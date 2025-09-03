Glenesk House: Closed Turriff care home to house dozens of workers despite neighbour concerns about ‘loud and drunk’ behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Glenesk House: Closed Turriff care home to house dozens of workers despite neighbour concerns about ‘loud and drunk’ behaviour

The former care home was closed for the last time in 2015 and has been sitting empty since.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Glenesk House near Turriff.
Glenesk House near Turriff will soon house 22 seasonal workers. Image: James G Ironside Ltd

The former Glenesk House nursing home in Turriff will be transformed into housing for seasonal tree workers – despite neighbours’ objections.

Artur Wandycz of AK Christmas Tree Contractors lodged plans to turn the former care home into a base for 22 of his employees.

Glenesk House was closed in 2015 after Renaissance said it was no longer financially viable.

A man walking beside the sign for Glenesk Nursing Home.
The road that runs to the Glenesk House Nursing home near Turriff. Image: DC Thomson

It has 22 bedrooms and a couple of communal areas, one of which will be be converted into a kitchen and dining area.

Why was the former care home chosen to house workers?

Mr Wandycz will use the building to house employees for his two firms Green Team Christmas Trees Ltd and Festive Fir Ltd.

Workers undertake various jobs throughout the year including planting, pruning, fencing, labelling and harvesting trees.

A view of the former Glenesk care home.
The former care home near Turriff has been empty for the last decade

They will carry out jobs on 10 different sites across the north-east.

So, the businessman argued the change was needed to house workers together and reduce the amount of travel to the various sites.

Neighbours feared return of ‘loud and drunk’ workers

However, seven residents living nearby had objected to the proposal.

They stated that the facility had been used this way in the past, and rowdy workers would “loudly and drunkenly” walk to the building.

Others said the “large influx” of people to the quiet community would cause safety worries for those walking around the site.

A person walking along the road that runs to the former Glenesk House nursing home.
The former nursing home will now house 22 seasonal tree workers. Image: DC Thomson

Meanwhile, road safety was also flagged as a concern.

What did councillors have to say about Glenesk House plan?

The plan recently went before the Formartine area committee.

Turriff councillor Anne Stirling asked for the application to be deferred to get more information before making a final decision.

However, colleague Iain Taylor wanted the proposal to be approved.

An aerial view of the site of Glenesk House near Turriff.
The site of Glenesk House near Turriff. Image: Google Maps

He said: “The access road is fairly straight, there is another junction there.

“There was a residential home there previously so there is a substantial number of accommodation there and I don’t think this will be much different.”

The matter went to a vote that ended in a tie at five votes each.

But the plan was given the go-ahead after committee chairman Mr Taylor used his casting vote.

