Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ritz-Carlton luxury yacht docks in Aberdeen for first time

Ilma is part of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

By Ross Hempseed
Luxury yacht Ilma docks in Aberdeen.
Luxury yacht Ilma docks in Aberdeen. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson

A luxury yacht part of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has docked for the first time in Aberdeen this morning.

Beneath a shimmering sun, the Ilma, meaning water in Maltese, glided into Aberdeen South Harbour around 7.45am on Sunday August 31.

The yacht was built just last year and is the height of luxury – of course being under the banner of the Ritz-Carlton.

The yacht is part of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.
The yacht is part of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson

It is one of just three luxury yachts in the fleet along with the Evrima and Luminara.

The ship measuring 790ft long may look like it could hold thousands of passengers but due to its luxury price point, it caters for an exclusive 448 passengers maximum.

The aft Marina. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson

Amenities aboard include two outdoor pools, open-air lounges and an aft marina which is a water level decking area.

Its 228 suites come with their own private balconies.

The Ilma was greeted into Aberdeen with bagpipes

The yacht had cruised down from Invergordon overnight and was welcomed into Aberdeen with a true Scottish welcome.

Rikki Evans was on hand with his bagpipes to greet guests coming off the yacht and into the glorious morning sunshine.

The Ilma basked in the morning sun. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson

Tour guides were also there to assist passengers with things to do while docked in Aberdeen.

Passengers will have the whole day to explore Aberdeen and the north-east before departing at around 7pm bound for Rosyth near Edinburgh.

It is part of a nine-day cruise which began in Reykjavik, Iceland. It will end in Amsterdam on Wednesday September 4.

The Ilma is just one of dozens of cruise ships and luxury yachts visiting Aberdeen this year.

