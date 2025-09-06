‘Bon Accord Centre is fighting back as super-popular Union Square boots out shops’

Could Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre finally be about to shake off the Covid malaise that turned the mall upside down?

Prior to the pandemic, the city centre destination had a ground floor bustling with clothes shops – and was even looking forward to a new cinema opening.

But when the coronavirus outbreak radically altered daily life, things changed in an instant.

Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Warehouse, River Island and Laura Ashley all closed.

The Disney store shut the premises it had operated since 1997, while the cinema plans have been axed.

And worst of all, the adjoining John Lewis was abandoned in 2021.

Is there hope on the horizon?

Those passing through the Bon Accord Centre these days will see colourful posters putting a bright face on what would otherwise be barren-looking empty units.

However, one veteran Aberdeen retail expert reckons there could be a turnaround on the cards.

And the fightback, FG Burnett’s Richard Noble tells us, has already begun…

What are the latest figures for the Bon Accord Centre?

Our most recent update on the state of Aberdeen’s high streets confirmed that, on average, the city’s shopping centres are busier than they were two years ago.

But while Union Square is mostly full, 26.8% of the units in the Bon Accord Centre are empty (comprising both the main mall and the adjacent building formerly known as the St Nicholas Centre).

But, in a way, Richard tells us the success of Union Square is having a knock-on impact on the Bon Accord Centre…

He explains: “If you are looking for a prime spot just now, and a retailer discounts Union Street as an option, then Union Square is the best option even though it’s very expensive.

“What they are now doing, as we have seen with FatFace and Superdry, is deciding who they want and not renewing leases.

“Union Square is choosing who they want as a landlord when other landlords are desperately crying out for occupiers.”

What is happening at the Bon Accord Centre?

FG Burnett is currently marketing the entire 750,000 sq.ft centre, which it describes as “anchored by New Look, Next and Boots”.

Richard recalls the hammer blow Covid delivered at the Bon Accord Centre, as he reflects on its changing fortunes.

“All of the national fashion guys went pop,” he sighs.

“The whole fashion atrium in there was gone in an instant.”

But now, it seems that Union Square’s success could actually be working in the favour of its older counterpart.

The retail guru explains how chains booted from Union Square to make way for new arrivals have landed in the rival mall, ensuring they remain in Aberdeen.

And he hints that more deals are in the pipeline to revitalise the George Street complex.

“On balance, the Bon Accord Centre is still doing pretty well,” Richard says.

“That’s where we have fortunately picked up Superdry and Fatface, and Sostrene Grene opened recently too.

“There are a couple more deals bubbling under at the Bon Accord too.

“It is looking really good now.”

And will revamped John Lewis entertainment mecca help Bon Accord?

And another boost could be on the horizon with the reinvention of the old John Lewis building as a new entertainment complex.

FG Burnett is playing a key role in this too, and Richard tells us that “discussions are ongoing” with potential occupiers for the site.

“It could be a whole new destination area,” he adds enthusiastically.

Plans for the revamped John Lewis were approved by councillors earlier this year.

The scheme includes a go-karting track stretching across two floors along with a bowling alley, arcade, mini golf area and pool tables.

In June, an RGU expert weighed in on Aberdeen city centre retail changes – telling us that Bon Accord could thrive if “reimagined” as a “lifestyle hub”.

