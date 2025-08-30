Taste of Garioch 2025 cancelled due to ‘high winds’ forecast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Taste of Garioch 2025 cancelled due to ‘high winds’ forecast

The much-anticipated event was due to be held on Sunday in Inverurie.

By Ross Hempseed
Taste of Garioch will come back bigger and better according to Derek Ritchie. Image: Market Ethically
Taste of Garioch 2024. Image: Market Ethically

This year’s Taste of Garioch has been cancelled following a forecast of “high winds” this weekend.

The event was due to be held on Sunday August 31 offering the best of north-east cuisine.

It was first held last year, and bosses managed to bring in more than 60 vendors for the 2025 event.

In addition to delicious food options, the event also has a buttery-eating competitions, activities for the family and live cooking demonstrations.

However, it has now been announced the event will not go ahead due to weather.

A statement on social media from Inverurie Events reads: “It is with a heavy heart that we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel tomorrow’s outdoor Food Festival: Taste of Garioch.

Taste of Garioch was first started last year and was a major success. Image: Market Ethically.

Taste of Garioch cancelled due to weather

“The safety of every single person who makes this event possible—our visitors, our volunteers, and our amazing local suppliers—is our number one priority.

“With gusts of wind expected to be over 40mph, it’s just not safe to go ahead. We are a voluntary committee and a charity, and our duty of care to you all is what’s most important.

“We simply cannot risk the potential hazards that come with such high winds, including the possibility of gazebos and other temporary structures being lifted away and becoming dangerous.

“This was not a decision taken lightly. Again, the safety of our attendees, volunteers, suppliers, and the general public is our absolute priority.

“We understand this is disappointing news, but we are not alone in this decision. Other outdoor events in the region are also being cancelled for the same safety reasons.

“This news is devastating to our volunteers who have put in countless hours in the months leading up to this event.”

