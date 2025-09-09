‘Bridge of Don used to be beautiful but now it’s like a jungle since council reduced grass-cutting’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Bridge of Don used to be beautiful but now it’s like a jungle since council reduced grass-cutting’

Locals who have lived in the Aberdeen suburb for more than 40 years have asked the council to take action.

Bridge of Don residents Raymond Hulse, Anne McRae and John Reynolds next to some uncut grass in the suburb.
Bridge of Don residents Raymond Hulse, Anne McRae and John Reynolds next to some uncut grass in the suburb. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter

Bridge of Don residents, including a former Lord Provost, have claimed Aberdeen City Council’s poor grass-cutting programme has left the suburb looking “absolutely awful”.

John Reynolds represented the ward as a councillor for 36 years between 1986 and 2022.

The 76-year-old was also the Lord Provost of Aberdeen from 2003 to 2007.

However, he claims that over the last three summers there has been “massive cutbacks” in council ground maintenance in Bridge of Don.

Bridge of Don residents Anne McRae, John Reynolds and Raymond Hulse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And, he says many locals have reached out to him asking about the grass cutting, despite him no longer being an elected member.

Lack of grass cutting leads to road safety worries

John argues the local authority is slacking in Bridge of Don when compared to other areas in the city.

“I’ve been along Riverside Drive in Dyce and on either side of the walkway, the grass has been cut,” he said.

“Walkways in Bridge of Don, particularly in East Woodcroft, the grass was always cut so that people could walk their dogs freely.

“That now hasn’t been cut at all, which I’m really disappointed in.”

Weeds, overgrown paths and uncut grass in the Jesmond Avenue North area of Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He also pointed out a piece of land at the junction of Whitestripes Avenue and Valentine Road that is a potential safety problem.

“Every year I was a councillor I had to get the council out to cut it, drivers can’t see to pull out,” he explained.

“There’s been a couple of minor bumps, but there’s been a lot of slamming on brakes.”

Weeds can be seen on footpaths in the Jesmond Avenue North area of Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The former Lord Provost also noted an area opposite Jesmond Avenue North, where it comes out onto Whitestripes Avenue.

He said: “They’ve stopped cutting there and the vegetation is getting quite high, that’s always been beautiful manicured grass.”

The local authority has since argued that road experts say the overgrown grass is not a hazard.

Former Lord Provost ‘sad’ action hasn’t been taken in Bridge of Don

While John stepped down from his council duties three years ago, he said he would have already taken action if he was still in office.

Bridge of Don residents Anne McRae, John Reynolds and Raymond Hulse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He explained: “If I was a councillor I would be doing something about it, but unfortunately, nothing has been done which is sad.”

John added: “Residents bought their houses in Bridge of Don because it was a beautiful, green area to live in but it has got really bad.”

Neighbour claims uncut grass in Bridge of Don ‘spoils the area’

Neighbour Anne McRae has lived in the suburb for 44 years, but said the lack of grass cutting has left it looking “absolutely awful”.

“I’ve stayed here since 1981 and I have never seen it so unkempt and it just spoils the area,” the frustrated resident stated.

“It’s always been kept minimally tidy but now it’s just an absolute mess and really in a bad way.”

Weeds can be seen in the Jesmond Avenue North area of Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

She added: “They used to come down two or three times a year and tidy it up, but as you walk further towards the main road, that area is just like a jungle.”

What does Aberdeen City Council have to say?

A spokeswoman for the local authority explained that grass cutting takes place from mid-March to mid-October, though not all areas follow the same schedule.

She added: “Spaces not used for recreation are managed to promote biodiversity and climate resilience.”

Addressing residents’ road safety concerns, the spokeswoman said this was a “priority” for the council.

Britain in Bloom judges Ann Holland and James Cordinley visit Duthie Park in August 2023. Image: Aberdeen City Council

“The grass cutting team has inspected the junction at Whitestripes Avenue and confirmed that driver visibility is not compromised,” she said.

Meanwhile, the spokeswoman argued that Aberdeen’s continued success in Britain in Bloom was a “testament to the dedication and expertise” of its Environmental Services staff and communities.

The city is in the 2025 finals of the prestigious competition, with the winner to be decided in the autumn.

“It reflects our shared commitment to a greener, more sustainable city,” she stated.

Conversation