Glenesk House: Closed Turriff care home to house dozens of workers despite neighbour concerns about ‘loud and drunk’ behaviour

The former Glenesk House nursing home in Turriff will be transformed into housing for seasonal tree workers – despite neighbours’ objections.

Artur Wandycz of AK Christmas Tree Contractors lodged plans to turn the former care home into a base for 22 of his employees.

Glenesk House was closed in 2015 after Renaissance said it was no longer financially viable.

It has 22 bedrooms and a couple of communal areas, one of which will be be converted into a kitchen and dining area.

Why was the former care home chosen to house workers?

Mr Wandycz will use the building to house employees for his two firms Green Team Christmas Trees Ltd and Festive Fir Ltd.

Workers undertake various jobs throughout the year including planting, pruning, fencing, labelling and harvesting trees.

They will carry out jobs on 10 different sites across the north-east.

So, the businessman argued the change was needed to house workers together and reduce the amount of travel to the various sites.

Neighbours feared return of ‘loud and drunk’ workers

However, seven residents living nearby had objected to the proposal.

They stated that the facility had been used this way in the past, and rowdy workers would “loudly and drunkenly” walk to the building.

Others said the “large influx” of people to the quiet community would cause safety worries for those walking around the site.

Meanwhile, road safety was also flagged as a concern.

What did councillors have to say about Glenesk House plan?

The plan recently went before the Formartine area committee.

Turriff councillor Anne Stirling asked for the application to be deferred to get more information before making a final decision.

However, colleague Iain Taylor wanted the proposal to be approved.

He said: “The access road is fairly straight, there is another junction there.

“There was a residential home there previously so there is a substantial number of accommodation there and I don’t think this will be much different.”

The matter went to a vote that ended in a tie at five votes each.

But the plan was given the go-ahead after committee chairman Mr Taylor used his casting vote.

