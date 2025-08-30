Tarlair Pool: After runaway cafe success, what’s next, and when will pool reopen?

Stepping into the bright, bustling cafe, it’s hard to believe that Tarlair Pool and its cafe had lain empty for almost two decades.

People once flocked to the A-listed landmark nestled at the base of the Macduff cliffs.

But, after visitor numbers started to dwindle in the ’70s, the curved pool was closed down.

Over the years it fell into disrepair and deteriorated – but it was never quite forgotten…

In 2012, the Friends of Tarlair launched their mission to save the Art Deco lido and have been working tirelessly to bring it back to its former glory since.

After years of hard work and perseverance, the security fencing is finally down and the once-crumbling walls have been repaired.

The dedicated volunteers have transformed the building from something that was once uncared for into a beautiful cafe and proudly opened the doors in March.

A first glimpse of the new tearoom at Tarlair Pool cafe

When I walk into the tearoom, Pat is busy clearing tables after the lunchtime rush.

There are still some families in enjoying their lunch and the scenic view, and I get to look at some of the old pictures they have framed of what the area used to look like in its heyday.

Flicking through, it’s clear to see why Tarlair was known as the “Mecca of the Moray Firth”.

Once she’s finished wiping down the last table, Pat leaves the cafe in the hands of her trusty team and takes me through to the workshop room.

This is the extension they built onto the original building, and it’s filled with yellow cabinets and a large table.

We take a seat, and I can’t help but gaze out the windows towards the choppy sea beyond the calm pool.

A slightly delayed opening…

The chairwoman tells me that they had planned to finally open the cafe back in 2024, but for one reason or another this kept getting pushed back.

Including how difficult it was to get the right risk assessments carried out, problems getting internet down at the landmark, and as a result installing security became problematic too.

And, of course, they spent a long time raising money and applying to various different funds to get their project off the ground.

But the dedicated volunteers had signed a 99-year lease on the site and were determined to see things through.

They also completed the first stage by carrying out essential repairs along the paddling and boating pond.

This made the area safe to walk around for those wanting to explore the Art Deco lido. Meanwhile, toy boat enthusiasts can set sail around the smaller of the pools again.

After months of battling delays, the hard work paid off and they could move forward with the next step…

Queues of people waiting to get peek inside new Tarlair cafe

The team had originally planned a “soft opening”, but Pat says they kept putting it off a week, and then another week – waiting for everything to be perfect.

But when the big day finally came around in March, people eager to get a glimpse inside the long-closed tearoom were queuing outside before 10am.

So, they never quite had that soft opening they’d been planning, and Pat tells me it’s been busy every day since.

In fact, it’s been so busy that their coffee machine packed in just a few weeks ago…

“Apparently, we overworked the coffee machine,” she chuckles.

“The engineer said it had made 10,000 coffees, which is more than it’s expected to do.”

They thankfully have a new machine now.

‘Hardly a day goes by without someone sharing a memory’

The chairwoman goes on to say they never planned on making “big meals”, but instead do homemade soups, sandwiches, paninis, scones and other fancy pieces.

Rosie Martin joined the team when Delight Cafe closed its doors – she does all the cooking, apart from the Cullen skink which Pat always makes.

And the customers have all been left impressed by the offering at Tarlair.

Over the last five months, people have continued flocking to the landmark, either to see it for the first time or to perch around the terraces and reminisce about the good old days.

“There’s hardly been a day gone by without getting a story from a memory that somebody’s had when they were like,” she said fondly. “It’s really nice, they all like a good reminisce.”

But Pat says people from far and wide have been stopping in Tarlair too.

Volunteers’ enthusiasm is ‘infectious’

As we admire the dramatic view once more, I ask Pat what it was like finally opening the doors after such a long battle to get the project off the ground.

Clasping her hands in front of her on the big table, the grandmother takes a pause before answering.

“I like to see things through,” she says with a small, determined smile. “We’ve never quite got out of panic mode, though.

“It’s been fantastic, and the comments have been fantastic.”

She added with a laugh: “The sleep deprivation isn’t particularly good, but I think everyone’s enthusiasm has carried over.”

Running the cafe wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of all the volunteers, who Pat says are “just the salt of the earth”.

Even when they’re not scheduled to be working, team members will still be down at their “happy place”, lending a helping hand or just soaking up the atmosphere.

And because the cafe has really taken off, there was “no easing in” and it proved quite a learning curve…

Rosie was the only one who had experience running a cafe, meanwhile, Pat and other members of the committee had all helped out at different fundraisers and coffee mornings – which all came in handy.

But, despite any teething problems or arising challenges over the last few months, they’ve managed.

What’s next for Tarlair Swimming Pool?

But the hard work isn’t over yet and Pat says they still have grand plans to get the swimming pool reopened.

In fact, she says most customers will first tell her how wonderful the place looks.

Then the sentiment is quickly followed up with the same question: When will the pool be open?

It’s a question Pat wishes she knew the answer to.

The pool hasn’t been cleaned out in years, meaning it isn’t currently safe to swim in because it could be full of seaweed and algae.

There’s a “thick sludge” at the bottom and it’s been filled in with rubble, meaning they can’t see how damaged the pool actually is until it’s emptied.

Then they can make plans on bringing it back to its former glory, making sure it’s the right depth for brave divers to plunge into.

“We just don’t know what the bottom of it is like yet, because it was filled with rubble and skimmed over with cement,” she says with a sigh.

“So there’s two thoughts.

“Have the stones protected the structure underneath?

“Or if the waves are getting in, has it been harming the structure underneath with the movement back and forth?

“The outer wall will be widened and repaired and it will have new steps and access.”

Tarlair Pool cafe ‘couldn’t be better…’

The pumps will need to be replaced and the original changing rooms, built around 1933, will have to be demolished.

A structural survey found that there’s “nothing to be saved”, and that the ceiling is showing up “like a cobweb”.

After years of being pounded by the rough waves, the floor was “completely minced up”.

So a new changing facility will need to be built along the pavilion, bookmarking the historic landmark with another extension.

The Friends of Tarlair want to make it accessible for all, and are waiting for all the right permissions to do this.

There’s also talks of a kayak hold and bringing more outdoor activities to the area.

Reflecting on how far they’ve come, Pat confides: “In a lot of respects, it couldn’t be better.

“Thankfully, it’s been busy and the customers have been understanding. And we’ve been so so lucky with the volunteers.

“Somebody asked me why I felt it was important to save Tarlair…

“I think that architecture should always belong to a specific place, it should be designed for the place it belongs to. This fits geographically and belongs in this area.

“And that’s probably why I started to think it deserves to stay.”

