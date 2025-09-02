Car ‘deliberately’ set ablaze outside Peterhead prison

Police are investigating after a car was discovered alight outside HMP Grampian in Peterhead.

Officers say they are treating the fire as deliberate.

The incident occurred just after 1am on Tuesday September 2.

Officers received reports that a Citroen C3 Cactus was on fire in the car park of HMP Grampian on South Road in Peterhead.

The fire was eventually extinguished by a crew from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

There were no reported injuries.

Police are treating the fire as deliberate and are appealing for witnesses.

Police condemn reckless act

Detective Sergeant Richard Cooper said: “Thankfully no-one was injured, however, the consequences of this dangerous and reckless act could have been much more serious.

“We are working with Scottish Prison Service to make sure we find who is responsible for this fire.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which could assist to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone driving in the area with dash-cam or anyone nearby with personal footage to please check their recordings and get in touch if it holds anything relevant.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0213 of September 2.