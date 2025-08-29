Kittybrewster man says living next to student home with ‘40-person parties’ is like ‘living in a zoo’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kittybrewster man says living next to student home with ‘40-person parties’ is like ‘living in a zoo’

The row erupted over the use of the Aberdeen home during a council licensing meeting.

By Isaac Buchan
The row centred on 51 Leslie Road in Kittybrewster. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson
A Kittybrewster man claims living next to students “having 40-person parties” makes him “feel like a zoo animal”.

Graham Smith lashed out as Scott Forrester applied for a licence to turn 51 Leslie Road into a shared student home.

Next door neighbour Mr Smith implored the council to reject the application, arguing he has had to deal with scores of students “drinking, smoking and swearing” in the back garden.

The irate neighbour also fumed that nearby parking spaces had been flooded by university-goers, leaving those nearby having to park elsewhere.

The row erupted over students staying in the Kittybrewster home. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC ThomsonThe row erupted over students staying in the Kittybrewster home. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson
But Mr Forrester disputed this claim, saying he had photos showing plenty of room for residents to leave their cars.

What were plans for Kittybrewster student home?

Mr Forrester had applied to turn 51 Leslie Road in Kittybrewster into a “house in multiple occupancy” – which, in a nutshell, is a shared rented home.

The house has been in this use for some time, but he had to apply for a fresh licence as the new owner.

The two-storey house would be rented out to a maximum of four tenants, with the proximity to Aberdeen University making it ideal for students.

The owner explained to councillors that he owns two similar properties in Aberdeen, and that these homes were “his pension funds”.

Mr Forrester pleaded his case to licensing chiefs. Image: Aberdeen City Council webcast
Mr Forrester said: “I own two other properties which are HMOs. The reason I bought those properties was basically my pension fund.

“I’m a farmer. I’ve got to pass on the farm to my nephews, I’m going to have to get an income when I retire.”

‘I feel like a zoo animal’

Mr Smith was present in the meeting, and gave his side of the story.

The nettled neighbour said that he has lived next to students for more than 10 years, and that he “did not want to do this any more”.

Mr Smith pleaded for the application to be rejected, saying: “The house for the first two years that they (students) move in is absolute chaos.

“There’s usually between 20 to 30 to 40 people coming into the back garden. Because all of the students come from the halls they use that as a party place because it is a big house.”

Mr Smith said there were "40 person parties" taking place at the property. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson
He also claimed there were parties in the back garden in which boozy tenants were “drinking beer, smoking and swearing”.

“I’m in my back garden, I feel like a zoo animal being observed!” Mr Smith lamented.

Did council approve Kittybrewster student home?

Another issue that was brought up was the parking situation at the student home.

Mr Smith continued: “If you’ve got four students, and each of their five friends coming round, you won’t get parked nowhere near here.”

However, this claim was disputed by Mr Forrester, who said he had photos of “at least a dozen empty spaces in the road at 9am” that morning.

In the end, councillors approved the application. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
He added to his defence: “The allegation about there being noise from the property was at least two years ago, with the previous tenants and owners.

“I don’t think that can be held relevant to my application.”

In the end, councillors approved the application.

Conversation