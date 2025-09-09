‘Bridge of Don used to be beautiful but now it’s like a jungle since council reduced grass-cutting’

Bridge of Don residents, including a former Lord Provost, have claimed Aberdeen City Council’s poor grass-cutting programme has left the suburb looking “absolutely awful”.

John Reynolds represented the ward as a councillor for 36 years between 1986 and 2022.

The 76-year-old was also the Lord Provost of Aberdeen from 2003 to 2007.

However, he claims that over the last three summers there has been “massive cutbacks” in council ground maintenance in Bridge of Don.

And, he says many locals have reached out to him asking about the grass cutting, despite him no longer being an elected member.

Lack of grass cutting leads to road safety worries

John argues the local authority is slacking in Bridge of Don when compared to other areas in the city.

“I’ve been along Riverside Drive in Dyce and on either side of the walkway, the grass has been cut,” he said.

“Walkways in Bridge of Don, particularly in East Woodcroft, the grass was always cut so that people could walk their dogs freely.

“That now hasn’t been cut at all, which I’m really disappointed in.”

He also pointed out a piece of land at the junction of Whitestripes Avenue and Valentine Road that is a potential safety problem.

“Every year I was a councillor I had to get the council out to cut it, drivers can’t see to pull out,” he explained.

“There’s been a couple of minor bumps, but there’s been a lot of slamming on brakes.”

The former Lord Provost also noted an area opposite Jesmond Avenue North, where it comes out onto Whitestripes Avenue.

He said: “They’ve stopped cutting there and the vegetation is getting quite high, that’s always been beautiful manicured grass.”

The local authority has since argued that road experts say the overgrown grass is not a hazard.

Former Lord Provost ‘sad’ action hasn’t been taken in Bridge of Don

While John stepped down from his council duties three years ago, he said he would have already taken action if he was still in office.

He explained: “If I was a councillor I would be doing something about it, but unfortunately, nothing has been done which is sad.”

John added: “Residents bought their houses in Bridge of Don because it was a beautiful, green area to live in but it has got really bad.”

Neighbour claims uncut grass in Bridge of Don ‘spoils the area’

Neighbour Anne McRae has lived in the suburb for 44 years, but said the lack of grass cutting has left it looking “absolutely awful”.

“I’ve stayed here since 1981 and I have never seen it so unkempt and it just spoils the area,” the frustrated resident stated.

“It’s always been kept minimally tidy but now it’s just an absolute mess and really in a bad way.”

She added: “They used to come down two or three times a year and tidy it up, but as you walk further towards the main road, that area is just like a jungle.”

What does Aberdeen City Council have to say?

A spokeswoman for the local authority explained that grass cutting takes place from mid-March to mid-October, though not all areas follow the same schedule.

She added: “Spaces not used for recreation are managed to promote biodiversity and climate resilience.”

Addressing residents’ road safety concerns, the spokeswoman said this was a “priority” for the council.

“The grass cutting team has inspected the junction at Whitestripes Avenue and confirmed that driver visibility is not compromised,” she said.

Meanwhile, the spokeswoman argued that Aberdeen’s continued success in Britain in Bloom was a “testament to the dedication and expertise” of its Environmental Services staff and communities.

The city is in the 2025 finals of the prestigious competition, with the winner to be decided in the autumn.

“It reflects our shared commitment to a greener, more sustainable city,” she stated.

