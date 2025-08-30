Taste of Garioch 2025 cancelled due to ‘high winds’ forecast

This year’s Taste of Garioch has been cancelled following a forecast of “high winds” this weekend.

The event was due to be held on Sunday August 31 offering the best of north-east cuisine.

It was first held last year, and bosses managed to bring in more than 60 vendors for the 2025 event.

In addition to delicious food options, the event also has a buttery-eating competitions, activities for the family and live cooking demonstrations.

However, it has now been announced the event will not go ahead due to weather.

A statement on social media from Inverurie Events reads: “It is with a heavy heart that we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel tomorrow’s outdoor Food Festival: Taste of Garioch.

Taste of Garioch cancelled due to weather

“The safety of every single person who makes this event possible—our visitors, our volunteers, and our amazing local suppliers—is our number one priority.

“With gusts of wind expected to be over 40mph, it’s just not safe to go ahead. We are a voluntary committee and a charity, and our duty of care to you all is what’s most important.

“We simply cannot risk the potential hazards that come with such high winds, including the possibility of gazebos and other temporary structures being lifted away and becoming dangerous.

“This was not a decision taken lightly. Again, the safety of our attendees, volunteers, suppliers, and the general public is our absolute priority.

“We understand this is disappointing news, but we are not alone in this decision. Other outdoor events in the region are also being cancelled for the same safety reasons.

“This news is devastating to our volunteers who have put in countless hours in the months leading up to this event.”