Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police welcome sunny weather as ‘good chance to engage with Aberdeen street drinkers’

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce revealed that the warm weather can have an unexpected benefit as officers seek to turn around the lives of troubled residents.

By Isaac Buchan
Police vehicles in Aberdeen city centre.
Chief Inspector Darren Bruce revealed that figures for street drinking are on the decline. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Sunny weather has been helping city centre cops combat anti-social behaviour – by increasing the number of Aberdeen street drinkers they are able to engage with.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce explained things as he addressed an Aberdeen City Council meeting.

He addressed concerns about warmer weather bringing with it an upsurge in public drinking, often seen in areas such as The Adelphi and St Nicholas Square.

The top officer said this could bring benefits as the force does their best to help turn around the lives of people struggling with addiction.

Police officers stand around an older man on a bench in St Nicholas Square.
St Nicholas Square has become a hotspot for street drinkers over the years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It came as an annual report revealed that figures for drinking and urinating in public have dropped in the past year, but anti-social behaviour remains the same.

How do police plan to stop Aberdeen street drinkers?

The Aberdeen division’s tactic for tackling anti-social behaviour centres around something called Operation Galaxite.

The chief inspector informed councillors that this was undertaken by his “community action team” based out of Marischal College.

These cops cover the beat around the city centre and George Street to “really deal with the anti-social behaviour element”.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce.
Chief Inspector Darren Bruce told councillors how he has been combating street drinkers in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The annual report says that the main tactics deployed by these officers include “enforcement, engagement and diversion strategies”.

And according to this report, figures are on the decline.

The number of “consuming alcohol in designated places” offences has dropped from 130 down to 53 in the last year.

Whilst urinating in public has fallen from 141 cases to 87.

And the summer heatwave has been hailed as a boost to these efforts.

How has the sun helped?

Provisional statistics from the Met Office reveal that this summer has been the hottest on record for the UK.

Two police officers in Aberdeen city centre.
Cops have had a helping hand from the sunshine when dealing with alcohol in the street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The chief inspector told the chamber: “What we have seen this summer is particularly good weather.

“This has given us really good opportunities to engage with people in the city centre, as we’ve spoken about already, who may be vulnerable.

“I think this year more than ever before we have felt we have been able to engage and direct people to services that they might need.

“Whilst enforcement is really important to us, I think the bit that is equally important is how we can connect people through to the services that they need.”

You can view the full meeting here.

