Aberdeen restaurant Amuse to turn toilets into ‘private dining area’ after expansion plan dropped

Football media titan plans Braemar cafe

A big name in the media industry is planning to convert a Braemar shop into a cafe.

Steffano and Sarah D’Anna have submitted plans to alter the former Braemar Chocolate Shop on Invercauld Road into a cafe.

The chocolatiers moved out in November, with the new owners coming in and converting the store into a store selling baked goods made off site.

But now they want to include a food-to-go service, and turn the retail space into a seating area for patrons to enjoy locally sourced food.

And this quaint cafe plan is certainly a change of scenery for Mr D’Anna.

He is the president of London-based football media firm Footballco.

His group owns the likes of Mundial magazine, and news website Goal – amongst a whole host of other European news outlets for the sport.

The news comes days after Braemar came to life for the annual Highland Games extravaganza – which this year attracted acting legend Joanna Lumley to the village.

Skene Street corner store sign needs permission – after being put up

A convenience store owner is looking for permission to display a new sign at his shop on Skene Street in Aberdeen.

Vipularajah Nadaraj has put in plans after changing his shop frontage at the former Mayar tailor’s, just off of Rosemount Viaduct, without permission.

The works were completed in June, with Mr Nadaraj now asking planning chiefs to let him keep up his signage.

In his application, his agent explains that the corner store owner was “unaware that planning consent was required to put up new signs”.

The illuminated sign shows off “Skene Street Convenience Store” in bold red and yellow lettering on the B-listed building.

Woodside garage plans REJECTED

Over to Woodside now, where a long-running row between neighbours and a mechanic has come to a head.

Back in June, locals living next to Plus Motors on Anderson Avenue were fed up of the noise coming from the garage – and saw their chance to have their say when plans were submitted.

The garage had been going for two years, but has never been approved by council chiefs.

The unit had previously been operated by diving firm Greco Developments.

Bosses were recently forced to retrospectively apply for consent to keep it open, with businessman Areej Aiman Mohamed Foumeen eager to keep it there.

But council planners had other ideas…

Why were neighbours angry at Woodside garage?

The nearby residents said that cars being parked and worked on along the quiet street, just off Clifton Road, were causing congestion.

They also bemoaned alarms being heard late at night and early in the morning, disturbing their sleep.

And there were complaints about fumes from the vehicles wafting into people’s gardens.

Member of Hilton and Woodside Community Council Pauline Alexander submitted an objection on behalf of the group, saying: “For two years now, since the garage sprang up, the same issues and concerns have constantly been raised…

“A lack of customer parking and storage of vehicles waiting for repair has become a major issue for nearby residents – and the three other established businesses on Anderson Avenue.

“One business had to pay for its own tarred driveway due to customers not being able to access their shopfront for abandoned cars.”

Why did council reject Woodside garage plans?

In the end, council planners sided with local residents, and refused Mr Foumeen’s plans to stay open.

Officers agreed that the garage had brought noise and fumes that has ruined the peace of nearby homes.

Parking proved another major headache, with only two spaces offered against the 12-plus demanded by council rules.

Ellon curry house renovation

Takeaways seem to be popping up more frequently than ever in Ellon.

MSG Scotland Ltd have now put in plans to turn the Nosheen Tandoori on Bridge Street into a takeaway.

The well-known restaurant is famous for becoming the “Curry Club” nightclub after hours. But the building is now on the market for £300,000.

The Indian restaurant closed in 2023, with plans approved at the time to split the premises into an eatery and takeaway.

But despite these plans being approved, nothing was progressed.

And now, these new proposals are looking to take over the whole of the building.

What are the plans for Ellon takeaway?

Drawings show how the expansive dining room would be turned into a kitchen, with a small area for customers.

Along with this, the well-known sign that sits above the door would be taken down.

Last month, we covered separate proposals for a new Ellon takeaway in Planning Ahead, and residents’ fears over the effect it may have on the town centre.

Locals lamented how a planned eatery on Station Road could end up having traffic back up to Bridge Street – the very road where the former Nosheen Tandouri is situated.

Inverurie Craigdon to be brought back to life

Over to Inverurie now, where plans for the former Craigdon Mountain Sports store have been rubber-stamped.

The outdoor specialists closed their doors back in June, with a new occupier for the unit now given permission to carry out a string of changes.

Simon Hudson, of The Reset Club, has been given the nod to turn the space into a “multi-purpose fitness studio and treatment centre”.

There will also be a cafe as part of the project, while offices upstairs will be maintained by the new business.

Blueprints show how there will also be a yoga studio and Pilates studio spread across the ground floor.

Hilton home extension approved

Plans for a Hilton resident to add on a balcony to their home have been approved by Aberdeen City Council.

Joyce Knox, of Hilton Circle, has been given the green light to give the early 1900s house a total makeover.

The plans include adding a two-storey side extension with a new entrance hall, utility room, and a stair linking the bottom two floors

The ground floor layout will also be changed to create a large open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area, with a relocated bathroom.

Swanky Aberdeen Amuse restaurant forms toilet transformation plan

Chef Kevin Dalgleish told The Press and Journal previously about why he favoured the city’s west end for his swish restaurant.

The culinary hotspot opened at 1 Queen’s Terrace in early 2022, and quickly became a staple among fans of fine dining.

He said that, a few years after opening, he was “getting more and more people coming through the door”.

And last year, he formed plans to expand into the lower levels of old oil offices next door.

Documents showed how the basement level space would be extended “sideways”, creating extra seating and a “more secluded private dining area”.

A new outdoor area would have been created as part of the expansion.

At the time, last September, architects said: “Amuse have created a relaxed, friendly environment using local seasonal ingredients with French soul and old fashioned hospitality.

“Now well established, it requires expansion.”

However, these plans were withdrawn months later…

Neighbours had complained about the proposals.

Albert Terrace resident Sheena Stirton bemoaned an increase in delivery vehicles, while worrying about “the undoubted noise level of an outdoor seating area”.

Christine Bradbury also wrote to the council about “more deliveries blocking access to the back lane and garages”.

Carol Bradbury added: “The number of waste management/recycling trucks and delivery vans using Rubislaw Terrace Lane has increased tremendously since Amuse opened, impacting greatly on the residents of Albert Terrace who park in garages and parking areas at the back of their properties.”

So what now for Amuse, as toilets plan is formed at Aberdeen diner?

It seems bosses have now gone back to the drawing board in their hopes of boosting trade at the west end spot.

Firstly, they want to carry out a string of internal alterations to create a new private dining area, with its own carvery, at the Queen’s Terrace destination.

This would mean “reconfiguring” the existing toilets.

Blueprints show how the private space would have room for 12 diners, along with its own carvery area.

Meanwhile, separate permission is being sought for a canopy to the front of the building.

