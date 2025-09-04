West Craibstone Street office building could be turned into Aberdeen flats after going under the hammer

A 19th century West Craibstone Street office building could be turned into flats while more proposals from the millionaire American owners of Kildrummy Estate have been approved.

Major plans for to boost historic north-east hotel

Douneside House, Tarland, was acquired by Sir Alexander MacRobert as a family holiday home in 1888.

At that point it was just a farmhouse, but he spent years expanding it into the grand country house we see today.

It is still operated by the MacRobert Trust – a charity formed after all three of Lady MacRobert’s sons died.

After extensive renovations, it became a hotel in 2016.

Now, some big plans have been drawn up to increase the popularity of the B-listed venue.

Bosses want to upgrade the health club building with a new gym studio and refurbished sauna, while expanding the “poolside lounging area”.

A new pedestrian bridge would be built just along from the main house to help people get around the scenic site more easily.

They also want to convert a laundry house into an events space with its own kitchenette, and build a new car park.

WP Architects say the “significant investment” will reinforce the B-listed venue’s reputation as a “nationally significant hospitality and wellbeing destination”.

Glenbuchat Lodge changes waylaid by paperwork wrangle

In Donside, an aristocratic family with royal ties have become tangled up in red tape as changes are proposed at an expansive estate.

The Mountbattens appeared to have lodged plans to modernise a huge mansion at Glenbuchat Estate by adding an extension, while building a separate £80,000 gym.

Henry David Louis Mountbatten, Earl of Medina, is a relative of one of the royal family’s most trusted confidants, who played a crucial role in the early years of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

The Earl’s father is the great-nephew of Lord Louis Mountbatten – more widely known as ‘Dickie’ – who was Prince Philip’s uncle.

Lord Mountbatten was played by Charles Dance in The Crown:

But after the plans were submitted in July, they have now been withdrawn – and revised proposals have been lodged instead.

They explain that ownership details had been filed incorrectly the first time, stating the land belonged to Glenbuchat Estate Ltd – which is run by the Earl of Medina.

New papers confirm the ownership as North Glen Estates Ltd, a hunting business run by Hampshire-based Laura Sorrentino.

Kildrummy Estate owners to build new spa as hotel is transformed into home

There’s no such mystery over who owns Kildrummy Estate.

The 5,500-acre site was bought by New York socialites Chris and Camille Bently for £11 million in 2020.

And since then, they have embarked on a major spree to spruv ce up parts of the land – including refurbishments at the popular Kildrummy Inn.

Most notably, they have been busy transforming the former Kildrummy Hotel into a grand family home.

And earlier this year, they put in plans to erect a new spa building right next to it.

The spa would include a swimming pool, indoor hot tub, sauna, changing and showering facilities, a lounge area with bar and a terrace with an external hot tub.

All of this, architects confirm, would be for the owners’ private use.

But it’s just a stone’s throw away from the rugged ruins of Kildrummy Castle – so the plans had to be scrutinised by top historians.

Historic Environment Scotland decided it “would not impact negatively on the character of the landscape”, as rows of trees would block the view of the spa from the ancient landmark.

Their response added: “It will be important that they [the trees] are maintained as much as possible to help retain this screening.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s built heritage experts also gave it their blessing, and local authority planners have now endorsed the proposal.

Group to shine new light on historic mausoleum

For some time, the North East Preservation Trust has been carrying out work on the A-listed Elyza Fraser Mausoleum in the Old Cluny Churchyard.

This was given a major boost with a Lottery grant in 2024.

Now, plans have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council to install a new interpretation board at the site to share information on the monument’s history.

The local heritage group “would like to explain to visitors the importance of both the churchyard and the mausoleum, and to give details of the repairs project”.

Members say their work at the spot is nearly finished.

For the past while, they have been offering members of the public the chance to climb scaffolding surrounding the mausoleum to learn more about their project.

The building will be a part of an upcoming Doors Open Day weekend.

Aberdeen carport plans approved

A Cults resident has been given permission for a new extension at their home in the Aberdeen suburb.

Katherine Ash lives on Golfview Road, and put in plans for a new carport – along with work at the front and rear of the property.

Neighbour Paul Young said he was “delighted” to see the “long unkempt” site being upgraded.

West Craibstone Street offices in Aberdeen to become flats

Finally, we take a look at plans to transform a former townhouse just off Bon Accord Square back into housing.

A recurring theme in our round-ups is unwanted workplaces being reverted back to their original use.

This time, the 3 West Craibstone Street offices being turned into flats date back to the 19th century.

It was previously occupied by Errollston Farms and Williamson and Dunn over the years.

Latterly, it was the base for accountancy firm Azets before the company moved to KPMG’s old offices on Albyn Place in 2021.

Who are behind the new plans?

The B-listed block went under the hammer last December, selling for £160,000 at auction.

Documents reveal that the new owners are Aberdeen City Lets, run by Justinas Gustaitis and Diana Gustaite of Great Northern Road.

Under the new proposals, the 3 West Craibstone Street offices would become seven serviced flats.

Tinto architecture is working on the potential conversion.

Papers sent to Aberdeen City Council say the apartments would be “carefully configured” to minimise any impact on the historic building.

A small extension at the rear would be knocked down to make a space for bins and bikes to be stored.

Each apartment would have one bedroom with an open-plan kitchen/living/dining area.

