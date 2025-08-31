‘My one-man mission to end decades-old mystery of who owns Old Aberdeen road – and get it fixed!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘My one-man mission to end decades-old mystery of who owns Old Aberdeen road – and get it fixed!’

Stuart Patterson banded together with his neighbours to fix the road which supposedly had no owner.

Stuart Patterson began his crusade to fix the road back in 2022. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stuart Patterson began his crusade to fix the road back in 2022. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

“Look at the difference!”

Stuart Patterson greets me with a grin as he proudly shows off a freshly tarmacked stretch of Cheyne Road gleaming in the sunshine.

Just a few months ago, it was “like a slalom course” with huge potholes putting residents’ vehicles at risk of major damage.

And amid a murky mystery over who owned the Old Aberdeen street, there appeared to be little hope of things ever improving…

Councillor Alex McLellan (left) with Stuart Patterson on the newly repaired road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Councillor Alex McLellan (left) with Stuart Patterson on the newly repaired road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

That is until Stuart launched a one-man mission to finally solve the riddle – and become the hero the quiet community needed.

How long has Cheyne Road been a state?

Stuart and his wife moved into their Cheyne Road home in 2013, and were already aware of the issues the pothole-ridden road was causing.

The 66-year-old said: “At the very last minute in purchasing the house, the lawyer got in touch with us and said that the road hasn’t been adopted.

“By that point we were quite far down the line of buying the house, and the road wasn’t in that bad of a state, so we thought we would just deal with that later…”

This picture of potholes on Cheyne Road is from 2003! Image: Nick Anderson

But after living in their Old Aberdeen home for six years, Stuart began to notice that the road was in tatters.

And that was when the amateur archivist took matters into his own hands…

“It was getting to a stage where it wasn’t good for your tyres or suspension, so I thought “I’ll give it a go, see if I can find out who owns it,'” he recalled.

Who owned Cheyne Road?

Stuart then began his years-long crusade to try and find out who owned the road – as the local authority had never fully adopted the stretch of the street.

His lengthy journey took him through stacks upon stacks of title deeds, ordnance survey maps and even back to medieval land registries.

A 1926 Ordinance Survey map showing Cheyne Road, highlighted. Image: Ordinance Survey

After late nights trawling through these documents, and going into his own pocket to pay for access to papers, Stuart landed on who seemed to be the last owners of the road.

“Before the 19th century this was all farmland,” he explained.

“At that point I’m pretty sure the land was owned by the Incorporated Society of Bakers.”

It was then Stuart realised he may need an extra pair of hands to get to the bottom of the road riddle…

‘We wanted to see if people would put their money where their mouth is’

To get to the bottom of the mystery, the former community worker enlisted the help of local councillor Alex McLellan to get in touch with the guild.

However, the tale soon took another twist.

The bakers wrote back to the Old Aberdeen councillor saying they no longer owned the road, leaving Stuart back at square one.

The bakers society are based out of Trinity Hall. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
The bakers society are based out of Trinity Hall. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

“We kind of hit a dead end. We had hit several dead ends at that point,” he remembers.

“It was kind of lost to the mists of time, nobody really knows.”

After Mr McLellan wrote to those on the street asking if they would be up for repairing the road, he received plenty of support for the idea.

This led to a lightbulb moment for Stuart.

“We decided to pursue it, and see if people would actually put their money where their mouth was,” he said.

Stuart teamed up with Alex McLellan to get the road fixed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stuart teamed up with Alex McLellan to get the road fixed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

After knocking doors on Cheyne Road and rallying support, he managed to get 10 others to join his case, which set the wheels in motion for the much-awaited repairs.

‘If someone is going to do this – I need to step up’

With neighbours now scraping the cash together, about £2,500 each, the council’s roads team got work under way to repair the pothole-ridden stretch of Cheyne Road.

“When they actually came to do the work, it was all done in like two days,” Stuart remembers.

“It was as simple as that,  and everybody is delighted that the road has been fixed.”

And for the 66-year-old, it shows a great example of locals uniting to help fix their area.

“And the good thing is, people were able to rise above. I was expecting more comments from people unhappy to pay, but nobody was in that mind.

“I’m not a natural leader by any means but I thought, if somebody’s going to do this, I need to step up.

“I was the guy who went round and knocked on doors, but in terms of putting communications out and fielding questions, Alex was spot on.”

Do you know anything about the mystery of Cheyne Road? Let us know in our comments section below

‘It was like a slalom course before – look at it now!’

With the works now recently completed, Stuart and his neighbours have already noticed a huge difference.

“It’s made a tremendous difference, because if the road had been left, it would have just got worse and worse and worse…”

The difference can be seen in the unused stretch of road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He added: “It was getting to the stage you could hardly drive down it. It was like a slalom course between the potholes!

“There’s two people on the street who have a mobility scooter, and now they can actually get up the street without having to take a big detour around, so they’re happy.”

Council chiefs say the road will last between 20-40 years, meaning Stuart’s road repairing crusade won’t need to be reignited until the next generation.

Mr McLellan said the road repairer’s crusade is a “fantastic example of a community coming together to address an issue”.

He added: “Stuart has done a power of work to get residents on board with the privately funded resurfacing of Cheyne Road and for that he should be commended.

“Aberdeen City Council engaged with residents on the options available to them, and carried out the works to a high standard.”

Read more:

Conversation