Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Highlights of the Braemar Gathering 2025

Braemar’s annual celebration, steeped in royal tradition and Highland heritage.

Braemar Gathering 2025. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Braemar Gathering 2025. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie & Kenny Elrick

Thousands turned out as Braemar Gathering took place in The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on Saturday September 6.

The Services Events at Braemar involved top military athletes competing in both Tug of War and Medley Relay competitions for the prestige of winning and receiving a magnificent silver trophy from the Royal Family.

King Charles, patron of the Games, regularly attends to support the athletes.

As well as the usual heavyweight competitions, such as the hammer throw, caber tossing, and shot putt, there were athletics, piping, and Highland dancing contests.

Visitors could also sample traditional Scottish foods and drinks, from hearty pies to local whisky.

Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick captured the best moments below:

Braemar Gathering 2025 at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.
Massed Pipe Bands.
Braemar Gathering 2025 at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.
Highland Dancers.
Braemar Gathering 2025 at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.
Youth Medley Relay.
Youth Medley Relay.
Braemar Gathering 2025 at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.
Andrew Murphie during the Putting Stone event.
Highland Dancers.
Bryon Hart during the Putting Stone event.
Highland Dancers.
Tossing Caber event.
Braemar Gathering 2025 at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.
Tossing Caber event.
Tossing Caber event.
Highland Dancers.
Braemar Gathering 2025 at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.
Crowds watching the games.
Braemar Gathering 2025 at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.
Crowds watching the games.
Braemar Gathering 2025 at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.
Crowds watching the games.
Braemar Gathering 2025 at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.
Half Mile Race.
Thomas Suchopar during the Putting the Stone.
Highland Dancing.
Braemar Gathering 2025 at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.
Massed Pipe Bands.
Massed Pipe Bands.
Braemar Gathering 2025 at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.
Braemar Gathering 2025 at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.
The Hill Race.
Braemar Gathering 2025 at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.
Allan Hamilton during the long jump.
Braemar Gathering 2025 at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.
Braemar Gathering 2025 at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.
The Lonach Pipe Band.
Olivia Carah during the long jump.
Ryan Bonifas during the long jump.
His Majesty King Charles and the Queen arriving.
His Majesty King Charles and the Queen enjoying the games.
Presentation of Heather Posie from Ivy McFadyen , 10, to His Majesty King Charles and the Queen.
His Majesty King Charles, the Queen and Helena Ann Kennedy, Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws enjoying the games.
MacDuff and Invercauld Highlanders.

