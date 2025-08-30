Tarlair Pool: After runaway cafe success, what’s next, and when will pool reopen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tarlair Pool: After runaway cafe success, what’s next, and when will pool reopen?

After a few delays, the Friends of Tarlair finally reopened the long-empty lido tearoom. We find out how it's been going so far...

Pat Wain and some of the volunteers at Tarlair Pool Cafe.
Pat Wain and some of the volunteers at Tarlair Pool Cafe, which has been open since March. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

Stepping into the bright, bustling cafe, it’s hard to believe that Tarlair Pool and its cafe had lain empty for almost two decades.

People once flocked to the A-listed landmark nestled at the base of the Macduff cliffs.

But, after visitor numbers started to dwindle in the ’70s, the curved pool was closed down.

Over the years it fell into disrepair and deteriorated – but it was never quite forgotten…

In 2012, the Friends of Tarlair launched their mission to save the Art Deco lido and have been working tirelessly to bring it back to its former glory since.

Damage at the Tarlair Pool building.
The facility has fallen into disrepair and is in need of major restoration work to bring it back to life. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

After years of hard work and perseverance, the security fencing is finally down and the once-crumbling walls have been repaired.

The bright cafe space in the repaired building.
The inside has been completely transformed, and is now a bright, warm and welcoming space. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The dedicated volunteers have transformed the building from something that was once uncared for into a beautiful cafe and proudly opened the doors in March.

Read on to find out:

  • What the newly restored tearoom is like, and why there was a delay getting it up and running
  • From queues of people waiting outside on day one, has the spot been bustling ever since?
  • And the question on everybody’s lips: when will the pool be reopened?

A first glimpse of the new tearoom at Tarlair Pool cafe

When I walk into the tearoom, Pat is busy clearing tables after the lunchtime rush.

A woman clearing a table at the cafe.
Clearing up after a busy lunchtime. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

There are still some families in enjoying their lunch and the scenic view, and I get to look at some of the old pictures they have framed of what the area used to look like in its heyday.

Flicking through, it’s clear to see why Tarlair was known as the “Mecca of the Moray Firth”.

Some of the photos of Tarlair in days gone by on display.
Some of the photos of Tarlair in days gone by on display. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Once she’s finished wiping down the last table, Pat leaves the cafe in the hands of her trusty team and takes me through to the workshop room.

Pat proudly wearing her Friends of Tarlair pinny.
Pat proudly wearing her Friends of Tarlair pinny. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This is the extension they built onto the original building, and it’s filled with yellow cabinets and a large table.

We take a seat, and I can’t help but gaze out the windows towards the choppy sea beyond the calm pool.

A slightly delayed opening…

The chairwoman tells me that they had planned to finally open the cafe back in 2024, but for one reason or another this kept getting pushed back.

Including how difficult it was to get the right risk assessments carried out, problems getting internet down at the landmark, and as a result installing security became problematic too.

And, of course, they spent a long time raising money and applying to various different funds to get their project off the ground.

Members of the committee at the pool while renovation work was ongoing.
Members of the committee at the pool while renovation work was ongoing. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

But the dedicated volunteers had signed a 99-year lease on the site and were determined to see things through.

They also completed the first stage by carrying out essential repairs along the paddling and boating pond.

A model boat floating in the water at Tarlair.
A model boat floating along. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This made the area safe to walk around for those wanting to explore the Art Deco lido. Meanwhile, toy boat enthusiasts can set sail around the smaller of the pools again.

After months of battling delays, the hard work paid off and they could move forward with the next step…

Queues of people waiting to get peek inside new Tarlair cafe

The team had originally planned a “soft opening”, but Pat says they kept putting it off a week, and then another week – waiting for everything to be perfect.

But when the big day finally came around in March, people eager to get a glimpse inside the long-closed tearoom were queuing outside before 10am.

The upstairs patio has been redone for customers to enjoy the view.
The upstairs patio has been redone for customers to enjoy the view. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

So, they never quite had that soft opening they’d been planning, and Pat tells me it’s been busy every day since.

In fact, it’s been so busy that their coffee machine packed in just a few weeks ago…

“Apparently, we overworked the coffee machine,” she chuckles.

“The engineer said it had made 10,000 coffees, which is more than it’s expected to do.”

They thankfully have a new machine now.

‘Hardly a day goes by without someone sharing a memory’

The chairwoman goes on to say they never planned on making “big meals”, but instead do homemade soups, sandwiches, paninis, scones and other fancy pieces.

