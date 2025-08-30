Watch: Smoke canister thrown at anti-migrant protest outside Aberdeen hotel

Protestors were locked in a tense stand-off outside an Aberdeen hotel currently used to house asylum seekers.

The protest was organised by the Aberdeen Against Illegal Migration group, with more than 80 people turning up on the sunny Saturday afternoon.

It is just one of several protests outside migrant hotels across the north-east in recent weeks.

Last week, a similar event occurred outside the Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill.

Tensions were high as each side shouted across the road, culminating in a smoke canister being thrown into the middle of the road, emitting blue smoke.

Two areas were fenced off to allow for anti-migrant protestors and counter protestors to gather.

Anti-migrant protestors came equipped with banners, flags and megaphones, using the sound of bagpipes to drown out the counter protestors.

There were protestors of all ages present including young children, one with t-shirt featuring a Saltire with the phrase “It’s in my DNA”.

Slogans such as “Stop the Boats”, “Locals Before Illegals”, “Legal Migrants Welcome” and “Protect our Kids” were emblazoned on signs along the fence along with the lion rampant flag.

Anti-migrant protestors chant ‘send them home’

Many of the anti-migrant protestors used the megaphones to make their voices heard over loud music.

They chanting “Shame of you”, and “Send them home, stop the boats”.

Other protestors showed up in Scotland football t-shirts, wore Union Jack flags as capes and some even wore AAIM custom T-shirts.

On the other side there were around 35 counter protestors, who used the Saltire and the Palestinian flag as well as slogans including “Leave refugees alone” and “Asylum is legal”.

One counter protestor had come prepared with his bagpipes.

Just after 3pm, one anti-migrant protestor took to the speaker to make a speech in, which he proclaimed “If there’s no Scottish people, there’s no Scotland”.

People staying at the hotel could be seen watching the protests from their windows, while dozens watched from the sidelines.

The event was patrolled by more than 15 police officers who closed off Links Road to traffic.

It is understood that police are looking into the use of a smoke canister.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.