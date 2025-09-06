Gallery: Highlights of the Braemar Gathering 2025

Thousands turned out as Braemar Gathering took place in The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on Saturday September 6.

The Services Events at Braemar involved top military athletes competing in both Tug of War and Medley Relay competitions for the prestige of winning and receiving a magnificent silver trophy from the Royal Family.

King Charles, patron of the Games, regularly attends to support the athletes.

As well as the usual heavyweight competitions, such as the hammer throw, caber tossing, and shot putt, there were athletics, piping, and Highland dancing contests.

Visitors could also sample traditional Scottish foods and drinks, from hearty pies to local whisky.

Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick captured the best moments below: