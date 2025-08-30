Watch: Smoke canister thrown at anti-migrant protest outside Aberdeen hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Watch: Smoke canister thrown at anti-migrant protest outside Aberdeen hotel

A smoke canister was thrown into the middle of the street between the protesting groups.

By Ross Hempseed

Protestors were locked in a tense stand-off outside an Aberdeen hotel currently used to house asylum seekers.

The protest was organised by the Aberdeen Against Illegal Migration group, with more than 80 people turning up on the sunny Saturday afternoon.

It is just one of several protests outside migrant hotels across the north-east in recent weeks.

Last week, a similar event occurred outside the Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill.

More than 80 anti-migrant protestors showed up on Saturday. Image: DC Thomson.

Tensions were high as each side shouted across the road, culminating in a smoke canister being thrown into the middle of the road, emitting blue smoke.

Two areas were fenced off to allow for anti-migrant protestors and counter protestors to gather.

Anti-migrant protestors came equipped with banners, flags and megaphones, using the sound of bagpipes to drown out the counter protestors.

One sign from the counter protestors read “Help not ahte refugees welcome”. Image: DC Thomson.

There were protestors of all ages present including young children, one with t-shirt featuring a Saltire with the phrase “It’s in my DNA”.

Slogans such as “Stop the Boats”, “Locals Before Illegals”, “Legal Migrants Welcome” and “Protect our Kids” were emblazoned on signs along the fence along with the lion rampant flag.

Anti-migrant protestors chant ‘send them home’

Many of the anti-migrant protestors used the megaphones to make their voices heard over loud music.

They chanting “Shame of you”, and “Send them home, stop the boats”.

Other protestors showed up in Scotland football t-shirts, wore Union Jack flags as capes and some even wore AAIM custom T-shirts.

On the other side there were around 35 counter protestors, who used the Saltire and the Palestinian flag as well as slogans including “Leave refugees alone” and “Asylum is legal”.

Police paroled the area between the two protest groups. Image: DC Thomson.

One counter protestor had come prepared with his bagpipes.

Just after 3pm, one anti-migrant protestor took to the speaker to make a speech in, which he proclaimed “If there’s no Scottish people, there’s no Scotland”.

People staying at the hotel could be seen watching the protests from their windows, while dozens watched from the sidelines.

Counter protestors were gathered on the other side of Links Road. Image: DC Thomson.

The event was patrolled by more than 15 police officers who closed off Links Road to traffic.

It is understood that police are looking into the use of a smoke canister.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

Conversation