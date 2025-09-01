Exclusive: ‘Landmark moment’ as revamped Union Street stretch to open

The much-awaited Union Street upgrades have reached a major milestone as part of the road reopens after more than a year sealed off.

The section of the Granite Mile between Correction Wynd and St Nicholas Street will be open to vehicles again on Tuesday, September 2, for the first time since April last year.

Project bosses say this is a “landmark moment” for the £17 million works.

The full project is expected to be completed by 2026, with pavements being widened and bike lanes added along the central section.

Along with that, thousands of freshly carved granite setts from a quarry near Huntly have been laid along the spruced-up section.

Who can drive on new Union Street?

The stretch of road will now finally be open to permitted vehicles.

Only taxis and delivery vehicles will have access to the stretch – along with cyclists heading towards Castlegate.

Project bosses say this will allow work to begin on the north side of the street.

The works are part of the council’s £150 million city centre and beach masterplan, marking a busy time for the Granite Mile.

The new Flint market is also well under way, with construction expected to be completed in 2027.

‘A landmark moment for Union Street upgrades’

John Edwards, project director for hub North Scotland, who are the council’s main partner for the upgrades, called the opening of the road a “landmark moment” for the works.

He added: “The first phase of these works has proved more challenging than expected, despite the thorough surveys undertaken.

“This was with the discovery of many unrecorded utility services and other hidden obstructions which has seen the site team having to come up with different solutions.”

Back in April, a mess of unknown pipes was discovered under the Granite Mile, pushing back the completion date by months.

Mr Edwards previously called these delays “frustrating”, despite the team on the ground “going to great efforts” to make sure they were clear to start digging.

Read more: