognition given to the suitability and locations of

accommodation used.

“I recognise that this is not the council’s decision, and your hands are tied in some ways, but the Home Office is not above our planning laws.

“I would be grateful for your assurance that Aberdeen City Council will enforce planning laws and regulation if any such use of student accommodation takes places in the weeks ahead.

“There simply cannot be one set of rules, particularly around planning, for the public and another for the UK Government.”

Aberdeen City Council did not clarify whether it would fight the plans.

Previously, officials have spoken of the “significant” cost and “bulge” in the school rolls caused by recent immigration to the city.

A spokeswoman confirmed Mr Stewart’s letter had been received, adding: “The chief executive will be responding directly to Mr Stewart in due course.”

Yesterday, Labour councillor Gordon Graham branded the anti-asylum protestors “bampots”.

The Home Office is yet to comment.

