Plans to build a new farm shop at Pitcaple REFUSED over A96 safety fears

Plans to build a new farm shop just off the A96 at Pitcaple have been thrown out over road safety fears.

Jonjochar Ltd wanted to replace the former Wooden Shop that used to sit at the side of the main road.

The old building had fallen into disrepair after years of storm damage, and was later demolished following fears that debris could fall onto the tracks behind it.

But developers wanted to breathe new life into the site by building a new farm shop…

What was included in the plans?

Before its demise, the Wooden Shop had been open for decades, selling various pieces of furniture, decor and gifts.

Workshops and events were also hosted there in a bid to preserve the region’s woodworking heritage.

But, developers came up with a “modern yet rustic design” to honour the original store’s history.

They wanted to recreate the building, but proposed a smaller footprint of just 11 metres long by five metres wide.

The site was also redesigned to have three parking spaces for customers.

It was hoped the shop would be a “direct outlet” for local farmers, selling their fresh produce, dairy, meats and handmade goods.

Aberdeenshire Council planners were happy with the new design and believed it wouldn’t overshadow properties nearby.

The local authority’s roads team also had no complaints about the parking provision and layout of the site.

However, councillors had a different take on the proposal.

Why did councillors refuse the Pitcaple farm shop?

East Garioch councillor Dominic Lonchay said he had “a lot of concerns” about road safety.

He expressed worries about the safety of vehicles turning in and out of the site and any other issues that may crop up.

The Reform councillor added: “People won’t come here by walking, because people don’t walk along the A96, they will come by car.

“We believe this could be reasonably successful, there will be three car parking spaces and two might be taken by those working here.

“There are not enough spaces.”

‘There could be something better there’

Meanwhile, Inverurie SNP councillor Neil Baillie commended the developers and wanted the plan to be approved. But, he shared similar concerns about parking and the site layout.

“In my heart, I feel there could be something better there,” he added.

“This is a modern take on what was already there historically… They did what they felt was right.

“I think we should give this a go.”

However following a vote, the application was refused by nine to four.

