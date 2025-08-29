Kittybrewster man says living next to student home with ‘40-person parties’ is like ‘living in a zoo’

A Kittybrewster man claims living next to students “having 40-person parties” makes him “feel like a zoo animal”.

Graham Smith lashed out as Scott Forrester applied for a licence to turn 51 Leslie Road into a shared student home.

Next door neighbour Mr Smith implored the council to reject the application, arguing he has had to deal with scores of students “drinking, smoking and swearing” in the back garden.

The irate neighbour also fumed that nearby parking spaces had been flooded by university-goers, leaving those nearby having to park elsewhere.

But Mr Forrester disputed this claim, saying he had photos showing plenty of room for residents to leave their cars.

What were plans for Kittybrewster student home?

Mr Forrester had applied to turn 51 Leslie Road in Kittybrewster into a “house in multiple occupancy” – which, in a nutshell, is a shared rented home.

The house has been in this use for some time, but he had to apply for a fresh licence as the new owner.

The two-storey house would be rented out to a maximum of four tenants, with the proximity to Aberdeen University making it ideal for students.

The owner explained to councillors that he owns two similar properties in Aberdeen, and that these homes were “his pension funds”.

Mr Forrester said: “I own two other properties which are HMOs. The reason I bought those properties was basically my pension fund.

“I’m a farmer. I’ve got to pass on the farm to my nephews, I’m going to have to get an income when I retire.”

‘I feel like a zoo animal’

Mr Smith was present in the meeting, and gave his side of the story.

The nettled neighbour said that he has lived next to students for more than 10 years, and that he “did not want to do this any more”.

Mr Smith pleaded for the application to be rejected, saying: “The house for the first two years that they (students) move in is absolute chaos.

“There’s usually between 20 to 30 to 40 people coming into the back garden. Because all of the students come from the halls they use that as a party place because it is a big house.”

He also claimed there were parties in the back garden in which boozy tenants were “drinking beer, smoking and swearing”.

“I’m in my back garden, I feel like a zoo animal being observed!” Mr Smith lamented.

Did council approve Kittybrewster student home?

Another issue that was brought up was the parking situation at the student home.

Mr Smith continued: “If you’ve got four students, and each of their five friends coming round, you won’t get parked nowhere near here.”

However, this claim was disputed by Mr Forrester, who said he had photos of “at least a dozen empty spaces in the road at 9am” that morning.

He added to his defence: “The allegation about there being noise from the property was at least two years ago, with the previous tenants and owners.

“I don’t think that can be held relevant to my application.”

In the end, councillors approved the application.

You can view the full meeting here.

