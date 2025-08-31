‘My one-man mission to end decades-old mystery of who owns Old Aberdeen road – and get it fixed!’

“Look at the difference!”

Stuart Patterson greets me with a grin as he proudly shows off a freshly tarmacked stretch of Cheyne Road gleaming in the sunshine.

Just a few months ago, it was “like a slalom course” with huge potholes putting residents’ vehicles at risk of major damage.

And amid a murky mystery over who owned the Old Aberdeen street, there appeared to be little hope of things ever improving…

That is until Stuart launched a one-man mission to finally solve the riddle – and become the hero the quiet community needed.

How long has Cheyne Road been a state?

Stuart and his wife moved into their Cheyne Road home in 2013, and were already aware of the issues the pothole-ridden road was causing.

The 66-year-old said: “At the very last minute in purchasing the house, the lawyer got in touch with us and said that the road hasn’t been adopted.

“By that point we were quite far down the line of buying the house, and the road wasn’t in that bad of a state, so we thought we would just deal with that later…”

But after living in their Old Aberdeen home for six years, Stuart began to notice that the road was in tatters.

And that was when the amateur archivist took matters into his own hands…

“It was getting to a stage where it wasn’t good for your tyres or suspension, so I thought “I’ll give it a go, see if I can find out who owns it,'” he recalled.

Who owned Cheyne Road?

Stuart then began his years-long crusade to try and find out who owned the road – as the local authority had never fully adopted the stretch of the street.

His lengthy journey took him through stacks upon stacks of title deeds, ordnance survey maps and even back to medieval land registries.

After late nights trawling through these documents, and going into his own pocket to pay for access to papers, Stuart landed on who seemed to be the last owners of the road.

“Before the 19th century this was all farmland,” he explained.

“At that point I’m pretty sure the land was owned by the Incorporated Society of Bakers.”

It was then Stuart realised he may need an extra pair of hands to get to the bottom of the road riddle…

‘We wanted to see if people would put their money where their mouth is’

To get to the bottom of the mystery, the former community worker enlisted the help of local councillor Alex McLellan to get in touch with the guild.

However, the tale soon took another twist.

The bakers wrote back to the Old Aberdeen councillor saying they no longer owned the road, leaving Stuart back at square one.

“We kind of hit a dead end. We had hit several dead ends at that point,” he remembers.

“It was kind of lost to the mists of time, nobody really knows.”

After Mr McLellan wrote to those on the street asking if they would be up for repairing the road, he received plenty of support for the idea.

This led to a lightbulb moment for Stuart.

“We decided to pursue it, and see if people would actually put their money where their mouth was,” he said.

After knocking doors on Cheyne Road and rallying support, he managed to get 10 others to join his case, which set the wheels in motion for the much-awaited repairs.

‘If someone is going to do this – I need to step up’

With neighbours now scraping the cash together, about £2,500 each, the council’s roads team got work under way to repair the pothole-ridden stretch of Cheyne Road.

“When they actually came to do the work, it was all done in like two days,” Stuart remembers.

“It was as simple as that, and everybody is delighted that the road has been fixed.”

And for the 66-year-old, it shows a great example of locals uniting to help fix their area.

“And the good thing is, people were able to rise above. I was expecting more comments from people unhappy to pay, but nobody was in that mind.

“I’m not a natural leader by any means but I thought, if somebody’s going to do this, I need to step up.

“I was the guy who went round and knocked on doors, but in terms of putting communications out and fielding questions, Alex was spot on.”

Do you know anything about the mystery of Cheyne Road? Let us know in our comments section below

‘It was like a slalom course before – look at it now!’

With the works now recently completed, Stuart and his neighbours have already noticed a huge difference.

“It’s made a tremendous difference, because if the road had been left, it would have just got worse and worse and worse…”

He added: “It was getting to the stage you could hardly drive down it. It was like a slalom course between the potholes!

“There’s two people on the street who have a mobility scooter, and now they can actually get up the street without having to take a big detour around, so they’re happy.”

Council chiefs say the road will last between 20-40 years, meaning Stuart’s road repairing crusade won’t need to be reignited until the next generation.

Mr McLellan said the road repairer’s crusade is a “fantastic example of a community coming together to address an issue”.

He added: “Stuart has done a power of work to get residents on board with the privately funded resurfacing of Cheyne Road and for that he should be commended.

“Aberdeen City Council engaged with residents on the options available to them, and carried out the works to a high standard.”

