‘We want to turn Aberdeen’s harbour area into events destination with warehouse transformation’

Rolling up the shutters of the Shore Porters warehouse near Aberdeen Harbour, Rory Masson and Scott Forrest can’t hide their excitement.

I popped down to the quayside area to hear all about the duo’s plans for the 1 York Street building.

And as they step inside the cavernous space, they explain how they want to bring “something unique” to Aberdeen…

They reveal:

How turning the huge venue into an events destination could breathe new life into the harbour area

The full line-up of events stretching across several weeks

And why the warehouse could be the perfect size for acts who may otherwise struggle to find a suitable space in Aberdeen

Who are Rory and Scott?

Rory and Scott had been club promoters for many years, running nights at venues in Aberdeen whilst promoting electronic music, before crossing paths.

The duo then decided to join forces for bigger projects.

Becoming industry heads in the electronic music scene, Rory and Scott are also behind the north east’s biggest electronic music festival Cultivate.

The pair have gone from music festivals to the Bike Yard pop-up during Covid and now to one of their most adventurous undertakings to date.

After searching for a warehouse for “years and years”, they are now renting out the York Street spot from Shore Porters as they plot a radical reinvention for the industrial unit.

What is Harbourworks?

Harbourworks is a flexible pop-up events space set inside the 16,000 sq ft warehouse.

Over a four-week period, from September 12, Harbourworks is set to host a variety of events every weekend.

And this includes electronic music festivals, beer bashes, live music performances and a celebration of Aberdeen’s street food.

His voice echoing around the empty hangar, Scott tells me they have plotted out the events “to offer something for everyone”.

“Whether you’d be a foodie, into electronic music or just like a good night out, we’re trying to make the programme open to all ages and demographics with different tastes and wants,” he enthuses.

“All of it’s going to be unique and exciting in its own right.”

The pair say that Harbourworks is a “spiritual successor” to the Bike Yard pop-up street food bar, which closed in 2022 after it short-lived stint during the pandemic.

Rory adds: “The essence of the Bike Yard is in this – which was creativity and collaborations with artists, graffiti artists, music and street food.”

And the duo tell me it had been a goal of theirs to house their festival Cultivate in a warehouse like this.

Why did the warehouse appeal to them?

Having been searching for a venue like this in the city for a long time, Scott and Rory are excited to be transforming the harbour warehouse.

Scott tells me: “To have a space like this to house many different types of events just a stone’s throw away from Union Street is great.”

Rory adds: “The flexibility of a space like this to be used for anything is what makes it so appealing to us.”

And the duo think the venue could also help to support other businesses at the harbour too.

Scott tells me that he remembers the Harbour Pub Crawl, but with many pubs now closed only the Fittie Bar and Regent Bar remain.

Scott adds: “It’s good to hopefully bring a bit of life down to those businesses as well, which have maybe been suffering through just recent economic turmoil.”

‘The venue is helping to bridge a gap for mid-level artists’

The duo are also hoping to “bridge a gap” by creating a space that suits up and coming artists.

Rory tells me: “In Aberdeen you have a thousand-capacity venue, it’s about the biggest you can get in the city centre, and then from there you need to go to TECA.

“Having something like this which is 1500-2000 capacity is that step in between.

“That’s the main thing for me is that this venue is literally bridging a gap.

“And we’ve already had messages from promoters and event organisers from all over the place who are excited about this venue and want to use it next year to bring acts up.”

What has Harbourworks got to offer?

Kickstarting next month, Harbourworks is set to a host a variety of events, working with a number of local independent businesses.

The first weekend begins on September 12 with a foodie festival, including local businesses Roastie Toastie, Holy Chips, Haydn’s Pizza and Shipyard Street Food.

There will also be music from All Night Passion and 10 Dollar Shake will be mixing up some cocktails.

The second weekend offers something for house music and techno fans, including a big celebration for 10 years of RARE and a PRTY x Cultivate event.

There will also be a takeover of the street outside the warehouse that weekend, featuring a fire truck converted into a DJ booth.

The third weekend sees Harbourworks bring a traditional Oktoberfest to Aberdeen, including a live oompah band, bratwurst and German beers.

The final weekend of festivities includes a big country music barn dance.

Rounding it all off there will be an event to celebrate 20 years of Snafu, a former Granite City nightclub which closed in 2014, with old resident DJs gathering back in Aberdeen for the party.

And this is quite a significant club to Rory and Scott….

Scott tells me: “If it wasn’t for that club me and Rory probably wouldn’t be promoters that work in music or know each other.”

You can find out more about the different events and book tickets over on the Harbourworks website.

