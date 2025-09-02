Fife Arms owners lift lid on plans to transform Braemar Kirk into ‘cultural hub’

The owners of the luxury Fife Arms Hotel want to breathe new life into the historic Braemar Kirk – by transforming it into a “cultural hub”.

Iwan and Manuela Wirth, owners of hospitality firm Artfarm, bought the Braemar Parish Church last November after it was sold off due to dwindling congregations.

The beautiful kirk has been a feature of the village for 155 years, its spire a prominent landmark.

Also known as the West Kirk, it sits just a stone’s throw from the Fife Arms – making it an ideal location for the hotel’s wealthy guests to visit.

And now, the new owners have lifted the lid on how they plan to transform the B-listed building.

Plans for Braemar Kirk to become an ‘extension’ of Fife Arms

The Swiss art dealers were behind the transformation of the Fife Arms into the five-star hotel that it is today.

The luxury hotel now showcases one of the most priceless art collections in the world.

And the new owners have their sites set on using the kirk as an “extension” of their “cultural” offering.

They hope it will compliment the other venues in the village – like St Margaret’s, which is used to stage events during the Braemar Literary Festival curated by the Fife Arms.

What do you think about the plans for the historic Braemar Kirk? Let us know in our comments section below

Plans to remove wooden pews

A planning application has been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council requesting permission to remove the wooden pews from inside the historic venue.

The owners say the proposed removal of the timber pews across the ground floor of the kirk will mean the inside use can be more flexible.

However, they want to retain and preserve the special qualities of the building.

The plans say: “Their removal is intended to enhance the flexibility of the space while retaining and preserving the interior character.

“All other period features of heritage significance, including fixed furniture and architectural detailing, will be retained in their current condition.”

Read more: