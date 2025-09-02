Fife Arms owners lift lid on plans to transform Braemar Kirk into ‘cultural hub’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fife Arms owners lift lid on plans to transform Braemar Kirk into ‘cultural hub’

The historic church, where the late Queen once worshipped, could become a cultural hub.

By Lauren Taylor
Plans have been submitted to breathe new life into the historic Braemar Kirk. Image: Church of Scotland
Plans have been submitted to breathe new life into the historic Braemar Kirk. Image: Church of Scotland

The owners of the luxury Fife Arms Hotel want to breathe new life into the historic Braemar Kirk – by transforming it into a “cultural hub”.

Iwan and Manuela Wirth, owners of hospitality firm Artfarm, bought the Braemar Parish Church last November after it was sold off due to dwindling congregations.

The beautiful kirk has been a feature of the village for 155 years, its spire a prominent landmark.

The church retains some of it’s Victorain features. Image: Church of Scotland

Also known as the West Kirk, it sits just a stone’s throw from the Fife Arms – making it an ideal location for the hotel’s wealthy guests to visit.

And now, the new owners have lifted the lid on how they plan to transform the B-listed building.

Plans for Braemar Kirk to become an ‘extension’ of Fife Arms

The Swiss art dealers were behind the transformation of the Fife Arms into the five-star hotel that it is today.

The luxury hotel now showcases one of the most priceless art collections in the world.

The iconic Fife Arms Hotel. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

And the new owners have their sites set on using the kirk as an “extension” of their “cultural” offering.

It’s hoped the new cultural venue will also support St Margaret’s. Image: St Margaret’s Braemar

They hope it will compliment the other venues in the village – like St Margaret’s, which is used to stage events during the Braemar Literary Festival curated by the Fife Arms.

Plans to remove wooden pews

A planning application has been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council requesting permission to remove the wooden pews from inside the historic venue.

The pews could be removed in a bid to open up the ground floor, and make it a more “flexible” space. Image: Church of Scotland.

The owners say the proposed removal of the timber pews across the ground floor of the kirk will mean the inside use can be more flexible.

However, they want to retain and preserve the special qualities of the building.

The new owners want to keep the architectural detailing. Image: Church of Scotland

The plans say: “Their removal is intended to enhance the flexibility of the space while retaining and preserving the interior character.

“All other period features of heritage significance, including fixed furniture and architectural detailing, will be retained in their current condition.”

