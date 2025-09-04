Developers behind Stonehaven Tesco plans ‘could appeal’ recent refusal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Developers behind Stonehaven Tesco plans ‘could appeal’ recent refusal

Councillors narrowly voted against the plans last month amid fears it would take trade away from the town centre.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The planned site of the new Tesco just off the AWPR at Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Developers behind plans for a new Tesco supermarket in Stonehaven have not ruled out appealing against its recent refusal.

The decision came despite Tesco bosses arguing it would create 100 new jobs and could be open to customers by next Christmas.

Ben Train got his point across at the committee meeting last month. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

And while members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee had backed the proposal, council planners urged for it to be refused.

But when the issue came to a head at the crunch Aberdeenshire Council meeting, the plans were eventually thrown out following impassioned pleas from Coop and the Ury Estate.

Now the developers could be planning to appeal against the recent decision.

Would Stonehaven Tesco appeal get support from community?

A spokeswoman for Ashfield Land told The Press and Journal that the firm is “considering all options regarding the Stonehaven Gateway site”.

If the application does go to appeal, do locals think it would be successful and the Tesco could finally be built?

David Lawman addressed the committee at Woodhill House in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Stonehaven Community Council chairman, David Lawman, believes the proposal would “receive similar support” if it does.

He said: “The community council, along with significant numbers of our towns’ folk were supportive of this application.

“We are keen for Stonehaven to have the similar retail options as other towns across Aberdeenshire have.

“Like all large-scale applications, we would consider them and take the views of our community into account before deciding.”

Stonehaven Co-op.
Stonehaven town centre ‘not in competition with a supermarket’

Meanwhile, Stonehaven councillor Dawn Black backed a potential appeal.

The SNP member was vocal in her support for the supermarket at both meetings the application was discussed at.

Stonehaven councillor Dawn Black at the site of the proposed Tesco for the town at the New Mains of Ury farmhouse.
If the matter does go to appeal, she hopes the “unique circumstances of the geography of Stonehaven” would be looked at.

Ms Black also wants a reporter to study the “nature of the offering” that Stonehaven town centre gives that she believes would not be in competition with a supermarket.

She added: “They should also take into consideration that the majority of locals do their main grocery shopping outside of Stonehaven.

“Travelling between seven and 20 miles to access decent supermarkets and leaking an estimated £70million annually from the local economy.

“These are all material considerations I put forward for granting the application and I would hope they would stand up to scrutiny by a reporter.”

