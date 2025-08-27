New supermarket poised to take over Lidl Lang Stracht building

A national supermarket chain is poised to take over the recently closed Lidl on Lang Stracht.

Building papers reveal the store could soon undergo a £280,000 makeover, as the German giants hope to move to another site next door.

Lidl had been “unable to renew” the lease on their store on Lang Stracht, which is Aberdeen’s oldest branch – with the doors shutting in July.

It has now emerged that the landlord has found a new business to lease the site to.

Who is taking over Lang Stracht Lidl?

Documents sent to the council reveal that Farmfoods is planning a refit of the unit.

The national firm got its start in Aberdeen, having opened their first store on Great Northern Road in 1970s.

The company originally opened in the Granite City in 1954 as a meat processing business.

Farmfoods already has a store on Lang Stracht next to the Best Western Hotel.

It is not known at this time whether that branch will be closing and moving to the former Lidl.

What next for Lidl?

The German chain and the council have been locked in talks for more than a year now, with negotiations for their move to the former Aberdeen Journals site ongoing.

Lidl previously issued an impassioned rallying call to locals, urging them to back their plans to stay in Mastrick.

Farmfoods has been approached for comment.

