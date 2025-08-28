Plans to build a new farm shop at Pitcaple REFUSED over A96 safety fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans to build a new farm shop at Pitcaple REFUSED over A96 safety fears

The former Wooden Shop was demolished in 2023, but plans to bring it back as a farm shop have now been dashed.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The former Wooden Shop at Pitcaple
The former Wooden Shop at Pitcaple. Image: McWilliam Lippe Architects

Plans to build a new farm shop just off the A96 at Pitcaple have been thrown out over road safety fears.

Jonjochar Ltd wanted to replace the former Wooden Shop that used to sit at the side of the main road.

The old building had fallen into disrepair after years of storm damage, and was later demolished following fears that debris could fall onto the tracks behind it.

A glimpse inside the former, storm-ravaged Wooden Shop. Image: McWilliam Lippe Architects

But developers wanted to breathe new life into the site by building a new farm shop…

What was included in the plans?

Before its demise, the Wooden Shop had been open for decades, selling various pieces of furniture, decor and gifts.

Workshops and events were also hosted there in a bid to preserve the region’s woodworking heritage.

But, developers came up with a “modern yet rustic design” to honour the original store’s history.

Artist impression of the new Wooden Shop at Pitcaple (top) and the former store (bottom). Image: McWilliam Lippe Architects

They wanted to recreate the building, but proposed a smaller footprint of just 11 metres long by five metres wide.

The site was also redesigned to have three parking spaces for customers.

It was hoped the shop would be a “direct outlet” for local farmers, selling their fresh produce, dairy, meats and handmade goods.

Aberdeenshire Council planners were happy with the new design and believed it wouldn’t overshadow properties nearby.

Floor plans of the proposed shop at Pitcaple
Floor plans of the proposed shop at Pitcaple that was later refused. Image: McWilliam Lippe Architects

The local authority’s roads team also had no complaints about the parking provision and layout of the site.

However, councillors had a different take on the proposal.

Why did councillors refuse the Pitcaple farm shop?

East Garioch councillor Dominic Lonchay said he had “a lot of concerns” about road safety.

He expressed worries about the safety of vehicles turning in and out of the site and any other issues that may crop up.

The red dot shows the location of the development site. Image: McWilliam Lippe Architects

The Reform councillor added: “People won’t come here by walking, because people don’t walk along the A96, they will come by car.

“We believe this could be reasonably successful, there will be three car parking spaces and two might be taken by those working here.

“There are not enough spaces.”

Do you think the farm shop should have been given permission? Let us know in our comments section below

‘There could be something better there’

Meanwhile, Inverurie SNP councillor Neil Baillie commended the developers and wanted the plan to be approved. But, he shared similar concerns about parking and the site layout.

Inspiration for the new Wooden Shop. Image: McWilliam Lippe Architects

“In my heart, I feel there could be something better there,” he added.

“This is a modern take on what was already there historically… They did what they felt was right.

“I think we should give this a go.”

However following a vote, the application was refused by nine to four.