Rosie Martin joined the team when Delight Cafe closed its doors – she does all the cooking, apart from the Cullen skink which Pat always makes.

A plate of homemade scones.
The homemade scones are a big hit with customers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And the customers have all been left impressed by the offering at Tarlair.

Over the last five months, people have continued flocking to the landmark, either to see it for the first time or to perch around the terraces and reminisce about the good old days.

Photos from the past on display.
All the past photos are on display. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“There’s hardly been a day gone by without getting a story from a memory that somebody’s had when they were like,” she said fondly. “It’s really nice, they all like a good reminisce.”

But Pat says people from far and wide have been stopping in Tarlair too.

Volunteers’ enthusiasm is ‘infectious’

As we admire the dramatic view once more, I ask Pat what it was like finally opening the doors after such a long battle to get the project off the ground.

Clasping her hands in front of her on the big table, the grandmother takes a pause before answering.

“I like to see things through,” she says with a small, determined smile. “We’ve never quite got out of panic mode, though.

“It’s been fantastic, and the comments have been fantastic.”

She added with a laugh: “The sleep deprivation isn’t particularly good, but I think everyone’s enthusiasm has carried over.”

A volunteer picks up a cake at the Tarlair cafe.
A volunteer picks up a cake at the Tarlair cafe. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Running the cafe wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of all the volunteers, who Pat says are “just the salt of the earth”.

Even when they’re not scheduled to be working, team members will still be down at their “happy place”, lending a helping hand or just soaking up the atmosphere.

And because the cafe has really taken off, there was “no easing in” and it proved quite a learning curve…

Rosie was the only one who had experience running a cafe, meanwhile, Pat and other members of the committee had all helped out at different fundraisers and coffee mornings – which all came in handy.

But, despite any teething problems or arising challenges over the last few months, they’ve managed.

Have you visited the new Tarlair Swimming Pool Cafe yet, or do you have any fond memories of the landmark? Let us know in our comments section below

What’s next for Tarlair Swimming Pool?

But the hard work isn’t over yet and Pat says they still have grand plans to get the swimming pool reopened.

An overview of Tarlair Pool.
An overview of Tarlair Pool. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In fact, she says most customers will first tell her how wonderful the place looks.

Then the sentiment is quickly followed up with the same question: When will the pool be open?

It’s a question Pat wishes she knew the answer to.

The pool hasn’t been cleaned out in years, meaning it isn’t currently safe to swim in because it could be full of seaweed and algae.

There’s a “thick sludge” at the bottom and it’s been filled in with rubble, meaning they can’t see how damaged the pool actually is until it’s emptied.

Then they can make plans on bringing it back to its former glory, making sure it’s the right depth for brave divers to plunge into.

An old picture of keen swimmers taking the plunge at Tarlair Pool.
An old picture of keen swimmers taking the plunge at Tarlair Pool. Image: Friends of Tarlair

“We just don’t know what the bottom of it is like yet, because it was filled with rubble and skimmed over with cement,” she says with a sigh.

“So there’s two thoughts.

“Have the stones protected the structure underneath?

“Or if the waves are getting in, has it been harming the structure underneath with the movement back and forth?

“The outer wall will be widened and repaired and it will have new steps and access.”

Tarlair Pool cafe ‘couldn’t be better…’

The pumps will need to be replaced and the original changing rooms, built around 1933, will have to be demolished.

A structural survey found that there’s “nothing to be saved”, and that the ceiling is showing up “like a cobweb”.

After years of being pounded by the rough waves, the floor was “completely minced up”.

So a new changing facility will need to be built along the pavilion, bookmarking the historic landmark with another extension.

Another extension like this will bookend the original building.
Another extension like this will bookend the original building. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Friends of Tarlair want to make it accessible for all, and are waiting for all the right permissions to do this.

There’s also talks of a kayak hold and bringing more outdoor activities to the area.

The door to the cafe with an 'open' sign.
Open for business. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Reflecting on how far they’ve come, Pat confides: “In a lot of respects, it couldn’t be better.

“Thankfully, it’s been busy and the customers have been understanding. And we’ve been so so lucky with the volunteers.

“Somebody asked me why I felt it was important to save Tarlair…

“I think that architecture should always belong to a specific place, it should be designed for the place it belongs to. This fits geographically and belongs in this area.

“And that’s probably why I started to think it deserves to stay.”

