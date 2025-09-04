Developers behind Stonehaven Tesco plans ‘could appeal’ recent refusal

Developers behind plans for a new Tesco supermarket in Stonehaven have not ruled out appealing against its recent refusal.

Councillors narrowly voted against the plans last month amid fears it would take trade away from the town centre.

The decision came despite Tesco bosses arguing it would create 100 new jobs and could be open to customers by next Christmas.

And while members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee had backed the proposal, council planners urged for it to be refused.

But when the issue came to a head at the crunch Aberdeenshire Council meeting, the plans were eventually thrown out following impassioned pleas from Coop and the Ury Estate.

Now the developers could be planning to appeal against the recent decision.

Would Stonehaven Tesco appeal get support from community?

A spokeswoman for Ashfield Land told The Press and Journal that the firm is “considering all options regarding the Stonehaven Gateway site”.

If the application does go to appeal, do locals think it would be successful and the Tesco could finally be built?

Stonehaven Community Council chairman, David Lawman, believes the proposal would “receive similar support” if it does.

He said: “The community council, along with significant numbers of our towns’ folk were supportive of this application.

“We are keen for Stonehaven to have the similar retail options as other towns across Aberdeenshire have.

“Like all large-scale applications, we would consider them and take the views of our community into account before deciding.”

Stonehaven town centre ‘not in competition with a supermarket’

Meanwhile, Stonehaven councillor Dawn Black backed a potential appeal.

The SNP member was vocal in her support for the supermarket at both meetings the application was discussed at.

If the matter does go to appeal, she hopes the “unique circumstances of the geography of Stonehaven” would be looked at.

Ms Black also wants a reporter to study the “nature of the offering” that Stonehaven town centre gives that she believes would not be in competition with a supermarket.

She added: “They should also take into consideration that the majority of locals do their main grocery shopping outside of Stonehaven.

“Travelling between seven and 20 miles to access decent supermarkets and leaking an estimated £70million annually from the local economy.

“These are all material considerations I put forward for granting the application and I would hope they would stand up to scrutiny by a reporter.”

