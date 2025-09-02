Car ‘deliberately’ set ablaze outside Peterhead prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Car ‘deliberately’ set ablaze outside Peterhead prison

Police investigating incident.

By Ross Hempseed
The car fire occurred outside HMP Grampian
The car fire occurred outside HMP Grampian. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Police are investigating after a car was discovered alight outside HMP Grampian in Peterhead.

Officers say they are treating the fire as deliberate.

The incident occurred just after 1am on Tuesday September 2.

Officers received reports that a Citroen C3 Cactus was on fire in the car park of HMP Grampian on South Road in Peterhead.

The fire was eventually extinguished by a crew from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

There were no reported injuries.

Police are treating the fire as deliberate and are appealing for witnesses.

Police condemn reckless act

Detective Sergeant Richard Cooper said: “Thankfully no-one was injured, however, the consequences of this dangerous and reckless act could have been much more serious.

“We are working with Scottish Prison Service to make sure we find who is responsible for this fire.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which could assist to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone driving in the area with dash-cam or anyone nearby with personal footage to please check their recordings and get in touch if it holds anything relevant.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0213 of  September 2.