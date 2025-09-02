Exclusive: Council cuts speed limit to 20mph across Aberdeen streets – without telling anyone or putting up signs

The speed limit across hundreds of Aberdeen streets has been slashed to 20mph – but red-faced council bosses have admitted they won’t be able to enforce the rules.

The contentious £1 million scheme has reduced the speed limit of more than 700 roads across the city.

The rules officially came into force last week, with the only warning seeming to be an advert on page 27 of the Evening Express and inside the Edinburgh Gazette the day before.

But despite the rules being live, no signs have been put up to warn drivers about the new limits.

And the council say that, whilst the 20mph speed limit is technically now in place, it won’t be enforceable until these signs are installed.

Why are Aberdeen 20mph streets going ahead?

Councillors voted through the changes back in June, despite backlash from opposition members saying the scheme would be “unenforceable” and “a tick-box exercise”.

The project is targeted at busier streets across the city, which are within 100m of a school, community centre, church, sports facility or a hospital.

Some of these include Hutcheon Street, Garthdee Road, Powis Terrace, Broomhill Road, and sections of North Deeside Road and Carden Place.

The aim is to encourage more people to use cycling and public transport to reach their destinations – as well as boost traffic safety.

Data from roads chiefs showed that over the past five years, there have been no fatalities on 20mph roads compared to three in 30mph zones.

What has happened with rollout of 20mph streets?

On Monday August 25, a notice was placed in the Evening Express and Edinburgh Gazette advertising the fact that the changes would come into force the next day.

No notice had been published on any of the council’s social media channels, and no warning was given to The Press and Journal’s newsroom of the changes bound to affect thousands of motorists every day.

There are no signs in place across the city warning drivers that the roads have changed from 30mph to 20mph.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Aberdeenshire, a similar scheme is going ahead, but the council there have announced the date a month in advance, and signs across Peterhead and Ellon are already in place.

And now Aberdeen City Council have admitted that the changes are unenforceable for the time being…

What did the council say?

Following confusion as to whether the date in the advert in the Evening Express was a mistake, a spokesperson for the local authority confirmed that the measures had come into effect on August 26.

They added: “However, the enforcement of the order will come into effect once the signage is in place.

“Updates will be shared via local media and council social media channels ahead of installation in each area.”

However, one source told The Press and Journal that even First Bus drivers hadn’t been aware of the changes.

The city’s operators have not responded to the Press and Journal when asked to confirm or deny this.

