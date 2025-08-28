Exclusive: Old Aberdeen residents ‘left in dark’ over plans to house asylum seekers in student halls

Residents in Old Aberdeen say they have been “kept in the dark” over plans to house asylum seekers in student halls on Don Street.

The Press and Journal revealed this week that the accommodation could be used to house asylum seekers as early as next month.

Aberdeen City Council is being urged to fight the Home Office’s use of the Don Street complex run by University Living.

We spoke with residents in Old Aberdeen about the proposals.

‘We want to live in a safe neighbourhood and would like to know who is going to be here’

One resident who lives on Don Street said: “We want to live in a safe neighbourhood and we would like to know who is going to be here and how it is going to work.

“I think it would be important to just make sure that everyone is on board and that the community voices are heard.”

Another anonymous Don Street resident said: “What I do object to is the secrecy of it all, that we have not been told about it… How many people, and for how long?

“It is a mystery question mark that we could be doing without at least.”

‘It would be detrimental to our health service’

George and Evelyn Wood have lived on Harrow Road for over 20 years.

Evelyn worries about the impact of the population boom on local health services.

She added: “It will knock our health service even worse… That’s already stretched beyond capacity.

“They are not necessarily going to be as individuals any trouble, but en masse, they’re not going to enhance the area.

“It’s the en masse, not working population living in your back garden.”

Is anyone for the idea?

Helen Clark, who lives on Harrow Road said she has “no problem with” the idea.

She told us that worries about asylum seekers living in Aberdeen had been “inflated”.

But Finlay Downey, a Don Street resident, said he is “very concerned” and would “look to move”.

He added that “it is an insult to the people of the area not being told”.

Emails sent to residents about plans

The Press and Journal has now seen emails sent from Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott to a Don Street resident.

In it, she states: “I can also advise that both Police Scotland and Mears have committed to facilitating engagement forums with local residents, once a go-live date is agreed.”

Aberdeen City Council and the Home Office have been approached for comment.

