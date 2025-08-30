‘We want to turn Aberdeen’s harbour area into events destination with warehouse transformation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We want to turn Aberdeen’s harbour area into events destination with warehouse transformation’

The duo behind Cultivate music festival are getting ready to kickstart their latest project.

Rory Masson and Scott Forrest are excited to launch Harbourworks next month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Rory Masson and Scott Forrest are excited to launch Harbourworks next month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson

Rolling up the shutters of the Shore Porters warehouse near Aberdeen Harbour, Rory Masson and Scott Forrest can’t hide their excitement.

I popped down to the quayside area to hear all about the duo’s plans for the 1 York Street building.

And as they step inside the cavernous space, they explain how they want to bring “something unique” to Aberdeen…

They reveal:

  • How turning the huge venue into an events destination could breathe new life into the harbour area
  • The full line-up of events stretching across several weeks
  • And why the warehouse could be the perfect size for acts who may otherwise struggle to find a suitable space in Aberdeen

Who are Rory and Scott?

Rory and Scott had been club promoters for many years, running nights at venues in Aberdeen whilst promoting electronic music, before crossing paths.

The duo then decided to join forces for bigger projects.

Becoming industry heads in the electronic music scene, Rory and Scott are also behind the north east’s biggest electronic music festival Cultivate.

Scott and Rory, co-directors of Harbourworks, inside the Shore Porters warehouse. The duo are partnering with Shore Porters for the project. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The pair have gone from music festivals to the Bike Yard pop-up during Covid and now to one of their most adventurous undertakings to date.

After searching for a warehouse for “years and years”, they are now renting out the York Street spot from Shore Porters as they plot a radical reinvention for the industrial unit.

What is Harbourworks?

Harbourworks is a flexible pop-up events space set inside the 16,000 sq ft warehouse.

Over a four-week period, from September 12, Harbourworks is set to host a variety of events every weekend.

And this includes electronic music festivals, beer bashes, live music performances and a celebration of Aberdeen’s street food.

The warehouse as it is now… Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

His voice echoing around the empty hangar, Scott tells me they have plotted out the events “to offer something for everyone”.

“Whether you’d be a foodie, into electronic music or just like a good night out, we’re trying to make the programme open to all ages and demographics with different tastes and wants,” he enthuses.

“All of it’s going to be unique and exciting in its own right.”

What the transformed space could soon look like, with a stage, artwork and a disco ball. Image: Harbourworks

The pair say that Harbourworks is a “spiritual successor” to the Bike Yard pop-up street food bar, which closed in 2022 after it short-lived stint during the pandemic.

Rory adds: “The essence of the Bike Yard is in this – which was creativity and collaborations with artists, graffiti artists, music and street food.”

And the duo tell me it had been a goal of theirs to house their festival Cultivate in a warehouse like this.

Rory Masson and Scott Forrest at the former Bike Yard on Hutcheon Street, in 2021. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Why did the warehouse appeal to them?

Having been searching for a venue like this in the city for a long time, Scott and Rory are excited to be transforming the harbour warehouse.

Scott tells me: “To have a space like this to house many different types of events just a stone’s throw away from Union Street is great.”

Rory adds: “The flexibility of a space like this to be used for anything is what makes it so appealing to us.”

And the duo think the venue could also help to support other businesses at the harbour too.

Rory and Scott hope to make the flexible events space an exciting new destination in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Scott tells me that he remembers the Harbour Pub Crawl, but with many pubs now closed only the Fittie Bar and Regent Bar remain.

Scott adds: “It’s good to hopefully bring a bit of life down to those businesses as well, which have maybe been suffering through just recent economic turmoil.”

‘The venue is helping to bridge a gap for mid-level artists’

The duo are also hoping to “bridge a gap” by creating a space that suits up and coming artists.

Rory tells me: “In Aberdeen you have a thousand-capacity venue, it’s about the biggest you can get in the city centre, and then from there you need to go to TECA.

“Having something like this which is 1500-2000 capacity is that step in between.

“That’s the main thing for me is that this venue is literally bridging a gap.

“And we’ve already had messages from promoters and event organisers from all over the place who are excited about this venue and want to use it next year to bring acts up.”

Scott and Rory want to breathe life back into Aberdeen’s harbour area. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What has Harbourworks got to offer?

Kickstarting next month, Harbourworks is set to a host a variety of events, working with a number of local independent businesses.

The first weekend begins on September 12 with a foodie festival, including local businesses Roastie Toastie, Holy Chips, Haydn’s Pizza and Shipyard Street Food.

There will also be music from All Night Passion and 10 Dollar Shake will be mixing up some cocktails.

The second weekend offers something for house music and techno fans, including a big celebration for 10 years of RARE and a PRTY x Cultivate event.

There will also be a takeover of the street outside the warehouse that weekend, featuring a fire truck converted into a DJ booth.

The third weekend sees Harbourworks bring a traditional Oktoberfest to Aberdeen, including a live oompah band, bratwurst and German beers.

A look at the official Harbourworks event programme. Aberdeen brewery Fierce Beer is partnering with Harbourworks for the whole run. Image: Harbourworks

The final weekend of festivities includes a big country music barn dance.

Rounding it all off there will be an event to celebrate 20 years of Snafu, a former Granite City nightclub which closed in 2014, with old resident DJs gathering back in Aberdeen for the party.

And this is quite a significant club to Rory and Scott….

Scott tells me: “If it wasn’t for that club me and Rory probably wouldn’t be promoters that work in music or know each other.”

You can find out more about the different events and book tickets over on the Harbourworks website.

